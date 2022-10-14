Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
Hawkeyes' DeJean: 'How can he do all this stuff?'
IOWA CITY — As the Iowa football team worked through its bye week, the Hawkeyes were looking for more than answers on offense. Defensive coordinator Phil Parker had a few questions of his own, including how to duplicate what Cooper DeJean is bringing to the Iowa defense. Midway through...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Big 12 Conference Clarifies Review at End of Iowa State-Texas Game
The Texas Longhorns beat the Iowa State Cyclones 24-21 on Saturday in Austin, but like most Big 12 games, it wasn’t without drama and some controversy at the end. With just a couple of minutes left trailing by three, Iowa State QB Hunter Dekkers lost the ball on a hard and controversial hit, which resulted in a review over whether or not he was down before fumbling, but the play stood and Texas got the ball back with two minutes to go as the Longhorns hung on for a 24-21 win.
6 key recruits impressed by Texas football’s win over Iowa State
There is some real positive news coming out of the weekend on the recruiting trail for Texas football in the 2023 and 2024 classes. Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian were able to get their third straight win on the field this weekend, which has translated to a little bit more buzz for this team on the recruiting trail.
Houston Texans Coach Lovie Smith Attending Texas vs. Iowa State
Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith was spotted along the sideline donning the burnt orange prior to kickoff for the Texas Longhorns vs. Iowa State Cyclones.
Former Drake University star quarterback to be honored in new documentary
DES MOINES, Iowa — A former star quarterback, known for his athletic and academic talent, at Drake University will have his story told in a new documentary on Iowa PBS later this month. A lot of Iowans remember Johnny Bright as the star Bulldogs quarterback from the late 1940s to early 1950s. He was a […]
Iowa City family opening 2nd farm business near Des Moines
Paul Rasch pulls a couple of Red Free apples from the trees at Wilson’s Orchard & Farm, about 5 miles northeast of Iowa City’s downtown.
Radio Iowa
Mountain lion sightings up with more cameras out there
DNR Conservation and Recreation Division Administrator, Pete Hildreth, gave the Natural Resources Commission an update on recent mountain lion sightings during their meeting Thursday. He told the NRC members the advent of trail and other cameras has led to more videos showing the animals. “The department continues to receive reports...
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Sioux City East's Cole Ritchie sets single game passing record against Des Moines Roosevelt
SIOUX CITY — On the Morningside Mustangs’ home football field, East senior quarterback Cole Ritchie did his best Joe Dolincheck impression Thursday night against Des Moines Roosevelt. Ritchie threw for seven touchdowns in the first half and eight touchdowns overall in East’s 60-28 win over Roosevelt Thursday night...
Advocates, politicians discuss legalizing recreational marijuana in Iowa
The journey to legalize marijuana in Iowa continues, and an advocacy group based in Des Moines is taking the issue to the state house.
Dough Co. Pizza to expand into Ankeny next year
ANKENY, Iowa — A Des Moines pizzeria is expanding its horizon and bringing New York-style slices and pies to Ankeny early next year. Dough Co. Pizza announced in a Facebook post Thursday that a new location would be coming to Ankeny in 2023 within the Plaza Shoppes at Prairie Trail.
who13.com
Shitake steak Diane on the menu
Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse Culinary Director DJ Frank shares a new item on the menu: Shitake Steak Diane. You can find Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse in Des Moines, Altoona, and West Des Moines. For more information on all the menu items, visit johnnysitaliansteakhouse.com.
2 popular Iowa campgrounds closing until Fall 2023
Prairie Flower and Cherry Glen campgrounds at Saylorville Lake will be closing next Monday for an entire year.
kicdam.com
Man With Ties To Local Area Killed in Central Iowa Crash
Adel, IA (KICD)– A man with ties to the local area was killed in a Monday morning crash in Central Iowa. 75-year-old Larry Adams of Boone, the curator of the Higgins Museum of National Bank Notes in Okoboji , was a passenger in a vehicle that collided with a semi on Highway 17 in Dallas County. The crash report notes he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and died at the scene.
nomadlawyer.org
Ames: 7 Best Places To Visit In Ames, lowa
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Ames, Iowa,. Ames is a city located in Iowa, USA. It is a growing tourist destination and offers several things to do. While the city is smaller than most cities, it still offers unique attractions for visitors. For example, the nearby Iowa State University has many museums and exhibits to see.
1380kcim.com
Iowa Department of Agriculture Requests Help From Farmers In Tracking Asian Copperleaf Spread
The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship is seeking help from Iowans in monitoring the spread of an invasive plant. Asian copperleaf was first detected in 2016 in Black Hawk County, and state officials recently confirmed the noxious weed had been identified in neighboring Grundy County. Asian copperleaf is a member of the spurge family but lacks the milky sap standard among its relatives. To date, most plants found in Iowa were less than 18 inches in height with 2”-3” serrated leaves. The primary distinguishing characteristic of Asian copperleaf is the bracts located beneath its flowers, similar to Virginia copperleaf and three-seeded mercury. Plants typically emerge later in the growing season and remain under the crop canopy, making them difficult to detect before harvest. Farmers and other professionals in the agriculture industry are asked to watch for suspected infestations and to contact the Iowa Department of Agriculture to help determine the risk it poses.
KCCI.com
A piece of history was recently uncovered in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A piece of history has been uncovered in parts of Des Moines. Ingersoll Avenue use to be home to a trolley barn. As crews were re-paving the street, they had to excavate the tracks. If you drove through the area, you might have seen the...
KCCI.com
State Patrol says medical issue caused crash at Iowa Speedway parking lot
NEWTON, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol believes a medical issue caused a crash inNewton. It happened around 2 p.m. Friday at the Iowa Speedway. Troopers say they found the woman unresponsive after she drove into the lot and crashed into unmarked Department of Public Safety cars. She was...
KCCI.com
Des Moines Bomb Squad disables device left near country road
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The ATF is trying to figure out who put a suspected explosive device by a rural road in Polk County. A farmer found it on Northwest 37th street between Ankeny and Polk City Thursday morning. The Des Moines Bomb Squad had to disable the device.
Far-Right ‘Mama Bear’ Accused of Wild Plot Against Old Pal
An Iowa mom mostly known for her vocal stance against mandatory mask policies and who recently went on a public rant about drag performers was arrested on Friday after allegedly filing a false report of sexual abuse within her former business partner’s family.Along the way, any remnants of a once-formidable alliance between women at the vanguard of far-right activism went up in flames.Kimberly Reicks, the 39-year-old who founded the controversial activist group Iowa Mama Bears, was arrested on Friday morning on seven misdemeanor charges after allegedly making at least two calls to the Department of Human Resources against the family...
One last ride: The Nineteen14 hosts a going-away party before closure
MINBURN, Iowa — Just off the North Loop of the Raccoon River trail in Minburn, you'll find a cyclist's haven—the Ninteen14. But now, the business is on its last lap. "I rode my bicycle over here from Perry and just thought about a lot of the people that have been in and out of the doors and just a lot of the memories and some of the things that I'm gonna miss," said Jeremy Mahler, owner of the Nineteen14.
