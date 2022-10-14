Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kgns.tv
Laredo Police officers recognized for saving woman
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is recognizing two officers who were able to quickly find medical help for a woman in need. Officer Eduardo Benavides and officer Marcial Ramirez Jr. responded to a call of a woman who was injured. She told police that her foot had...
travellens.co
16 Best Things to Do in Laredo, TX
Did you know that Laredo in Webb County, Texas, is the largest inland port in the United States?. Situated on the Rio Grande, Laredo is a major transportation and commercial center for trade with Mexico. In addition to its busy seaport, Laredo also has an airport and railroad terminal. Tomás...
kgns.tv
Webb County Heritage to screen ‘The Invisible Man’
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - “The Invisible Man” is coming to get you Laredo!. The Webb County Heritage Foundation will host its second evening of “Movies on the Patio” on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at the Villa Antigua Border Heritage Museum located at 810 Zaragoza St.
kgns.tv
String of car burglaries reported in north Laredo neighborhood
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is reminding drivers to lock their car doors after an unusual string of burglaries were reported in a north Laredo neighborhood. It was a rude awakening for not only one family but for four families. A burglar or burglars had broken into...
kgns.tv
Man wanted for aggravated assault arrested
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon is arrested. Laredo Police arrested Roel Nuñez, 43 on Friday morning. Back in September, a fight was reported on the 3100 block of San Agustin Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man with stab...
kgns.tv
Laredo teen runs Chicago Marathon in honor of late father
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Running a marathon is never easy, especially without the help of your life-coach and mentor. TAMIU Student, Arabellah Hope Lozano, 19 has always used running as a way to bond with her family. Whether it was visiting Daytona, Florida, the Grand Canyon or Las Vegas, Arabellah...
kgns.tv
New amenities coming to Freddy Benavides Park
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A south Laredo baseball field and the park are getting some much-needed upgrades. At Freddy Benavides Park, next to Cigarroa High School, the city is renovating the playscape and putting in new amenities, including shades, benches, and grills. The baseball field is also getting a new...
kgns.tv
Laredoans discuss issues they want to see future mayor resolve
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -With so many people eager to see who will take the helm of the Laredo mayoral seat, we asked the public what issues they consider to be most pressing. Marie Gonzalez says believes the water issue is one of the most important issues. “The community continues to...
kgns.tv
Laredo Police searching for two men allegedly tied to theft case
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a couple of men who were allegedly involved in a recent theft case. According to the Laredo Police Department, the theft happened at the Walmart located at 4401 Highway 83. One of the men believed to be involved in theft was...
kgns.tv
Survivor of deadly human smuggling case in San Antonio speaks to ABC News
SAN ANTONIO, TX (ABC NEWS) - It’s been over three months since a tractor-trailer carrying dozens of undocumented people passed through the I-35 checkpoint in Laredo and was found abandoned on the outskirts of San Antonio. It all led to a what is being known as the deadliest human...
kgns.tv
Texas BP agents find undocumented immigrants sealed in railcar
Hebbronville, Tex. (KGNS) - U.S. Border Patrol agents took in 13 undocumented people after finding them sealed inside a grain hopper railcar near Hebbronville, Texas on Monday. According to the Laredo sector’s Border Patrol, on October 10, K0 Timmy and his handler were working and inspecting an eastbound train in...
kgns.tv
Bulldogs Pull Away Early on Wolves
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A pair of 1st quarter interceptions, including one taken back to the house, and a trio of touchdowns had Alexander up 21-0 after the opening 12 minutes and they never look back in topping LBJ 35-7. For more headlines. click here.
borderreport.com
2 South Texas border cities named ‘safest’ in America
LAREDO, Texas (Border Report) — Two South Texas cities on the Mexican border have been named among the top 20 “safest cities” in America, according to a recent survey. Laredo is listed as No. 3 in the 2022 Safest Cities in America survey out this week by WalletHub.
kgns.tv
Laredoans fill the room for mayoral debate
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The City of Laredo held the final political forum for the mayoral candidates on Thursday evening. Eight of the ten candidates wanting the position were in attendance to answer questions and discuss some of the issues in the city. The Falcon Executive Conference Room at the...
Prison fight adds to sentence for McAllen man, prosecutors say
LAREDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A U.S. district judge sentenced an imprisoned McAllen man to serve additional time in prison after a physical altercation that left one person in a “vegetative state,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Antonio Cristian-Martinez, 22, of McAllen, pleaded guilty in connection to attacking an inmate with punches and kicks to […]
kgns.tv
Zapata Shuts down and out Kingsville
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Hawks fly high and free on this Friday night as Zapata has zero issues with Kingsville, topping the Brahamas 41-0 for their first district win. For more headlines. click here.
kgns.tv
Toros and Knights Pick Up Close Wins
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It was a couple of narrow wins for Laredo teams on Thursday night as both Cigarroa and St. Augustine pick up victories, the Toros chugging along towards the playoffs and the Knights getting their first W of the season!. For more headlines. click here.
kgns.tv
Three men sentenced to prison for drug trafficking
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Three traffickers are sentenced for smuggling meth, heroin and cocaine for a criminal organization. Gustavo Arocha, Uriel Lopez and Juan Hinojosa pleaded guilty here in Laredo. According to court documents, the three tried to smuggle over 50 pounds of heroin and 200 pounds of cocaine to...
