Burnt Orange Nation
Inside the Numbers: Texas played ugly, but managed to win
It wasn’t pretty for the Texas Longhorns, but a win is a win, especially against an Iowa State Cyclones team that’s beaten you on the last three outings. There is a lot to clean up for the Longhorns, especially defensively, as they head into the toughest stretch of the season — one that will likely define the narrative of the season. So what is there to clean up following the home win to notch their fifth win of the season?
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas vs. Iowa State: Five Observations and Sunday Chat
They can’t all be pretty. Sometimes you have gut out an ugly win even when you don’t bring your best game to the yard that day. Last year, we became accustomed to watching this Texas team come up on the short end of the stick in close games. Yesterday in Austin might be a small sign that maybe things could be changing.
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 22 Texas vs. Iowa State live updates: Xavier Worthy catches TD on fourth down for 24-21 lead
The No. 22 Texas Longhorns have turned in two blowout victories since the loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders and return to Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium for a matchup against a desperate Iowa State Cyclones team looking for its first win in Big 12 play. Kickoff is at...
Burnt Orange Nation
Initial thoughts from No. 22 Texas’ 24-21 win over Iowa State
That certainly wasn’t the prettiest game we’ve seen the Texas Longhorns play, but they came away win a win to mark their first three-game conference win streak under Steve Sarkisian. Here are a few initial thoughts from the Horns’ 24-21 win over the Cyclones. Texas found a...
blackchronicle.com
Everything Lance Leipold said after KU’s loss to Oklahoma
NORMAN, Okla. — No. 19 Kansas soccer dropped to 5-2 (2-2 Big 12) on Saturday with a 52-42 loss to Oklahoma. Both groups traded a pair of scores within the first quarter earlier than Oklahoma fumbled and KU subsequently punted. Oklahoma was subsequent to rating and the Sooners did not look again from there. Oklahoma led by as many as 21 factors within the sport however KU continued to battle to keep within the sport.
Burnt Orange Nation
Live Reaction: Texas survives against Iowa State
After blowing a second-half lead, the Texas Longhorns put the ball in the hands of their offense to score a go-ahead touchdown against the Iowa State Cyclones and came away with a 24-21 win. Texas struggled to get the offense going early, going scoreless in the first quarter, but managed...
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 22 Texas vs. Oklahoma gamethread
The No. 22 Texas Longhorns are back in Austin and set for a game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is at 11 a.m. Central on ABC and this is your gamethread.
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 22 Texas vs. Iowa State advanced stats preview
The Texas Longhorns came to play in the Red River Showdown against the Oklahoma Sooners last week in the Cotton Bowl. Their 49-0 triumph was the most points Texas has ever scored in the rivalry and delivered Oklahoma their biggest shutout loss in history. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian’s play calling matched with quarterback Quinn Ewers’ amazing execution put the offense in full throttle. We also saw the defense seem to play at full intensity for the whole game, granted OU quarterback Davis Beville did not seem to pose a threat at any point during the game.
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorns Daily News: Big 12 is reportedly set to adopt scheduling format that includes Texas, Oklahoma in 2023, 2024
Someday, the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners will migrate to the SEC. There are folks out there who have estimated that could happen as soon as 2023, but according to a new Sports Illustrated report, that’s increasingly less likely to happen. SI reports that the Big 12 is almost...
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas climbs in AP Top 25 after win over Iowa State
After outlasting the Iowa State Cyclones (3-4, 0-4), 24-21, to snap a three-game skid against Matt Campbell’s program, the Texas Longhorns (5-2, 3-1) have taken a slight step forward in the latest AP Top 25, improving from No. 22 to No. 20. The Horns also saw improvement in the...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma plummets in latest AP Poll following loss to K-State
After suffering their first loss of the season at the hands of Big 12 foe Kansas State, Oklahoma took a steep nose dive in the AP Poll released Sunday afternoon. Oklahoma fell 12 spots in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 from 6th to 18th after losing 41-34 at home to Chris Kleiman’s Wildcats. Oklahoma fell 10 spots in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches poll earlier today.
Burnt Orange Nation
Steve Sarkisian provides injury updates on three Texas players
The Texas Longhorns suffered several injuries against the Iowa State Cyclones in Saturday’s 24-21 win, including an impactful injury sustained by junior cornerback Ryan Watts, but Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said after the game that all three players injured — sophomore left guard Hayden Conner and junior safety Jerrin Thompson, in addition to Watts — all suffered stingers.
blackchronicle.com
Bob Stoops left ‘disappointed’ after Oklahoma football’s worst loss in series history to Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma was blown out by Texas 49-0 final week, and it left former Sooners coach Bob Stoops disillusioned. OU was shutout for the primary time since 1998, whereas the competition snapped a 168-game streak of scoring a landing. Stoops tried to put it into perspective as to the place this system goes from right here below first-year head coach Brent Venables, a former assistant below Stoops.
Burnt Orange Nation
How to watch No. 22 Texas vs. Iowa State: Game time, TV, live streaming, and more
After struggling to open conference play, the No. 22 Texas Longhorns are back in rhythm, after the return of starting quarterback Quinn Ewers ignited the offense to a 49-0 win over the Oklahoma Sooners. Now, Texas has an opportunity to not only avenge one of last year’s most embarrassing losses,...
Oklahoma manslaughter suspect arrested in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police arrested a man wanted for manslaughter in Oklahoma. According to the Wichita County Jail inmate roster, Jose Manuel Garcia III, of Duncan, Ok, was arrested in Wichita Falls Saturday on a manslaughter warrant from Stephens County. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said on February 13, 2022, troopers responded to an […]
KTUL
Bureau of narcotics executes search warrants for illegal marijuana farms in 8 counties
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is investigating criminal marijuana cultivation businesses in Oklahoma. For the past two weeks, the bureau has served search warrants at ten marijuana businesses and one residential location in Canadian, Cleveland, Garvin, Kay, Okfuskee, Payne, Pontotoc and Seminole counties. “For over...
Police: Shooting near NW 10th Street
Police have responded to a shooting near Northwest 10th Street in Oklahoma City Saturday afternoon.
Exclusive sneak peek of abandoned Crossroads Mall in South Oklahoma City set to soon reopen
The people in charge of revamping the Crossroads Mall, also known to some as the “Zombie Mall” near the Oklahoma City interchange of I-240 and I-35, are working hard to beautify the abandoned mall. KFOR got an exclusive sneak peak of the progress and what the mall will hopefully soon offer.
blackchronicle.com
Winter Weather Is On The Way Later This Week
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Tuesday might be cool with some clearing. Highs will solely attain the mid to higher 40s, 15 levels under common. Lows will drop to the higher 20s Tuesday night time below largely clear skies. Wednesday might be sunny and hotter with highs within the mid...
blackchronicle.com
Father of four found dead at troubled OKC motel
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – For the third time this year, a homicide investigation is underway at the Plaza Inn. Around 9 a.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to the Plaza Inn, located near S.E. 29th and I-35, after multiple gunshots were heard in the area. When the officers...
