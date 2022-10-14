Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers Looks to Remain Unbeaten, Manitowoc Lincoln Aims for Postseason Berth in Final Regular Season Football Games
The final Friday night of the High School Football regular season is here. The headliner is at Chilton where the Tigers play host to Two Rivers. The Tigers and #7 Raiders share 1st place in the Eastern Wisconsin Conference, so the winner walks away with sole possession of the league title.
Greater Milwaukee Today
State football playoff brackets announced - Waukesha
The WIAA announced its playoff brackets for the football postseason on Saturday morning, with 14 area teams earning spots in the first round. Five Waukesha County teams received No. 1 seeds in their bracket segments. In Division 1, Arrowhead earned a one-seed and will host No. 8 Janesville Parker on Friday, while Muskego also earned a top seed and will host No. 8 Kenosha Indian Trail. In Division 2, Brookfield Central picked up a No. 1 spot and will host No. 8 Union Grove, while No. 1 Kettle Moraine will welcome eight-seed Milton on Friday night. Defending state champion Catholic Memorial earned a No. 1 seed in Division 4 after going undefeated in the regular season, and will play host to No. 8 Edgerton.
seehafernews.com
Ships Top Girls Tennis Duo Come Up Short in Second Round Match At State
Manitowoc Lincoln’s number one doubles tandem of Senior Hannah Dvorak and freshman Taylor Peterson had their season come to an end Friday morning in the second round of The WIAA State Girls Individual Tennis Tournament in Madison. After an opening round victory over a duo from Notre Dame Academy...
seehafernews.com
Ships Qualifiers Go 2-and-0 On Day 1 of State Tennis
Manitowoc Lincoln’s two tennis flights won their opening matches yesterday (October 13th) at the State Girls Tennis Tournament in Madison. Junior Olivia Minkel, now 27-&-0, defeated Audrey Yu of Madison West 6-1, 7-5 and the tourney’s 2nd overall seed advances to play Franklin’s Mana Usui this morning at 11:00 a.m.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Washington County sees six teams make WIAA playoffs
The WIAA announced its playoff brackets for the football postseason on Saturday morning, with six area teams earning spots in the first round. Hartford was the only area team to receive a one-seed, as the Orioles will play host to No. 8 Nicolet in a Division 2 first round matchup. The game will come one week after the Knights spoiled the Orioles' attempt at a perfect record in North Shore Conference play with a 17-14 win over Hartford.
seehafernews.com
Limestone, Cement Continue to Lead the Way for the Port of Green Bay
The month of September saw 190,083 tons of cargo shipped through the Port of Green Bay bringing the total cargo shipments to 1.3 million tons for the 2022 shipping season. Limestone and cement were again the top cargos moving through the Port in September with 72,453 tons of domestic limestone imported and 45,936 tons of cement imported.
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH: Vehicle sought in Green Bay hit and run
The precipitation could continue into the early morning hours. Polls show the race is a toss-up. Michels says he'll be tougher on crime. Evers says he's a check on Republican lawmakers' extreme bills. What the flake?. Updated: 35 minutes ago. More of Northeast Wisconsin may see snow Friday night. Also,...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay Police looking for missing girl
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Police department is trying to locate a missing girl. Yasmine, 15, went missing in the area of Mather Street near Velp Avenue in Green Bay. She is 4 feet 11 inches tall, light skin with red hair. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants with white stripes and black shoes with white stripes. She also has a large nose ring. She was last seen getting into a white pickup truck with letters "FX4" in the back window, then heading southbound on Ashland Ave. No last name or photo were provided.
CBS 58
Early taste of winter arrives on Monday
It's unfortunately time to break out the winter jackets as an early taste of winter arrives on Monday. Temperatures will drop into the low 30s by early Monday morning with another Freeze Warning in effect for the entire area. It'll feel way colder than the low 30s as you head...
wtmj.com
Freeze Warning in effect for all of Southeastern Wisconsin
The cold is coming, and coming fast. The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a Freeze Warning for all of southeastern Wisconsin lasting until Monday morning at 9am. The agency says temperatures will fall into the upper 20s overnight, while temperatures may remain near freezing along the. lakeshore. These...
seehafernews.com
City of Manitowoc to Begin Winterizing Park Restrooms Monday
The City of Manitowoc’s Parks Division has announced that starting on Monday (October 17th) crews will begin the process of winterizing park restrooms. Due to recreational activities in the parks, six public restroom areas will remain open all winter. Those include the amenities at Halvorsen, and Lighthouse Park, Lincoln...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Staff, first responders honored for saving man’s life at football game
WEST BEND — On Monday night the West Bend School Board and Superintendent Jen Wimmer honored staff members and a West Bend police officer for their efforts to help Tom Wenzlaff, who had a cardiac event during the West Bend East football game on Sept. 23. “Tom works our...
The Best Small Town in Wisconsin for a Weekend Getaway
Wisconsin is a state that's full of charm. From ice caves to sprawling state parks and some of the most interesting small towns in the country, if you're looking to plan an incredible weekend adventure Wisconsin has tons of options.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
4 tornadoes Wednesday: West Allis, Nashotah, Burlington, Lake Geneva
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The National Weather Service confirmed four EF-0 Tornadoes touched down in southeast Wisconsin Wednesday, Oct. 13 – in West Allis, Nashotah, Burlington and Lake Geneva. Peak winds were 65mph except for West Allis, which was 75 mph. The West Allis tornado was confirmed Thursday afternoon....
wearegreenbay.com
NOW: Multiple law enforcement agencies at Green Bay home, road closures
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Numerous law enforcement agencies have blocked off roads outside of a Green Bay home on Sunday evening. Authorities have blocked off Candle Way and Candle Court in Green Bay for an unknown incident. A Local 5 journalist at the scene reports that the Green...
2traveldads.com
Where to Eat in Door County, Wisconsin: 18+ Food and Drink Picks You’ll Love
Never have I ever… had a bad morsel or drink in Door County, Wisconsin. Wisconsin is known for its cheese and dairy products, but there’s a lot more to it than that. Door County, being in the northern reaches of the state and sitting on Lake Michigan has the perfect climate for a variety of agricultural products, thus making the places and things to eat very local and special. If you need to know where to eat in Door County, look no further.
NWS confirms 4 weak tornadoes hit SE Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon
MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service has confirmed four tornadoes touched down in southeastern Wisconsin on Wednesday. All four of the tornadoes were rated EF-0 — the weakest classification on the Enhanced Fujita scale. All of them touched down between 11:45 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. as a cold front packing strong winds moved across the state. The first tornado, packing...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Travelers along the Highway: Hobos, Hired Hand and Goat Man | By Dave Bohn
Washington Co., WI – For over 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
KCCI.com
Tornado caught on security camera outside Wisconsin business
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Tornado sirens blared all over Southeast Wisconsin late Wednesday morning and early afternoon, with one storm leaving a mess behind in West Allis. A surveillance camera at D.A. Berther Inc., a kitchen equipment supply store, caught the small tornado spinning down the street. "I was...
Wisconsin tornado warnings: Latest information, live blog
Southeast Wisconsin is bracing for severe weather after the National Weather Service issued Tornado Warnings for several counties.
