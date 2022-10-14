Read full article on original website
Hey East Syracuse Minoa families: We’ve got your school kids covered
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse.com has expanded its coverage of high school activities beyond sports this season. In districts such as East Syracuse Minoa, we’ve covered marching band, academic achievement, athletes in college and fun classroom extras. Below are a few examples of that effort.
When Is Voss’ Closing for 2022 Season?
If you're anything like me and you have yet to plan your annual trip to one of the Utica area's most popular summer staple food joints, you might want to make room for it on your calendar sooner rather than later. Voss' on Oriskany Boulevard in Yorkville has announced a...
Our weather will be going from autumn to early winter then back to late summer this week
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- Overall we had a very pleasant, sunny and dry weekend in CNY. As many of you head back to work and school this week we'll be experiencing temperatures close to average for mid-October. We do have some sprinkles and showers in the forecast for Monday morning and a...
Downtown hotels sold out for epic Orange weekend
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– As Orange Nation fans flood into Syracuse from all over to cheer on their undefeated team, they won’t just be packing the Loud House. “This weekend will be a complete sellout for us,” said Marriott Syracuse Downtown Hotel Manager Melissa Oliver. “It normally is a sellout but there is a lot more […]
Cicero-North Syracuse marching band reaches new heights with win over elite field in Liverpool (199 photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Cicero-North Syracuse marching band was chased to the best mark in the state this season on Saturday night. The Northstars won the national division of Liverpool’s Silks & Sounds of Autumn show with a mark of 90.75. Going into this week C-NS held the previous best score of the fall, with an 88.57 at Phoenix last week.
Haunted CNY: Cayo Industrial Warehouse of Horror
ROME, N.Y. — Based in an abandoned industrial warehouse in Rome, Cayo Industrial Warehouse of Horror is consistently voted one of the best haunted attractions in Central New York every year. This year marks Cayo’s 20th anniversary and owner Joshua Reale said the attraction offers a long walk through...
Sistina Giordano leaving “Bridge Street”
EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As Sistina Giordano announced via her social media Wednesday, she is leaving Bridge Street after eight years as its host. During Thursday’s show, Steve Infanti, who served the last two years as her co-host, acknowledged the move and expressed his gratitude for sharing the desk with Sistina on Bridge Street.
Tell Me Something Good: Rapper Lil Kei
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — “I say I’m a rapper,” says Kionne Ellis, “but I really don’t rap… In my songs, like you could say I’m like a singer. More it’s like R&B, Rap, Pop sound.” Kionne Ellis is better known as “Lil Kei.” His music has its roots in the church he attended with his […]
Taste of winter for CNY next week?!
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — October can be a wild month with summery warmth one minute, then a taste of winter the next. So far, October 2022 has been quite nice overall, but after the rain and wind of Thursday and then mainly quiet and fairly mild weather Friday into the weekend, things look to turn unsettled and not so nice early to the middle of the week of October 16.
Oswego Resident Prepares For Upcoming NYC Marathon
At 8:00 a.m. on November 6th, over 50,000 runners will answer the starter’s pistol for the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon. The annual 26.2 mile road race is the world’s largest marathon, and the course winds through all five boroughs of the Big Apple. Runners and spectators represent all age groups, backgrounds and levels of ability. They come from all over the world.
Central New York Shares Memories From Sangertown And Riverside Center
Do you have amazing memories from Sangertown Square Mall in New Hartford and Riverside Center in Utica?. At one point, our Central New York and Mohawk Valley region were home to two amazing malls. We still have one going strong in Sangertown. Let's share some history on both malls:. Sangertown...
Break Out The Flannel For One Large Festival In Upstate New York
Do you like flannel? Do you like beards? How about axe throwing? There is one festival in Upstate New York calling your name. The Foothills Flannel Festival will take place on Saturday October 22nd from 2PM - 9PM at 12 North Sports Bar of Utica. The festival is free to attend. There is all sorts of events happening throughout the day:
Take a Magical Stroll Through Colored Trees on CNY Christmas Tree Farm
Put a little color into your holiday at a Christmas Tree Farm in Rome. Real colored Christmas trees have been the hot trend the last few years and they are back for the holiday season with a lot of colors to choose from. Henderberg's Christmas Tree Farm in Rome is...
‘Severe hoarding’ gives Syracuse firefighters a challenge; cause under investigation
Syracuse, N.Y. — A house packed with “severe hoarding” gave Syracuse firefighters a challenge Saturday while they battled a fire that is still under investigation, firefighters said. Firefighters responded to a fire at 2:01 p.m. on the 600 block of Pond Street, according to a Facebook post...
The vision: Micron housing boom would spread far beyond Clay, including lots of urban apartments
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Central New York home building industry has steadily withered. Thirty years ago, builders in the Syracuse metro region constructed four times as many houses and apartments each year as they do today. But a dramatic reversal is coming. Soon local home builders will be called...
Sports SUmmary: SU football howls to 6-0 in Wolfpack battle
Saturday was a good day to be an Orange. They beat No. 15 NC State 24-9, bringing them to 6-0 for the first time since 1987. The win tasted extra sweet, since it also makes them bowl-eligible for the first time since 2018. Earlier this week Syracuse head coach Dino...
Scariest Road in New York is So Haunted Its Closed at Night
In Baldwinsville, New York, there is a 5-mile stretch of road cutting through the woods, that is said to be so haunted it's closed at night. Legends say evil groups come out at night to meet on Whiskey Hollow Road. The KKK and Satan worshippers are said to have claimed a mile-long stretch in the middle of the road where many racial killings and Satanic sacrifices are rumored to have taken place in the remote woods. Many of those victims were children, whose spirits still remain.
Dunks, 3s and halfcourt shots: Observations from Syracuse basketball’s Orange Tipoff
Syracuse, N.Y. ― The Syracuse men’s and women’s basketball teams played a pair of intrasquad scrimmages and the result was what one might expect from glorified pickup games. The play was ragged, with as many turnovers as assists and plenty more bad shots than 3-pointers. But the...
Traveling Gnome Diner may be a kitschy spot, but they know breakfast (Dining Out Review)
Bridgeport, N.Y. — Traveling Gnome Diner is a somewhat kitschy spot that embodies a sense of adventure and fun in Bridgeport. A relaxing drive out to this new restaurant on a sunny afternoon can give you that adventure while serving as a much-needed break.
