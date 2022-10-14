Read full article on original website
Warnock answers Libertarian wildcard in Ga.; Walker skips
ATLANTA (AP) — Libertarian Chase Oliver isn’t going to win Georgia’s pivotal U.S. Senate race. But the 37-year-old Atlanta businessman could help determine whether Democrats or Republicans control the Senate over the final two years of President Joe Biden’s term. Oliver is the third name on...
Debate analysis: Political experts dig into Warnock, Walker answers on economy, abortion
Both campaigns claimed victory following the heated debate.
Herschel Walker Ditches Georgia Senate Debate, Represented by ‘Empty Podium’
Herschel Walker failed to show up to the Georgia Senate debate featuring Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and Libertarian Chase Oliver on Sunday and was represented instead by an empty podium. The Republican nominee, still feeling the pinch from Friday’s debate and the fallout over his “prop” badge, declined an invitation to the Atlanta Press Club forum. Under the club’s rules, he was represented by an empty podium. “Herschel Walker said ‘any time, any place’ but refused to show up tonight,” Warnock tweeted. “Looks like Herschel Walker was too afraid to return to the debate stage after Friday’s debate. That’s a shame because the people of Georgia deserve more.”“Mr. Walker will be represented by this empty podium” pic.twitter.com/YbhDrcKsW3— Acyn (@Acyn) October 16, 2022 Read it at PBS News
Georgia gubernatorial candidates will debate for the first time Monday
ATLANTA — Georgia’s gubernatorial candidates will take the debate stage Monday. Republican Governor Brian Kemp, Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams and Libertarian candidate Shane Hazel will debate in Atlanta. So far, Gov. Kemp is the only one to comment on the debate. On Twitter he said, in part, "I’ll...
How to watch the debate between Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams Monday night
An already contentious race for the Georgia governor’s seat could heat up even more Monday night when Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams take the debate stage for the first time in this campaign. The debate begins at 7 p.m. Monday. If you are planning to watch the debate on...
What’s on my ballot?
Should Georgia taxpayers have to pay state officeholders who are suspended from their jobs after being indicted for felonies?. Should local governments and school boards be allowed to grant temporary tax relief to those whose property is damaged or destroyed in a nationally declared disaster area?. Should the state grant...
Abortion fight highlights Georgia attorney general election
Democratic state Sen. Jen Jordan is leading with her advocacy of abortion rights as she challenges incumbent Republican Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr
Records in jeopardy as cold snap set to take hold of Atlanta, north Georgia
ATLANTA — The first true cold snap of the season arrives this week, sending temperatures across north Georgia 20 degrees below average -- potentially in record territory. Frost will be likely across metro Atlanta. Sub-freezing lows will be found in the north Georgia mountains, and could potentially sneak into some Atlanta suburbs.
Kemp says Georgia voters 'came to their senses' over Trump vendetta
ASHBURN, Georgia — When Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp refused to meddle in the 2020 presidential elections on behalf of then-President Donald Trump, some feared it could be a career-ender. A caravan of horn-honking Trump supporters paraded past the governor's mansion almost daily. There were threats against Kemp's family, and...
Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker Face a Pivotal Debate in Georgia
ATLANTA — One is a seasoned public speaker, accustomed to delivering sermons nearly every Sunday from the pulpit of the famed Atlanta church where Martin Luther King Jr. once preached. The other is a political novice whose meandering, often nonsensical oratory on the stump tends to inspire as much mockery as it does applause.
Warnock-Walker debate brings political sideshows to Savannah
First there was “Hockey Night in Canada.” Then there was “Football Night in America.”. Get ready, Savannah, for “Debate Night in America.”. This Friday, Sen. Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger, Herschel Walker, face off in a much anticipated, one-hour debate in front of a live, by-invitation-only audience at the JW Marriott at Savannah’s Plant Riverside.
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love to go out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised by local people for their tasty food and amazing atmosphere.
$3,000 stimulus payment could be coming for millions of Georgia residents
As we all know, rising inflation puts lots of financial pressure on the residents of Georgia, so to help families in this challenging time, millions of Georgia residents will receive a stimulus payment of $3,000.
SpaceX Dragon spacecraft spotted over Georgia, South Carolina sky as it reenters atmosphere
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above: SpaceX Dragon as seen from Savannah. The SpaceX Dragon reentered Earth's atmosphere Friday afternoon, visible in the skies above Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry as it made its way to splash down in Jacksonville, Fla. The ship landed around 4:50 p.m. A sonic boom could...
Georgia rattled by sonic boom caused by SpaceX Dragon capsule splashdown
ATLANTA — People who heard a loud explosion this evening in north Georgia can chalk it up to the SpaceX Dragon capsule. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns said the capsule flew across Georgia, rattling parts of...
Georgia hotel ranked as one of best haunted hotels in U.S.
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A hotel in Georgia is listed as one of the best haunted hotels in the country, according to USA Today. The publication ranked the top 10 haunted hotels as part of its 10Best Readers’ Choice rankings for 2022. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
Georgia high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 9, 2022
Get the latest Georgia high school football scores on SBLive as Week 9 of the 2022 season kicks off across the state
Huntsville City Council passes resolution on how city resources are used to enforce Alabama’s abortion law
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Several months after Alabama’s near-total ban on abortion went into effect, a Huntsville city councilmember made an effort to ensure that women who live in Huntsville and those who may move here in the future know there won’t be what she calls a “witch hunt” by law enforcement targeting those who get abortions.
99th annual Georgia Carolina State Fair is back
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- It’s that time of year again- the time when friends and families go to enjoy the state fair. Friday is the first day of the 99th annual Georgia Carolina State Fair. For many families its an annual tradition. They have favorite rides and foods they look forward to all year long. But […]
These Georgia restaurants have made Southern Living’s ‘The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints’ for 2022
ATLANTA — Barbecue lovers rejoice: Three Georgia barbecue joints have made Southern Living’s “The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints.”. From brisket to pulled pork, these barbecue joints have everything to cure your craving. “Taken as a whole, the rankings offer a capsule assessment of ‘The State...
