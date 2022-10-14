ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Big Frog 104

When Is Voss’ Closing for 2022 Season?

If you're anything like me and you have yet to plan your annual trip to one of the Utica area's most popular summer staple food joints, you might want to make room for it on your calendar sooner rather than later. Voss' on Oriskany Boulevard in Yorkville has announced a...
UTICA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Downtown hotels sold out for epic Orange weekend

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– As Orange Nation fans flood into Syracuse from all over to cheer on their undefeated team, they won’t just be packing the Loud House. “This weekend will be a complete sellout for us,” said Marriott Syracuse Downtown Hotel Manager Melissa Oliver. “It normally is a sellout but there is a lot more […]
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Haunted CNY: Cayo Industrial Warehouse of Horror

ROME, N.Y. — Based in an abandoned industrial warehouse in Rome, Cayo Industrial Warehouse of Horror is consistently voted one of the best haunted attractions in Central New York every year. This year marks Cayo’s 20th anniversary and owner Joshua Reale said the attraction offers a long walk through...
ROME, NY
localsyr.com

Sistina Giordano leaving “Bridge Street”

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As Sistina Giordano announced via her social media Wednesday, she is leaving Bridge Street after eight years as its host. During Thursday’s show, Steve Infanti, who served the last two years as her co-host, acknowledged the move and expressed his gratitude for sharing the desk with Sistina on Bridge Street.
EAST SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Tell Me Something Good: Rapper Lil Kei

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — “I say I’m a rapper,” says Kionne Ellis, “but I really don’t rap… In my songs, like you could say I’m like a singer. More it’s like R&B, Rap, Pop sound.” Kionne Ellis is better known as “Lil Kei.”  His music has its roots in the church he attended with his […]
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Taste of winter for CNY next week?!

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — October can be a wild month with summery warmth one minute, then a taste of winter the next. So far, October 2022 has been quite nice overall, but after the rain and wind of Thursday and then mainly quiet and fairly mild weather Friday into the weekend, things look to turn unsettled and not so nice early to the middle of the week of October 16.
SYRACUSE, NY
iheartoswego.com

Oswego Resident Prepares For Upcoming NYC Marathon

At 8:00 a.m. on November 6th, over 50,000 runners will answer the starter’s pistol for the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon. The annual 26.2 mile road race is the world’s largest marathon, and the course winds through all five boroughs of the Big Apple. Runners and spectators represent all age groups, backgrounds and levels of ability. They come from all over the world.
OSWEGO, NY
Lite 98.7

Break Out The Flannel For One Large Festival In Upstate New York

Do you like flannel? Do you like beards? How about axe throwing? There is one festival in Upstate New York calling your name. The Foothills Flannel Festival will take place on Saturday October 22nd from 2PM - 9PM at 12 North Sports Bar of Utica. The festival is free to attend. There is all sorts of events happening throughout the day:
UTICA, NY
thenewshouse.com

Sports SUmmary: SU football howls to 6-0 in Wolfpack battle

Saturday was a good day to be an Orange. They beat No. 15 NC State 24-9, bringing them to 6-0 for the first time since 1987. The win tasted extra sweet, since it also makes them bowl-eligible for the first time since 2018. Earlier this week Syracuse head coach Dino...
SYRACUSE, NY
Sports Radio 1360 AM

Scariest Road in New York is So Haunted Its Closed at Night

In Baldwinsville, New York, there is a 5-mile stretch of road cutting through the woods, that is said to be so haunted it's closed at night. Legends say evil groups come out at night to meet on Whiskey Hollow Road. The KKK and Satan worshippers are said to have claimed a mile-long stretch in the middle of the road where many racial killings and Satanic sacrifices are rumored to have taken place in the remote woods. Many of those victims were children, whose spirits still remain.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY

