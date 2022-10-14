ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KCTV 5

Your House Your Home: What to do with the leaves on your lawn

With temperatures falling and the leaves changing colors, they are soon to fall and collect on your lawn. So, what do you do with them?. KCTV5′s Bill Hurrelbrink has some ideas in today’s Your House Your Home segment. Your House Your Home is sponsored by The Blind Broker.
GARDENING
Lifehacker

How to Declutter Your Home When Downsizing

When we talk about “downsizing,” it’s usually referring to the size a person’s home. For example, people may decide to sell their larger family home after their children have grown up and moved out, because they simply no longer need that much living space anymore. Others buy or rent a home that initially seemed like the right size for them, but later realized that it’s too large.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Real Homes

DIY transforms 1930s house into dream home

Renovating a home is not for the fainthearted. It takes a certain gritty determination, patience and a lot of imagination to see it through, and even emerge with the enthusiasm to do it all over again. Mary and Paul Walker-Harrod have the true grit of the born renovators. They’d already...
INTERIOR DESIGN
PopSugar

How to Finally Outfit an Adult-Feeling Bedroom — With Decor That Matches

Most of us decorate our bedrooms one piece at a time. We pick up a bargain here, add a family heirloom there, and before we know it, the bedroom is filled with wonderful things that don't really work with one another. Sound familiar? It's a common issue, and if you're looking to streamline your room and make it all match, it's actually not that tricky.
INTERIOR DESIGN
thededicatedhouse.com

A Walk Through New Floors in Your Home

Hello World! Welcome Friends! New floors in your home can be exciting, nerve-wracking, and downright scary. You have to deal with contractors and bothersome installation in addition to worrying that they will be done well and look good in your home. In this post, we’ll walk you through everything you need to know before investing in new floors for your abode.
INTERIOR DESIGN
tinyhousetalk.com

Airbnb-Ready Tiny Home with Ground Floor Bedroom

Looking for a compact tiny house on wheels with a ground floor bedroom? This cutie is 160 square feet and manages to fit in a queen-sized bedroom as well as a twin loft for kids or guests. It’s for sale in Orlando, Florida for $39,900. You can purchase the...
ORLANDO, FL
theeverygirl.com

This Gorgeous Oregon Home Is All of Our Cozy Fall Dreams Come True

Is there anything more quintessentially fall than a cozy cabin tucked into the woods? We don’t think so. This is why we haven’t been able to take our eyes off Courtney Equall’s home in central Oregon. Its style is best described as midcentury meets cabincore. Wood-paneled ceilings, a gallery wall of moody landscape art, and an amazing wall of windows are just the beginning of this gorgeous home tour.
BEND, OR
The US Sun

I always get cold at night but have worked out the best way to keep my bed warm – it’s all about the blanket placement

A WOMAN who gets ridiculously cold at night has shared her personal advice on how to stay warm in bed - and it's all about where you put your blanket. Zara Lawrence took to the Family Lowdown Tips and Ideas group on Facebook to post about her top tip, writing: "Before, I would add blankets ON TOP of my duvet ... 2, 3, 4, 5 or more in the hopes of keeping warm.
FACEBOOK
thespruce.com

How to Pick a Front Door Color, According to Experts

Choosing a front door color for your home is no small decision. "Selecting your front door color is super important as it reflects the personality of you and your home," notes Tracy Morris of Tracy Morris Design. But with a world of colors to choose from, it can be daunting...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A 1910s Bedroom with Cool Historic Details Gets a Lively Color-Infused Redo

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Historic homes might require a bit of restoration work, but they often come with cool details and cool past lives. Case in point: this home that used to be a pickle factory, and this one that used to be a church.
SAVANNAH, GA

