Related
International Business Times
China Building 'Invisible' Launchers For Hypersonic Missiles Capable Of Penetrating US Missile Shield: Report
As part of its program to develop future-ready, next-generation weapons, China is reportedly developing launchers for its Dongfeng series of missiles that are capable of evading detection by satellites, radars and drones. China would be using artificial intelligence (AI) technology to make missile launchers more tactical and "invisible," Yang Biwu,...
MilitaryTimes
Next Generation Squad Weapon on target for 2023
By next year, the Army expects to field its first true replacement for the squad rifle and automatic rifle in a brand-new caliber. The Next Generation Squad Weapon rifle and automatic rifle variants, chambered in 6.8 mm, mark the first substantial change to U.S. military small arms since the adoption of the M16 in 1964.
US adds air-breathing hypersonic missiles to its arsenal
The missile accelerates itself to Mach 5 speed using the oxygen in its surroundings.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
The Most Dangerous Aircraft to Ever Take to the Skies
Since the First World War, aircraft have been key to winning major skirmishes. Not only do they provide fire support from the air, they can also serve in reconnaissance rolls. As the past century has shown, not all fighters, biplanes and jets are created equal, and the forces with the most advanced technology typically come out of battles victorious. The following list features eight of the most dangerous aircraft to ever take to the skies.
Flying Saucer Appears On U.S. Aviation Intelligence Office Logo (Updated)
ODNI/DODAn official flying saucer-adorned aviation intelligence unit logo has appeared drawing significant interest and speculation online.
americanmilitarynews.com
Videos: Here are US nuclear explosions you’ve never seen before
Experts are restoring 10,000 films chronicling over 200 nuclear blasts, which were performed by the United States between 1945 and 1962. As the films are restored, the once-classified footage is made available to the public on YouTube. For years, the rare films – which range from a few seconds to...
The US Army is spending $353 million on a suitcase-size weapon that can 'hear' enemy tanks and fire armor-piercing slugs at them
The US Army is working on producing a smart anti-tank mine that detects enemy vehicles and can destroy them with an armor-piercing munitions.
South Korea accidentally hit its own base with missile while warning the North
The South Korean military accidentally hit its own Air Force base during a joint exercise it was conducting with the U.S. The incident did not result in any casualties, although it left a lot of civilians in the area worried. Tensions between North and South Korea have always run rife...
South Korea's 'Slam Eagle' Fighter Jet Compared to North Korea's Warplanes
North Korea hasn't added new combat aircraft to its arsenal in over 30 years, according to one recent report.
americanmilitarynews.com
Videos: Ballistic missile explodes in South Korea
A South Korean ballistic missile malfunctioned during takeoff and fell back to the ground in a massive explosion on Wednesday. The South Korean military decided to conduct multiple ballistic missile tests on Wednesday in response to a North Korean missile launch on Tuesday. The South Korean Yonhap News Agency reported South Korean and U.S. forces together launched four MGM-140 Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) tactical ballistic missiles into the ocean off their east coast.
U.S. grants Philippines $100 million in foreign military financing
ABOARD USS RONALD REAGAN, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The United States has made available $100 million in foreign military financing to the Philippines, its ambassador in Manila said on Friday, part of efforts to boost the Southeast Asian country's defence capabilities and military modernisation.
North Korea confirms missile tests were simulation to ‘wipe out’ South Korea and U.S. targets
North Korean media sources state that the country is preparing for a potential nuclear war
MilitaryTimes
US cuts military funding to 7 countries for use of child soldiers
For the first time in 10 years, the U.S. will not be issuing any full waivers to partner nations found to be in violation of the Child Soldiers Prevention Act of 2008. The decision, announced Oct. 3 in a memorandum from the Biden Administration, confirmed that seven of the 12 countries flagged for using child soldiers in their defense forces in 2022 will not receive military funding until the issue is resolved.
americanmilitarynews.com
If not the U.S., then who? Biden team says talk of US troop deployment to Haiti ‘premature’
Ever since the assassination of Haiti’s president last summer, the Biden administration has been planning for the possibility of the country’s potential collapse. The Department of Homeland Security has quietly readied for an unprecedented flow of refugees across the Florida Straits. And the Pentagon has gamed out what it would do if heavily armed gangs took control of the country’s seaports and fuel depots, triggering a grave humanitarian and security crisis.
americanmilitarynews.com
North Korean air force launches 150 planes in rare large-scale drill
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. With leader Kim Jong Un looking on, North Korea’s air force launched 150 planes in a rare drill over the weekend that required a month’s worth of intensive pilot training and burned through precious jet fuel that has been in short supply since the 1990s, military sources in the country told RFA.
Protester Beaten After Displaying 'Insulting' Xi Jinping Picture in Britain
Unidentified men came out of the Chinese consulate in Manchester and forced the man inside the compound, before he escaped.
Climate protesters scale major UK bridge
Two UK climate protesters scaled a major road bridge over the River Thames on Monday causing huge traffic delays, days after activists threw tomato soup over Vincent van Gogh's "Sunflowers" masterpiece. The closure caused major delays for motorists for whom the bridge, known as the Dartford Crossing, is the only way to cross the Thames to the east of London.
Kyiv rocked by 'kamikaze' drones, prompting renewed calls for weaponry
Russia attacked Kyiv with "kamikaze" drones early Monday, causing civilians to flee to shelters and Ukrainian officials to renew calls on ally nations for more advanced air defense systems.
mailplus.co.uk
Book: Mosquito Men is a thrilling and cinematic account of the bombing war
Mosquito Men: The Elite Pathfinders Of 627 Squadron. IN February 1945, some 2,000 British and US aircraft descended on the city of Dresden. Bomber Command had ordered 3,900 tons of explosive to be dropped on the rail and communication hub, and the devastation was terrifying, the largely wooden city centre burning so intensely that it sucked the oxygen from the atmosphere, asphyxiating those nearby. It is estimated 25,000 were killed, and the scale of the destruction prompted Churchill to question whether ‘increasing terror’ should be the aim of such attacks.
N. Korea fires another missile, flies warplanes near border
SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korea early Friday launched a short-range ballistic missile toward its eastern waters and flew warplanes near the border with South Korea, further raising animosities triggered by the North's recent barrage of weapons tests. The North Korean moves suggest it would keep...
