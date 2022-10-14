ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 1

Related
TheDailyBeast

Herschel Walker Ditches Georgia Senate Debate, Represented by ‘Empty Podium’

Herschel Walker failed to show up to the Georgia Senate debate featuring Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and Libertarian Chase Oliver on Sunday and was represented instead by an empty podium. The Republican nominee, still feeling the pinch from Friday’s debate and the fallout over his “prop” badge, declined an invitation to the Atlanta Press Club forum. Under the club’s rules, he was represented by an empty podium. “Herschel Walker said ‘any time, any place’ but refused to show up tonight,” Warnock tweeted. “Looks like Herschel Walker was too afraid to return to the debate stage after Friday’s debate. That’s a shame because the people of Georgia deserve more.”“Mr. Walker will be represented by this empty podium” pic.twitter.com/YbhDrcKsW3— Acyn (@Acyn) October 16, 2022 Read it at PBS News
ATLANTA, GA
WJCL

Georgia gubernatorial candidates will debate for the first time Monday

ATLANTA — Georgia’s gubernatorial candidates will take the debate stage Monday. Republican Governor Brian Kemp, Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams and Libertarian candidate Shane Hazel will debate in Atlanta. So far, Gov. Kemp is the only one to comment on the debate. On Twitter he said, in part, "I’ll...
GEORGIA STATE
nowhabersham.com

What’s on my ballot?

Should Georgia taxpayers have to pay state officeholders who are suspended from their jobs after being indicted for felonies?. Should local governments and school boards be allowed to grant temporary tax relief to those whose property is damaged or destroyed in a nationally declared disaster area?. Should the state grant...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Records in jeopardy as cold snap set to take hold of Atlanta, north Georgia

ATLANTA — The first true cold snap of the season arrives this week, sending temperatures across north Georgia 20 degrees below average -- potentially in record territory. Frost will be likely across metro Atlanta. Sub-freezing lows will be found in the north Georgia mountains, and could potentially sneak into some Atlanta suburbs.
ATLANTA, GA
Washington Examiner

Kemp says Georgia voters 'came to their senses' over Trump vendetta

ASHBURN, Georgia — When Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp refused to meddle in the 2020 presidential elections on behalf of then-President Donald Trump, some feared it could be a career-ender. A caravan of horn-honking Trump supporters paraded past the governor's mansion almost daily. There were threats against Kemp's family, and...
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Warnock-Walker debate brings political sideshows to Savannah

First there was “Hockey Night in Canada.” Then there was “Football Night in America.”. Get ready, Savannah, for “Debate Night in America.”. This Friday, Sen. Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger, Herschel Walker, face off in a much anticipated, one-hour debate in front of a live, by-invitation-only audience at the JW Marriott at Savannah’s Plant Riverside.
SAVANNAH, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love to go out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised by local people for their tasty food and amazing atmosphere.
GEORGIA STATE
wdhn.com

Huntsville City Council passes resolution on how city resources are used to enforce Alabama’s abortion law

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Several months after Alabama’s near-total ban on abortion went into effect, a Huntsville city councilmember made an effort to ensure that women who live in Huntsville and those who may move here in the future know there won’t be what she calls a “witch hunt” by law enforcement targeting those who get abortions.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WJBF

99th annual Georgia Carolina State Fair is back

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- It’s that time of year again- the time when friends and families go to enjoy the state fair. Friday is the first day of the 99th annual Georgia Carolina State Fair. For many families its an annual tradition. They have favorite rides and foods they look forward to all year long. But […]
AUGUSTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy