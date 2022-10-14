ELBERTON, Ga. — Jaden Gibson broke the Georgia high school receiving touchdowns and yards records Friday night as Rabun County took care of business against Elbert County, 41-21. Gibson would finish the night with 13 catches for 285 yards and four touchdowns. He scored his first touchdown of the night on an 8-yard catch from Keegan Stover with 5:47 left in the first quarter. After a Nicholas Baloga pick-six midway through the second quarter made the score 14-0 at halftime. Gibson opened the third quarter with an 80-yard catch to take a 21-0 lead.

