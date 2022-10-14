ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

The Hill

Wisconsin Senate race shifts toward Johnson: poll

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) led his Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes by 4 points in a new Fox News poll after the same survey showed Barnes leading last month. The poll found Johnson garnered the support of 48 percent of respondents, compared to Barnes’s 44 percent. Five percent said they didn’t know who they would lean toward, and 2 percent said they wouldn’t vote.
TheDailyBeast

Obama to Join Campaigns in Key States Ahead of Midterms

Former president Barack Obama is set to join the campaign trail at the end of October, hosting rallies in Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia ahead of the midterms. His office said Saturday that he will appear at an event in Atlanta on Oct. 28 to campaign for U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, Stacey Abrams and others. On Oct. 29 he will join Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist at a rally in Detroit. Then later that day he will campaign for Wisconsin lieutenant Gov. Mandela Barnes, Attorney General Josh Kaul and others in Milwaukee. The office said it would release news about other campaign stops at a later date. Democrats will be hoping Obama’s appearances will energize the base and encourage turnout.
AOL Corp

Obama to campaign for Mandela Barnes in tough Wisconsin Senate race

Former President Barack Obama is heading to Wisconsin later this month to help boost Senate candidate Mandela Barnes, a Democrat challenging GOP Sen. Ron Johnson, as well Gov. Tony Evers' re-election bid. The joint event, set for Oct. 29 in Milwaukee, will also promote other Democrats on the November ballot,...
The Atlantic

What Republicans Really Thought on January 6

Mitch McConnell froze when a Capitol Police officer rushed into the Senate chamber carrying a semiautomatic weapon. The majority leader had been so engrossed in the Electoral College debate happening before him that he hadn’t realized anything was amiss—until pandemonium erupted. Mere moments before, Mike Pence’s Secret Service...
NBC News

Kinzinger backs Democrats in key midterm races

Illinois Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger, who is retiring this cycle after voting to impeach former President Donald Trump, is endorsing a slate of high-profile Democrats (and a few Republicans) in key midterm races. The congressman threw his support behind Democratic gubernatorial nominees Josh Shapiro in Pennsylvania and Katie Hobbs in...
Fox News

Obama to jump into midterm campaign with events in Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin

Former President Barack Obama is traveling to Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin this month to stump for Democratic candidates weeks before the midterm elections. First, on Oct. 28, he heads to Atlanta, where Stacey Abrams is making another gubernatorial run against incumbent rival Gov. Brian Kemp, and Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is facing off against former professional football star Herschel Walker.
