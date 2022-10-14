Read full article on original website
Greater Milwaukee Today
State football playoff brackets announced - Waukesha
The WIAA announced its playoff brackets for the football postseason on Saturday morning, with 14 area teams earning spots in the first round. Five Waukesha County teams received No. 1 seeds in their bracket segments. In Division 1, Arrowhead earned a one-seed and will host No. 8 Janesville Parker on Friday, while Muskego also earned a top seed and will host No. 8 Kenosha Indian Trail. In Division 2, Brookfield Central picked up a No. 1 spot and will host No. 8 Union Grove, while No. 1 Kettle Moraine will welcome eight-seed Milton on Friday night. Defending state champion Catholic Memorial earned a No. 1 seed in Division 4 after going undefeated in the regular season, and will play host to No. 8 Edgerton.
seehafernews.com
Ships Top Girls Tennis Duo Come Up Short in Second Round Match At State
Manitowoc Lincoln’s number one doubles tandem of Senior Hannah Dvorak and freshman Taylor Peterson had their season come to an end Friday morning in the second round of The WIAA State Girls Individual Tennis Tournament in Madison. After an opening round victory over a duo from Notre Dame Academy...
CBS 58
Badgers WR Markus Allen enters the transfer portal
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Badgers have lost another player to the transfer portal. Wide receiver Markus Allen announced he was entering the transfer portal tonight via Twitter. This comes after the Badgers lost to Michigan State yesterday in double overtime. This is now the third player the Badgers...
nbc15.com
Friday Night Football Blitz: Week 9
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In Week 9 of Friday Football Blitz, the Markesan Hornets took on the Marshall Cardinals. The Cardinals were victorious in the end, winning 27-6. Last week’s Game of the Week was Columbus facing off against Lodi.
seehafernews.com
High School Football Playoff Pairings Announced Today
The 224 teams that qualify for The WIAA Football playoffs will be announced this morning on statewide television. Bally Sports Wisconsin will have all the matchups starting at 10 a.m. 32 teams in seven divisions will have the opportunity to play for a state championship at Camp Randall Stadium in...
In Kiel, Wisconsin, attack on ‘critical race theory’ ignores bullying of Black student
The Wempner family felt like prisoners as they sat in their house in early June — surrounded by woods on their 6-acre lot outside of Kiel. Their usually sleepy northeastern Wisconsin town had transformed into a culture war battlefront, stoking fears of violence. Parents of three middle school boys, along with a conservative law firm, pushed a one-sided story that went viral across conservative media: That the Kiel school district was investigating the boys for allegedly using the wrong pronouns to address a transgender student.
nbc15.com
First-day CurderBurger sales up 42% from last year
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s fan-favorite burger sold at record levels during the first few days of its debut this year. Culver’s released the following sales highlights showing the CurderBurger’s success:. First-day sales in Wisconsin increased by 42% this year (44,200+ CurderBurgers sold on 10/12/22 vs. 31,100+...
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH - Pulaski bonfire explosion
WATCH - Pulaski victims gofundme. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: SPOTTY SHOWERS... THEN WIND AND SNOW SHOWERS. A stubborn storm system will give us more cool and cloudy weather. Spotty showers are likely through this afternoon. Then, the wind picks up tonight, with a chance of slushy snow showers.
Are You Brave Enough To Cross This Bridge To Nowhere In Southern Wisconsin?
If you head 90 minutes southwest from Madison, Wisconsin, you'll eventually hit Richland County. It's in Richland where you'll find Pier Park and one of the more peculiar trails you'll ever see. The nearly 10-acre Pier Natural Bridge Park was donate to Richland County by the Pier family so the...
CBS 58
Early taste of winter arrives on Monday
It's unfortunately time to break out the winter jackets as an early taste of winter arrives on Monday. Temperatures will drop into the low 30s by early Monday morning with another Freeze Warning in effect for the entire area. It'll feel way colder than the low 30s as you head...
WNCY
Northeast Wisconsin Sees Early Snowfall on Friday
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — There was some snow that fell last night in the local area. Some minor snowfall was reported in Outagamie County. Brown County saw a bit of a rain/snow mix to the west. It’s the first snowfall since April.
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Cedarburg (WI)
The picturesque city of Cedarburg, roughly 20 miles north of Milwaukee, is in Ozaukee County, Wisconsin, United States. There are quite some fun things to do in Cedarburg, MI. You will quickly become accustomed to its serene environment and tree-lined streets, dotted with early 19th-century houses with distinctive brick and marble architecture.
seehafernews.com
City of Manitowoc to Begin Winterizing Park Restrooms Monday
The City of Manitowoc’s Parks Division has announced that starting on Monday (October 17th) crews will begin the process of winterizing park restrooms. Due to recreational activities in the parks, six public restroom areas will remain open all winter. Those include the amenities at Halvorsen, and Lighthouse Park, Lincoln...
seehafernews.com
Limestone, Cement Continue to Lead the Way for the Port of Green Bay
The month of September saw 190,083 tons of cargo shipped through the Port of Green Bay bringing the total cargo shipments to 1.3 million tons for the 2022 shipping season. Limestone and cement were again the top cargos moving through the Port in September with 72,453 tons of domestic limestone imported and 45,936 tons of cement imported.
seehafernews.com
Farm Wisconsin to Celebrate National Cheese Curd Day
Tomorrow is National Cheese Curd Day, and the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center is celebrating. National Cheese Curd Day was first recognized in 2015 as a day to celebrate the tasty treat, as well as the dairy farms and creameries producing them. The doors will open at 7001 Gass Lake Road...
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH: Vehicle sought in Green Bay hit and run
The precipitation could continue into the early morning hours. Polls show the race is a toss-up. Michels says he'll be tougher on crime. Evers says he's a check on Republican lawmakers' extreme bills. What the flake?. Updated: 35 minutes ago. More of Northeast Wisconsin may see snow Friday night. Also,...
I-39/90 South back open south of Buckeye Road after camper rolled over
MADISON, Wis. — The southbound lanes of I-39/90 are back open between Buckeye Road and the Beltline following a crash Saturday. The incident was reported just before 2:30 p.m. Dane County dispatchers said an SUV pulling a camper rolled over. The Wisconsin State Patrol handled the crash, with Dane County Sheriff’s deputies assisting. Madison Fire Department crews were also sent...
captimes.com
Sweetgreen, the king of salad chains, is coming to Madison
As Madison’s fast food landscape approaches peak “bowl trend” — think burrito bowls, poke bowls, ramen bowls and grain bowls — one of the biggest players in the game is set to open in Madison next year. Sweetgreen, a Los Angeles-based fast salad chain founded...
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Police Locate Missing Teen
Green Bay Police have located a girl that was reported missing over the weekend. The 15-year-old girl was reported missing in the area of Mather Street near Velp Avenue. She was seen getting into a white pickup truck and heading south on Ashland Avenue. The girl has since been located...
whbl.com
Remembering Wisconsin’s Worst Crash 20 Years Later
It was supposed to be like any other morning, but October 11, 2002 was not going to be like any other in memory. The day started much like this one in that fog was formed in the early morning hours. By the time the sun rose at 7 a.m., much of eastern Wisconsin was enveloped in its shroud. On I-43 near Cedar Grove, the usual morning commute was underway, but an unusually dense wall of fog had set in along the southern reaches of Sheboygan County. Motorists strained to see ahead, but the morning drive wasn’t about to slow down…at least not by choice. Nobody would have chosen what came next.
