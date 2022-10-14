ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Burnt Orange Nation

Inside the Numbers: Texas played ugly, but managed to win

It wasn’t pretty for the Texas Longhorns, but a win is a win, especially against an Iowa State Cyclones team that’s beaten you on the last three outings. There is a lot to clean up for the Longhorns, especially defensively, as they head into the toughest stretch of the season — one that will likely define the narrative of the season. So what is there to clean up following the home win to notch their fifth win of the season?
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Texas vs. Iowa State: Five Observations and Sunday Chat

They can’t all be pretty. Sometimes you have gut out an ugly win even when you don’t bring your best game to the yard that day. Last year, we became accustomed to watching this Texas team come up on the short end of the stick in close games. Yesterday in Austin might be a small sign that maybe things could be changing.
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Initial thoughts from No. 22 Texas’ 24-21 win over Iowa State

That certainly wasn’t the prettiest game we’ve seen the Texas Longhorns play, but they came away win a win to mark their first three-game conference win streak under Steve Sarkisian. Here are a few initial thoughts from the Horns’ 24-21 win over the Cyclones. Texas found a...
AUSTIN, TX
blackchronicle.com

Everything Lance Leipold said after KU’s loss to Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. — No. 19 Kansas soccer dropped to 5-2 (2-2 Big 12) on Saturday with a 52-42 loss to Oklahoma. Both groups traded a pair of scores within the first quarter earlier than Oklahoma fumbled and KU subsequently punted. Oklahoma was subsequent to rating and the Sooners did not look again from there. Oklahoma led by as many as 21 factors within the sport however KU continued to battle to keep within the sport.
NORMAN, OK
Burnt Orange Nation

Live Reaction: Texas survives against Iowa State

After blowing a second-half lead, the Texas Longhorns put the ball in the hands of their offense to score a go-ahead touchdown against the Iowa State Cyclones and came away with a 24-21 win. Texas struggled to get the offense going early, going scoreless in the first quarter, but managed...
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

No. 22 Texas vs. Oklahoma gamethread

The No. 22 Texas Longhorns are back in Austin and set for a game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is at 11 a.m. Central on ABC and this is your gamethread.
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

No. 22 Texas vs. Iowa State advanced stats preview

The Texas Longhorns came to play in the Red River Showdown against the Oklahoma Sooners last week in the Cotton Bowl. Their 49-0 triumph was the most points Texas has ever scored in the rivalry and delivered Oklahoma their biggest shutout loss in history. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian’s play calling matched with quarterback Quinn Ewers’ amazing execution put the offense in full throttle. We also saw the defense seem to play at full intensity for the whole game, granted OU quarterback Davis Beville did not seem to pose a threat at any point during the game.
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Texas climbs in AP Top 25 after win over Iowa State

After outlasting the Iowa State Cyclones (3-4, 0-4), 24-21, to snap a three-game skid against Matt Campbell’s program, the Texas Longhorns (5-2, 3-1) have taken a slight step forward in the latest AP Top 25, improving from No. 22 to No. 20. The Horns also saw improvement in the...
AUSTIN, TX
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma plummets in latest AP Poll following loss to K-State

After suffering their first loss of the season at the hands of Big 12 foe Kansas State, Oklahoma took a steep nose dive in the AP Poll released Sunday afternoon. Oklahoma fell 12 spots in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 from 6th to 18th after losing 41-34 at home to Chris Kleiman’s Wildcats. Oklahoma fell 10 spots in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches poll earlier today.
NORMAN, OK
Burnt Orange Nation

Steve Sarkisian provides injury updates on three Texas players

The Texas Longhorns suffered several injuries against the Iowa State Cyclones in Saturday’s 24-21 win, including an impactful injury sustained by junior cornerback Ryan Watts, but Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said after the game that all three players injured — sophomore left guard Hayden Conner and junior safety Jerrin Thompson, in addition to Watts — all suffered stingers.
AUSTIN, TX
blackchronicle.com

Bob Stoops left ‘disappointed’ after Oklahoma football’s worst loss in series history to Texas Longhorns

Oklahoma was blown out by Texas 49-0 final week, and it left former Sooners coach Bob Stoops disillusioned. OU was shutout for the primary time since 1998, whereas the competition snapped a 168-game streak of scoring a landing. Stoops tried to put it into perspective as to the place this system goes from right here below first-year head coach Brent Venables, a former assistant below Stoops.
NORMAN, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Oklahoma manslaughter suspect arrested in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police arrested a man wanted for manslaughter in Oklahoma. According to the Wichita County Jail inmate roster, Jose Manuel Garcia III, of Duncan, Ok, was arrested in Wichita Falls Saturday on a manslaughter warrant from Stephens County. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said on February 13, 2022, troopers responded to an […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
blackchronicle.com

Winter Weather Is On The Way Later This Week

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Tuesday might be cool with some clearing. Highs will solely attain the mid to higher 40s, 15 levels under common. Lows will drop to the higher 20s Tuesday night time below largely clear skies. Wednesday might be sunny and hotter with highs within the mid...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Father of four found dead at troubled OKC motel

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – For the third time this year, a homicide investigation is underway at the Plaza Inn. Around 9 a.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to the Plaza Inn, located near S.E. 29th and I-35, after multiple gunshots were heard in the area. When the officers...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

