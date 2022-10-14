ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen reports man offered her ride, followed her from bus stop: Sheriff investigating

By Kimber Collins
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. ( WKRG ) — According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, a 14-year-old girl claims a man in a black sedan offered her a ride and followed her as she got off the bus Thursday afternoon.

OCSO said the girl was at the intersection of Beal Parkway and Green Acres Road. According to the release, the girl said an older male with a buzzed haircut and glasses stopped in the road around 2 p.m.

Jury selection for Pensacola dentist accused of sexually assaulting several women set for Monday

The teen said no to the man, contacted her mother, and continued to walk home, according to OCSO. The release said the man then stopped at a nearby car dealership and waited for the girl to pass a second time.

OCSO said the girl crossed the road into the median to avoid the man, he then pulled up beside her and again offered a ride. She began yelling at the man and he sped away, according to the report.

OCSO got word of the incident 5 hours later. Anyone with information is asked to call 850-651-7400.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

