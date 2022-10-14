ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

College Football World Was Shocked By Nick Saban's Decision

It's not being talked about much, but Nick Saban blew it at the end of regulation last night, right?. Alabama lost to Tennessee at Neyland Stadium on Saturday night. The Crimson Tide missed a game-winning field goal attempt, but left serious time left on the clock, allowing the Volunteers to get in position for a game-winning kick.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Tennessee Fine News

Tennessee fans stormed the field at Neyland Stadium following yesterday's 52-49 win over Alabama. Who could blame them? It was the Vols' first victory over the Crimson Tide in 16 years and it wound up moving Tennessee into the top five. Because of SEC rules, Tennessee was fined $100,000 for...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

AJ McCarron Has Brutally Honest Admission On Alabama's Loss

Like many in Tuscaloosa, former Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron couldn't believe how poorly the Tide's defense played in their upset loss on Saturday. Tennessee wideout Jalin Hyatt did whatever he wanted against Bama's secondary, catching six balls for 207 yards and a remarkable five touchdowns. Appearing on ESPN's Week 7...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
atozsports.com

Former Vols assistant sends message to fans after win over Alabama

There were a lot of folks who were happy for Tennessee Vols fans after the program’s 52-49 win against Alabama on Saturday in Knoxville. One of those folks is former Vols wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni, who coached at Tennessee from 2013 to 2016. Azzanni sent a tweet after...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Nick Saban said about Tennessee following Alabama's loss to Vols

Nick Saban and Alabama suffered a dramatic loss at the hands of Tennessee Saturday night 52-49 in Neyland Stadium. Alabama committed a school record 17 penalties, and Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker threw all 5 touchdown passes to star receiver Jalin Hyatt. Hooker and Josh Heupel kept torching Alabama’s defense, and a last-second field goal by Chase McGrath delivered the victory for the Vols.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Nick Saban said after Tennessee upset Alabama

Nick Saban and Alabama dodged a couple of bullets earlier this year in wins over Texas and Texas A&M. But the Crimson Tide couldn’t dodge a 3rd on Saturday in Knoxville against Tennessee. The Volunteers won 52-49 on Chase McGrath’s 40-yard field goal on the final play of the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Tennessee's Likely Punishment For Field Storm Revealed

As magical of a moment as Vols fans storming the field at Neyland Stadium after Tennessee beat Alabama was, that magic comes at a price. And it'll probably range in the five- to six-figure range. Per Keith Farmer of Saturday Down South, the Southeastern Conference (SEC) is going to levy...
KNOXVILLE, TN
