Related
Man Who Tried to Drain Pool During Hurricane Ian Is Among Deaths Confirmed as Toll Continues to Rise
A 72-year-old man who attempted to drain his pool in the middle of Hurricane Ian has died, along with a 38-year-old man who hydroplaned during the storm The death toll continues to rise since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday. A 72-year-old man from Deltona died after going outside to drain his pool, the Volusia County Sheriff's Department said in a release Thursday morning. Authorities believe he put a hose down a canal that was 30 feet wide in an attempt to drain the pool. The canal had "a...
Boy, 11, plunges to his death after falling from 19-story balcony while family was fleeing Hurricane Ian
A YOUNG boy tragically plunged to his death from a 19-story balcony after his family fled from Hurricane Ian. The 11-year-old had sought safety at a condo in Panama City Beach after leaving Jacksonville with his relatives when tragedy struck. Despite their home city being spared the full ferocity of...
One Florida community built to weather hurricanes endured Ian with barely a scratch
Hundreds of thousands of people in Southwest Florida still don't have electricity or water. But Babcock Ranch, north of Fort Myers, was designed and built to withstand the most powerful storms.
Many Florida Seniors Did Not Evacuate Hurricane Ian. The Toll Is Devastating.
It’s been three days since Richard “Toby” Freeman last saw his wife after volunteer rescuers pulled her off a damp mattress cluttered with their belongings in their hurricane-flooded mobile home. It’s the longest they’ve been apart since he can remember. And he’s preparing to never see her again.Sitting in a hospital room 125 miles away from the couple’s butter yellow home in Bayside Estates, a predominantly older community situated around canals in Fort Myers Beach, the 77-year-old is processing losing essentially his entire life in one day. Hurricane Ian took most of its force out on the Freemans’ southwestern corner...
AOL Corp
Something fishy: Hurricane Ian is causing catfish to turn up in Florida yards
Something fishy happened on the day Hurricane Ian made landfall. Hours before Ian made landfall in Cayo Costa in southwest Florida, its impacts were being felt in Brevard County in the eastern part of the state by way of catfish appearing in driveways and yards. USA TODAY Network-Florida producer Jennifer...
natureworldnews.com
Hundreds of Houses in Florida Expected to Remain Submerged in Floodwaters Until Thanksgiving in November
Flooded Florida houses due to Hurricane Ian are expected to remain submerged in floodwaters until the Thanksgiving celebrate in late November, the National Weather Service (NWS) warns. One factor behind this is the amount of St. John's River, located in the east side of the state, drained the historic rainfall brought by Ian when it made landfall in the Sunshine State more than two weeks ago.
Dramatic moment Sunrise camera operator drops his equipment to help rescue Florida residents fleeing deadly hurricane
An Australian cameraman has stopped filming in the middle of a live cross to help rescue people trying to flee rising waters during one of the worst storms on record. Hurricane Ian has made landfall and smashed the US state of Florida overnight, leaving millions without power and destroying hundreds of homes.
He swam to safety from his flooded Florida home as Hurricane Ian destroyed his business: "I lost my entire life"
As floodwaters swallowed Robert Podgorski and Jennifer Carbajal's home, the two swam to the safety of a neighbor's second-story balcony with their dogs above their heads. At the same time, their small and well-loved Fort Myers business, the Green Cup Cafe, was being decimated. In less than 24 hours, Hurricane...
Environmental Experts Warn of Deadly Red Tide Returning After Hurricane Ian
After Hurricane Ian ripped through Florida’s gulf coast, residents and officials are beginning to clean up the catastrophic damage. Now, a new threat is hurling toward its shores: red tide. For many Floridians, red tide was expected as last year’s Hurricane Irma left piles of dead fish along the...
Bridge to Pine Island repaired in less than three days
Gov. Ron Desantis and the Florida Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday that a temporary bridge to Pine Island has been completed in less than three days.
WINKNEWS.com
Temporary access plan to Fort Myers Beach implemented to speed recovery
Beginning Monday, Oct. 17, access to Fort Myers Beach will be limited to essential response personnel each Monday and Tuesday to speed the restoration of essential services and infrastructure. The goal is to complete specific infrastructure rebuilding missions on a tight deadline. Residents and their hired contractors can access the...
'Significant intensification' predicted for Caribbean storm as it tracks toward Gulf of Mexico and Florida
Tropical Depression Nine is poised to strengthen significantly as it tracks north toward the Gulf of Mexico and Florida.
On devastated Pine Island after Ian, everyone should probably leave. They aren’t.
Hurricane Ian wiped out water and electricity to Pine Island. But residents remain – and they're fighting for some sense of normalcy.
A Florida woman says she lost wedding ring just before Hurricane Ian devastated her city. Her husband found it days later in storm debris.
Ashley Garner lost her ring two days before Hurricane Ian struck Fort Myers, Florida. She told herself, "The storm's coming, if we don't find it now, it's gone."
Why Waffle House Closures Indicate a Code Red for Florida As Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall
The Waffle House Index has long been a trusted indicator of storm severity in the U.S.
The Daily South
Pink Meanies, A New Species Of Jellyfish With 70-Foot Tentacles, Washing Up In Florida And Alabama
Beachgoers are being advised to watch where they step along the Gulf Coast. Purple flags are flying from Fort Morgan, Alabama, to Panama City, Florida, due to the presence of a frightful new species of jellyfish known as pink meanies. Dauphin Island Sea Lab Marine Biologist Brian Jones told WPMI...
Publix convoy going into Pine Island
Publix convoy going into Pine Island this afternoon driving on the road the de Moya group constructed. Thanks to FDOT for assisting with this project.
Photos show destruction from Hurricane Ian
More than 2.5 million Floridians were left without power Thursday.
Electric-vehicle fires have burned down homes after Hurricane Ian saltwater damage. Florida officials want answers
“Florida homes which survived Hurricane Ian, have now been lost to fires caused by flooded EVs.”
Hurricane Ian Officially Makes Landfall
On Wednesday afternoon, Hurricane Ian officially hit the sunshine state. According to reports, the storm made landfall in Fort Myers, Fla., submerging the area in floodwater as an 18-foot storm surge hit the state’s western coast. Now, devastating flooding has slammed into Naples and Sanibel Island homes, with people’s...
