Montana wants to be the next wine country

Rows of grapevines at Willow Mountain Winery in Corvallis, Montana. (Photo by Lena Beck) It was a warm morning in early September, and Roxann McGuire was walking through the crop rows at Willow Mountain Winery, strategically sampling grapes off the vines. With every grape she tasted, she was looking for the signature combination of acid and sweetness that tells her the grape is ready to be harvested.
Hunters Need to Beware of Bear Conflicts This Season

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The 2022 archery and general rifle hunting seasons will be more dangerous this year due to the unusual amount of bear activity throughout Montana this year. KGVO News spoke to Vivaca Crowser, Education and Program Manager for Region 2 with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks...
Montana hiker pinned under refrigerator-sized boulder rescued near Leavenworth

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — A Montana resident hiking in Washington state was rescued this week after he became trapped under a refrigerator-sized boulder, officials said. Ben Delahunty, 28, was hiking this week in the Cascade Mountains, south of Leavenworth, when a boulder he was relaxing on started to slide down a cliff, Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett said in a news release.
A break down of C 48, on the ballot this November

MISSOULA, MT — There is a new amendment on the ballot this November called C-48. C-48 would add language to the Montana Constitution that requires a search warrant to access electronic data or electronic communications. The amendment also states that electronic data and electronic communications would be secure from unreasonable searches and seizures.
Montana cannot adopt a one-size-fits all approach to a crisis it helped create

Last week, Gov. Greg Gianforte’s Housing Task Force released its draft recommendations to address housing in Montana. These include forcing every community to allow accessory dwelling units on every residential lot, removing local restrictions on how small lots can be and stopping local governments from requiring parking spaces for new development. These recommendations to remove […] The post Montana cannot adopt a one-size-fits all approach to a crisis it helped create appeared first on Daily Montanan.
4 Great Steakhouses in Montana

If you live in Montana and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and amazing atmosphere.
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,027 Cases, 11 New Deaths

As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 312,863 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,027 new confirmed cases. There are currently 1,256 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,570,245 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 577,203...
Commissioner Furious About Limiting Pharmacy Access to Military

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana State Auditor and Insurance Commissioner Troy Downing issued a scathing letter on Wednesday to the U.S. Department of Defense and TRICARE drastically reducing the number of in-network pharmacies in Montana. KGVO News reached out to Commissioner Downing for more details of the action that...
LOOK: Massive Moose Seen Roaming Around Montana Neighborhood

A huge moose has been wandering around a neighborhood in Montana. The moose was caught on photo by a local photographer. Laura Porter was driving around Billings, Montana hoping to find animals to take pictures of. Luckily for her, she didn’t have to seek out too hard — a moose was on the loose and appeared to her.
Fixing One of Western Montana’s Most Dangerous Highways

It's one of the area's busiest highways. But also one of the most dangerous. And the Montana Department of Transportation is hoping you have ideas to help them fix the situation. Next week, consulting engineers will begin collecting that input as they launch into the public phase of developing what's...
3D weather: Snowfall expectations across western Montana

This fall’s weather is not behaving as averages would expect. Temperatures we are experiencing and forecasting in the days to come have not been this warm in over three decades. Even the geese are taking advantage of these warm temperatures and not flying south, at least not yet. Based on current forecast trends, cold weather is not looking likely in the near future. Many of us across western Montana are excited for the arrival of winter weather, especially the snow. Even though it may not feel like snowy weather, that does not mean we can’t talk about it. Meteorologist Mitchel Coombs breaks down snowfall expectations western Montana in the video above.
You May Be Surprised By Which Two Montana Cities Are Safest

There have been a lot of stories the past few years of the growth of Montana. We have more people moving to our state and visiting our state every year. When Covid happened people realized they can work remotely from any state. Montana with it's low population, beautiful landscape and cheap real estate, compared to other states, became a destination for a lot people to relocate. With more and more people coming to the state we have problems that come with them. Our safety is something that we should all care about.
Oh Really? Montana’s Laws For Leaving Kids At Home Alone

Sometimes, parents just need a break and a chance to cut loose. Typically, parents get grandparents, friends, or a babysitter to watch their kids while going out. This makes sense when the kids are young, but at what age can you leave your kids unattended at home in Montana? The answer is surprising.
My Connection to Montana’s Most Notorious Serial Killer

In late 1995, when I worked for KDXT-FM in Missoula, our company moved to a new location. We were very excited to have more space and it was a great location. Not long after moving in, I was told that Wayne Nance used to work in that building too. For those that don't know, Wayne Nance is considered the most prolific serial killer in Montana. I have heard many stories told about him over the years. There was a book written about him by John Coston titled "To Kill and Kill Again: The True Story of Montana's Baby Faced Serial Sex Murderer". Wayne Nance was killed on September 4th 1986. After his death, he was linked by physical evidence to several other crimes in Missoula. He is considered by many to be the most infamous serial killer in Montana.
