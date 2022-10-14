Read full article on original website
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana wants to be the next wine country
Rows of grapevines at Willow Mountain Winery in Corvallis, Montana. (Photo by Lena Beck) It was a warm morning in early September, and Roxann McGuire was walking through the crop rows at Willow Mountain Winery, strategically sampling grapes off the vines. With every grape she tasted, she was looking for the signature combination of acid and sweetness that tells her the grape is ready to be harvested.
Hunters Need to Beware of Bear Conflicts This Season
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The 2022 archery and general rifle hunting seasons will be more dangerous this year due to the unusual amount of bear activity throughout Montana this year. KGVO News spoke to Vivaca Crowser, Education and Program Manager for Region 2 with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks...
KTVB
Montana hiker pinned under refrigerator-sized boulder rescued near Leavenworth
LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — A Montana resident hiking in Washington state was rescued this week after he became trapped under a refrigerator-sized boulder, officials said. Ben Delahunty, 28, was hiking this week in the Cascade Mountains, south of Leavenworth, when a boulder he was relaxing on started to slide down a cliff, Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett said in a news release.
Study Says Montana is the Deadliest State During COVID Pandemic
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The state of Montana has the dubious distinction of having been found the deadliest state during the COVID pandemic, according to the financial website Wallet Hub. Out of 50 States and Washington, D.C. Montana Scored 51st. KGVO News reached out to Wallet Hub analyst Jill...
NBCMontana
A break down of C 48, on the ballot this November
MISSOULA, MT — There is a new amendment on the ballot this November called C-48. C-48 would add language to the Montana Constitution that requires a search warrant to access electronic data or electronic communications. The amendment also states that electronic data and electronic communications would be secure from unreasonable searches and seizures.
Over the line: Why some Oregonians want to become part of Idaho
Mike McCarter knows his American history almost as well as he knows his Bible. His family has lived and worshipped in Oregon for four generations. "The only time I lived out of the state was during the Vietnam War when I was in the military," he said. But his Oregon...
Montana cannot adopt a one-size-fits all approach to a crisis it helped create
Last week, Gov. Greg Gianforte’s Housing Task Force released its draft recommendations to address housing in Montana. These include forcing every community to allow accessory dwelling units on every residential lot, removing local restrictions on how small lots can be and stopping local governments from requiring parking spaces for new development. These recommendations to remove […] The post Montana cannot adopt a one-size-fits all approach to a crisis it helped create appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Media, Dems Push False Claims in Montana Congressional Race
Did the Lee Newspapers even bother fact checking their reporters before they drool all over the Democrat candidate in the Congressional race in Western Montana?. This is just embarrassing given how much print the Lee Newspapers have given to the transgender sports agenda over the years. In their profile piece...
4 Great Steakhouses in Montana
If you live in Montana and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and amazing atmosphere.
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,027 Cases, 11 New Deaths
As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 312,863 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,027 new confirmed cases. There are currently 1,256 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,570,245 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 577,203...
Commissioner Furious About Limiting Pharmacy Access to Military
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana State Auditor and Insurance Commissioner Troy Downing issued a scathing letter on Wednesday to the U.S. Department of Defense and TRICARE drastically reducing the number of in-network pharmacies in Montana. KGVO News reached out to Commissioner Downing for more details of the action that...
LOOK: Massive Moose Seen Roaming Around Montana Neighborhood
A huge moose has been wandering around a neighborhood in Montana. The moose was caught on photo by a local photographer. Laura Porter was driving around Billings, Montana hoping to find animals to take pictures of. Luckily for her, she didn’t have to seek out too hard — a moose was on the loose and appeared to her.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Another bull elk poached in Oregon; 4th in 2 weeks, including one locally
(Editor’s note: A photo of the elk that was poached appears at the bottom of this story. It may be disturbing for some.) Oregon State Police are asking for help in yet another bull elk poaching case. It’s the fourth such report in the past two weeks, including one that happened in Deschutes County.
Fixing One of Western Montana’s Most Dangerous Highways
It's one of the area's busiest highways. But also one of the most dangerous. And the Montana Department of Transportation is hoping you have ideas to help them fix the situation. Next week, consulting engineers will begin collecting that input as they launch into the public phase of developing what's...
NBCMontana
3D weather: Snowfall expectations across western Montana
This fall’s weather is not behaving as averages would expect. Temperatures we are experiencing and forecasting in the days to come have not been this warm in over three decades. Even the geese are taking advantage of these warm temperatures and not flying south, at least not yet. Based on current forecast trends, cold weather is not looking likely in the near future. Many of us across western Montana are excited for the arrival of winter weather, especially the snow. Even though it may not feel like snowy weather, that does not mean we can’t talk about it. Meteorologist Mitchel Coombs breaks down snowfall expectations western Montana in the video above.
$74,950 Foreclosed Home For Sale In One of Idaho’s Most Darling Little Cities
In short, a foreclosed property is one that is seized and listed for sale by the homeowner's lender. Any home with a mortgage has what's called a lien on it. The lien is the part of the mortgage contract that grants a lender the power to take possession of a residence after the homeowner stops paying the mortgage.
When Should We Expect The First 2022 Winter Snowfall In Southern Idaho?
Whether you are a Game of Thrones fan or not, winter is coming. Exactly when winter will arrive in Idaho is up for debate since it could be the calendar date or some might consider it the day we get our first real snowfall. When Does Winter Begin In Idaho.
You May Be Surprised By Which Two Montana Cities Are Safest
There have been a lot of stories the past few years of the growth of Montana. We have more people moving to our state and visiting our state every year. When Covid happened people realized they can work remotely from any state. Montana with it's low population, beautiful landscape and cheap real estate, compared to other states, became a destination for a lot people to relocate. With more and more people coming to the state we have problems that come with them. Our safety is something that we should all care about.
Oh Really? Montana’s Laws For Leaving Kids At Home Alone
Sometimes, parents just need a break and a chance to cut loose. Typically, parents get grandparents, friends, or a babysitter to watch their kids while going out. This makes sense when the kids are young, but at what age can you leave your kids unattended at home in Montana? The answer is surprising.
My Connection to Montana’s Most Notorious Serial Killer
In late 1995, when I worked for KDXT-FM in Missoula, our company moved to a new location. We were very excited to have more space and it was a great location. Not long after moving in, I was told that Wayne Nance used to work in that building too. For those that don't know, Wayne Nance is considered the most prolific serial killer in Montana. I have heard many stories told about him over the years. There was a book written about him by John Coston titled "To Kill and Kill Again: The True Story of Montana's Baby Faced Serial Sex Murderer". Wayne Nance was killed on September 4th 1986. After his death, he was linked by physical evidence to several other crimes in Missoula. He is considered by many to be the most infamous serial killer in Montana.
