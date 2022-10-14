Read full article on original website
Fox5 KVVU
Suspect accused of killing Las Vegas police officer had prior gun-related conviction
The Las Vegas community is in mourning after longtime Metro Police Officer Truong Thai was killed in the line of duty by gunfire early Thursday. In the meantime, a bystander is recovering from also being shot, and a suspect is in custody.
Woman kidnapped along with 3 kids at knifepoint alerted police with open-line 911 call from moving vehicle
A woman kidnapped at knifepoint along with three children in Nevada was able to alert police by calling 911 and quietly speaking to dispatchers while captive in a moving vehicle, officials said. An open-line 911 call was made to police in Mesquite, about 80 miles northeast of Las Vegas, shortly...
Fox5 KVVU
North Las Vegas police update after officer shot, killed armed man in Halloween mask
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department held a press briefing breaking down the moments that led to the shooting of a suspect wearing a Halloween mask. Assistant Chief of Police, Michael Harris, and Captain Adam Hyde held a press briefing Thursday afternoon regarding the deadly officer involved shooting that occurred on Monday, October 10th.
Quick-thinking mother thwarts kidnapping attempt in Nevada
LAS VEGAS, Nev. — A Las Vegas mother of three discreetly used her cellphone to help police find them after being kidnapped at knifepoint. On Monday, the Mesquite Police Department received a 911 call from the woman, but it was silent on the other end. A woman who had been kidnapped at knifepoint wanted police to find her and her children as they traveled in the suspect’s vehicle to Mesquite, over 80 miles away on the Utah border, according to KVVU-TV.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police deemed area where officer was killed as a hot spot for violent crime
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The police shooting that took place near Flamingo and University Center Drive on Thursday morning isn’t the first time this type of incident has happened in the area. “There is a lot of crime on this street,” said a man who did not want...
Prosecutor: Man held in Vegas officer killing fired 18 shots
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man accused of killing a Las Vegas police officer fired 18 shots before driving away from the scene and the man’s girlfriend’s mother was wounded during an exchange of gunfire between him and police, a prosecutor said Friday. Tyson Shawn Jordan Hampton, 24, was arrested several blocks away shortly after the shooting that killed Officer Truong Thai early Thursday not far from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, authorities said. “The tragic part about this is (that) from the evidence, this defendant was being investigated for a misdemeanor,” District Attorney Steve Wolfson told reporters. “That’s why it’s a sad day. It didn’t have to happen. This officer didn’t have to lose his life.” Hampton made an initial court appearance Friday before a hearing master who found probable cause to keep him jailed without bail pending arraignment Tuesday on eight felony charges including murder and attempted murder. He also faces a misdemeanor domestic battery count.
Female pedestrian struck by car Oct. 5 in NW valley dies, Metro says
A woman walking in a marked crosswalk in the northwest valley when hit by a car earlier this month has died from her injuries, Metro said Sunday.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigate after 2 shot Thursday night in Spring Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after two people were shot Thursday night in the Spring Valley area. According to police, the incident occurred at about 9:24 p.m. near Rainbow and Twain. Police said dispatch received received multiple calls about a victim who...
Shooting leaves 2 critically injured in front of Dotty’s casino
Two people suffered critical injuries in a shooting Thursday outside of Dotty's casino at Rainbow Boulevard and Twain Avenue.
Mother of suspect in police shooting, house fire speaks out
The mother of the suspect accused of exchanging fire with Las Vegas police and intentionally setting a house fire is defending her son's actions.
Las Vegas police investigate east valley barricade
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a barricade on the east side of the valley. It happened in the 2700 block of South Nellis Boulevard just after 3 p.m. on Thursday. Police are asking the public to avoid the area of South Nellis Boulevard and Vegas Valley Drive. No other details have […]
Police: Kidnapped woman, children rescued after 911 call from moving car
A woman and three children kidnapped from Las Vegas were rescued in Mesquite after she called 911 from a moving car, Mesquite police say.
Las Vegas murder suspect killed business partner, left body in trunk for months, police say
A man whose body was discovered decomposing in a car months after police believe he was killed was business partners with his suspected killer, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Wednesday said.
8newsnow.com
Northwest valley neighborhood sees string of mailbox thefts
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– People in the northwest valley are concerned following a string of mailbox thefts. In the Sierra Hills community of Centennial Hills, neighbors have been sharing security camera footage of people vandalizing mailboxes and stealing the contents inside. “He sat in the front seat and goes over...
Police: Juvenile on skateboard hit, injured
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police investigated a crash involving a juvenile on a skateboard in the west valley. It happened near Charleston Avenue and Durango Drive just before 9 p.m. on Friday. Police said the juvenile was crossing the street on a skateboard when struck by a single vehicle. The victim was taken to a […]
Babysitter Who Fractured Child's Skull, Killing Him, After He Peed On Himself Takes Plea Deal
A Las Vegas babysitter who kicked a boy in his skull, killing him, for peeing on himself has agreed to a plea deal, Radar has learned.Laurren J. Courtney, 23, was scheduled to go to trial on Oct. 17, agreed to plea guilty, according to court filings. With the guilty plea, Courtney is set to get a life sentence with the possibility of parole after 20 years.Courtney is accused of killing Ryan James Peralto, who died at University Medical Center after his skull was fractured. The injury caused bleeding in the brain, and he suffered damage to his spleen, liver, pancreas...
Man accused of threatening mass shooting at North Las Vegas high school using former classmate’s name
A Las Vegas man is accused of using a high school acquaintance’s name in an online threat about a mass shooting at a Clark County School District high school, police wrote in documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained.
Las Vegas police look for suspect accused of attempted homicide, battery
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan police are asking for help identifying a Spring Valley attempted homicide suspect. The attempted homicide and battery with a deadly weapon happened on Sept. 27 around 3:22 p.m. in the 5400 block of Spring Mountain Road near Lindell Road. Police ask that anyone who recognizes the person call […]
Police investigate SUV limo crash on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police investigated a crash outside of Resorts World Las Vegas that involved an SUV limo. It happened just before 9 p.m. on Friday on the north end of the Las Vegas Strip. Police said the incident was a single-vehicle crash that resulted in minor injuries. No other details were […]
Family disturbance leads to officer-involved shooting, fire at Henderson home
Police said there is an active scene near College Drive and Paradise Hills Drive in the Mission Hills area.
