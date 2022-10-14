ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

FanSided

Georgia football: 7 takeaways from the ruthless Week 7 win

Georgia football demoralized Vanderbilt on Saturday and cruised to a 7-0 record. The Dawgs beat the Commodores 55-0, and all three phases of the ball were almost flawless. There was very little to critique on this game, which Georgia needed ahead of the bye week. The Dawgs pitched its second...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Haunted campus: The unspoken history of UGA’s spookiest buildings

A cool breeze is rustling through the bushes of North Campus, students are relaxing into the rhythm of the semester and the veil between the seen and unseen worlds seems to grow thinner as Halloween nears. The University of Georgia’s campus is undeniably beautiful — manicured lawns and swooping magnolias...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Observations from Georgia men’s basketball’s open practice

The Georgia men’s basketball squad held an open practice Saturday morning in Stegeman Coliseum. Fans and media alike were allowed to watch the practice in its entirety. Below is what stood out:. We’re less than a month away from the start of Georgia men’s basketball’s 2022-23 season, and the...
ATHENS, GA
Clayton News Daily

Fresh Air Barbecue named to Southern Living's Top 50 Barbecue Joints in the South

JACKSON — Butts County’s iconic Fresh Air Barbecue has been named among Southern Living’s recently released list of The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints. “Yes, there is such a thing as Georgia-style barbecue, and it can be found in its purest form at Fresh Air in Jackson,” said Southern Living editors in their review which continues below.
JACKSON, GA
13WMAZ

'Evil came to play': Central Georgia case back in the spotlight

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The suspicious death of a University of Georgia etymology professor is back in the spotlight as the popular crime docuseries "48 Hours" covers the case. Marianne Shockley died under suspicious circumstances back in May of 2019. It was speculated that her boyfriend, Marcus Lillard, accidentally strangled her but earlier this year a jury acquitted him.
ATHENS, GA
foodieflashpacker.com

Breakfast In Helen GA | 11 Best Breakfast Places In Hellen GA

Helen, Georgia, is a small city widely known for its natural attractions, history, and food. It is a tale of two parts: one that attracts the crowds and another that has kept the history. One of its main attractions is the Bavarian-style building architecture that has been preserved and restored....
HELEN, GA
accesswdun.com

Football: Rabun rolls over Elbert County; Gibson breaks receiving records

ELBERTON, Ga. — Jaden Gibson broke the Georgia high school receiving touchdowns and yards records Friday night as Rabun County took care of business against Elbert County, 41-21. Gibson would finish the night with 13 catches for 285 yards and four touchdowns. He scored his first touchdown of the night on an 8-yard catch from Keegan Stover with 5:47 left in the first quarter. After a Nicholas Baloga pick-six midway through the second quarter made the score 14-0 at halftime. Gibson opened the third quarter with an 80-yard catch to take a 21-0 lead.
ELBERT COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Football: Jefferson shuts out Flowery Branch

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Jefferson scored twice in the first quarter and didn't look back on the way to a 27-0 win over Flowery Branch. Quarterback Max Aldridge found Zay Minish four minutes into the game on a 24-yard pass to put the Dragons out in front. Six minutes later, Aldridge hooked up with Sammy Brown to double the Jefferson lead.
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
nowhabersham.com

What’s on my ballot?

Should Georgia taxpayers have to pay state officeholders who are suspended from their jobs after being indicted for felonies?. Should local governments and school boards be allowed to grant temporary tax relief to those whose property is damaged or destroyed in a nationally declared disaster area?. Should the state grant...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Georgia teenager helps discover preventative COVID option

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Gwinnett County high schooler just helped discover a preventative solution that might stop the COVID virus. He has already presented the findings at Harvard, MIT, and Johns Hopkins. Sahil Sood is a 17-year-old senior at Lambert High School in Suwanee. “Essentially, we created...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Covington couple stars in upcoming BET reality show

 COVINGTON — They were just kids — he was 19 and she was 18 — madly in love and impatient to get married. Troy Taylor and Pam Simpkins of Covington walked down the aisle of their church in 2005, planning to live happily ever after. But it...
COVINGTON, GA
