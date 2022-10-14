Read full article on original website
dawgnation.com
Social media already hyping up Georgia football-Tennessee matchup, much to Kirby Smart’s dismay
ATHENS — Even Kirby Smart was trying to watch. Fresh off a 55-0 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores, the start of Smart’s postgame press conference was delayed as he was trying to catch the end of the thrilling 52-49 Tennessee upset of Alabama. His press conference didn’t begin...
Georgia football: 7 takeaways from the ruthless Week 7 win
Georgia football demoralized Vanderbilt on Saturday and cruised to a 7-0 record. The Dawgs beat the Commodores 55-0, and all three phases of the ball were almost flawless. There was very little to critique on this game, which Georgia needed ahead of the bye week. The Dawgs pitched its second...
Carson Beck Shows What Future Could Be
Georgia's backup quarterback Carson Beck was impressive against the Vanderbilt Commodores.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Danny Kanell moves Tennessee to No. 1 in updated top 12 rankings; Alabama and Georgia suffer major drops
Danny Kanell has released his updated top 12 rankings of college football teams following Week 7, and there’s a new No. 1!. Following Tennessee’s wild win over Alabama, the Vols have ascended to the top spot in Kanell’s rankings. Meanwhile, Georgia fell to No. 6 despite trouncing...
Red and Black
Haunted campus: The unspoken history of UGA’s spookiest buildings
A cool breeze is rustling through the bushes of North Campus, students are relaxing into the rhythm of the semester and the veil between the seen and unseen worlds seems to grow thinner as Halloween nears. The University of Georgia’s campus is undeniably beautiful — manicured lawns and swooping magnolias...
Georgia teams salute slain Jefferson High School football player Elijah DeWitt
Flowery Branch joins Jefferson in a silent tribute to the senior wide receiver who was shot and killed last week
Observations from Georgia men’s basketball’s open practice
The Georgia men’s basketball squad held an open practice Saturday morning in Stegeman Coliseum. Fans and media alike were allowed to watch the practice in its entirety. Below is what stood out:. We’re less than a month away from the start of Georgia men’s basketball’s 2022-23 season, and the...
Clayton News Daily
Fresh Air Barbecue named to Southern Living's Top 50 Barbecue Joints in the South
JACKSON — Butts County’s iconic Fresh Air Barbecue has been named among Southern Living’s recently released list of The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints. “Yes, there is such a thing as Georgia-style barbecue, and it can be found in its purest form at Fresh Air in Jackson,” said Southern Living editors in their review which continues below.
'Evil came to play': Central Georgia case back in the spotlight
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The suspicious death of a University of Georgia etymology professor is back in the spotlight as the popular crime docuseries "48 Hours" covers the case. Marianne Shockley died under suspicious circumstances back in May of 2019. It was speculated that her boyfriend, Marcus Lillard, accidentally strangled her but earlier this year a jury acquitted him.
Taco Mac is opening a new location in Dawsonville
DAWSONVILLE — Taco Mac will soon open its next location in the community of Dawsonville this winter. Located at Dawson Market at 41 Marketplace Blvd., the new restaurant will be Taco Mac’s 28th location across Georgia and Tennessee. “We are excited to soon be a part of the...
foodieflashpacker.com
Breakfast In Helen GA | 11 Best Breakfast Places In Hellen GA
Helen, Georgia, is a small city widely known for its natural attractions, history, and food. It is a tale of two parts: one that attracts the crowds and another that has kept the history. One of its main attractions is the Bavarian-style building architecture that has been preserved and restored....
accesswdun.com
Football: Rabun rolls over Elbert County; Gibson breaks receiving records
ELBERTON, Ga. — Jaden Gibson broke the Georgia high school receiving touchdowns and yards records Friday night as Rabun County took care of business against Elbert County, 41-21. Gibson would finish the night with 13 catches for 285 yards and four touchdowns. He scored his first touchdown of the night on an 8-yard catch from Keegan Stover with 5:47 left in the first quarter. After a Nicholas Baloga pick-six midway through the second quarter made the score 14-0 at halftime. Gibson opened the third quarter with an 80-yard catch to take a 21-0 lead.
accesswdun.com
Football: Jefferson shuts out Flowery Branch
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Jefferson scored twice in the first quarter and didn't look back on the way to a 27-0 win over Flowery Branch. Quarterback Max Aldridge found Zay Minish four minutes into the game on a 24-yard pass to put the Dragons out in front. Six minutes later, Aldridge hooked up with Sammy Brown to double the Jefferson lead.
Two local high schools finish football game after being interrupted by gunshots last September
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- “What are the biggest thing is we get a chance to finish A game that was interrupted because of some unfortunate accident “ said Michael Youngblood, Thomson High School head football coach. It’s an anticipated game against Laney and Thomson high school, both teams are finishing up where they left off in September, […]
Georgia’s largest school district seeing success in recruiting, keeping bus drivers
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — There’s a bigger challenge this year when it comes to finding bus drivers across metro Atlanta. Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m. showed you how Clayton County Schools came up with an aggressive plan to tackle the shortage. Georgia’s largest school district is...
my40.tv
Friday Football Frenzy: All your scores & highlights, 10-14-22
My40/WLOS — We’re on to week 9 of prep football action and tonight you’re in for a good one as the undefeated Rams of Hillcrest travel to Anderson to take on the 7-1 Yellow Jackets from T.L. Hanna. Pre-game starts at 7 pm on My40 with kick-off...
accesswdun.com
North Georgia Wildlife and Safari Park receives top ranking from Tripadvisor
North Georgia Wildlife and Safari Park started as a small wildlife outreach program and petting zoo in Cleveland, and is now a top attraction in North Georgia and worldwide. NOGA Wild recently won its third Traveler’s Choice award from Tripadvisor due to its top 10 percent attraction ranking. This...
nowhabersham.com
What’s on my ballot?
Should Georgia taxpayers have to pay state officeholders who are suspended from their jobs after being indicted for felonies?. Should local governments and school boards be allowed to grant temporary tax relief to those whose property is damaged or destroyed in a nationally declared disaster area?. Should the state grant...
WRDW-TV
Georgia teenager helps discover preventative COVID option
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Gwinnett County high schooler just helped discover a preventative solution that might stop the COVID virus. He has already presented the findings at Harvard, MIT, and Johns Hopkins. Sahil Sood is a 17-year-old senior at Lambert High School in Suwanee. “Essentially, we created...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Covington couple stars in upcoming BET reality show
COVINGTON — They were just kids — he was 19 and she was 18 — madly in love and impatient to get married. Troy Taylor and Pam Simpkins of Covington walked down the aisle of their church in 2005, planning to live happily ever after. But it...
