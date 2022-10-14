Read full article on original website
College Football World Was Shocked By Nick Saban's Decision
It's not being talked about much, but Nick Saban blew it at the end of regulation last night, right?. Alabama lost to Tennessee at Neyland Stadium on Saturday night. The Crimson Tide missed a game-winning field goal attempt, but left serious time left on the clock, allowing the Volunteers to get in position for a game-winning kick.
Look: Paul Finebaum Reacts To Alabama's Loss To Tennessee
There was a massive upset in college football on Saturday evening. Alabama traveled to Knoxville and fell to Tennessee, 52-49. It was a loss that looked to be coming for the last couple of weeks after the Crimson Tide looked human against both the Texas Longhorns & Texas A&M Aggies.
College Football World Reacts To The Tennessee Fine News
Tennessee fans stormed the field at Neyland Stadium following yesterday's 52-49 win over Alabama. Who could blame them? It was the Vols' first victory over the Crimson Tide in 16 years and it wound up moving Tennessee into the top five. Because of SEC rules, Tennessee was fined $100,000 for...
AJ McCarron Has Brutally Honest Admission On Alabama's Loss
Like many in Tuscaloosa, former Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron couldn't believe how poorly the Tide's defense played in their upset loss on Saturday. Tennessee wideout Jalin Hyatt did whatever he wanted against Bama's secondary, catching six balls for 207 yards and a remarkable five touchdowns. Appearing on ESPN's Week 7...
Tennessee football program fined $100K when fans storm field after Alabama upset
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — There was plenty to celebrate for exuberant Tennessee football fans, who tore the goalposts down after Saturday night’s upset victory against Alabama. Now, it’s time to pay up. The Southeastern Conference announced that it fined the University of Tennessee $100,000 when fans stormed the...
Look: SEC Announces Punishment For Tennessee's Field Storm
The SEC has fined Tennessee after its students rushed the field on Saturday night. In a statement, the league said that it violated the competition area policy after the students rushed the field and took down one of the goalposts. The school will be fined $100K as this is its...
atozsports.com
Former Vols assistant sends message to fans after win over Alabama
There were a lot of folks who were happy for Tennessee Vols fans after the program’s 52-49 win against Alabama on Saturday in Knoxville. One of those folks is former Vols wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni, who coached at Tennessee from 2013 to 2016. Azzanni sent a tweet after...
Watch: Nick Saban Rages After Alabama Player Commits Costly Mistake
Things are going really well for Tennessee in the first half of the Top-10 showdown in Neyland Stadium this afternoon. The Vols lead 28-17 with under two minutes remaining in the first half, and No. 3 Alabama looks to be in early danger of losing their first game of the season. One of ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Nick Saban said about Tennessee following Alabama's loss to Vols
Nick Saban and Alabama suffered a dramatic loss at the hands of Tennessee Saturday night 52-49 in Neyland Stadium. Alabama committed a school record 17 penalties, and Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker threw all 5 touchdown passes to star receiver Jalin Hyatt. Hooker and Josh Heupel kept torching Alabama’s defense, and a last-second field goal by Chase McGrath delivered the victory for the Vols.
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Nick Saban said after Tennessee upset Alabama
Nick Saban and Alabama dodged a couple of bullets earlier this year in wins over Texas and Texas A&M. But the Crimson Tide couldn’t dodge a 3rd on Saturday in Knoxville against Tennessee. The Volunteers won 52-49 on Chase McGrath’s 40-yard field goal on the final play of the...
atozsports.com
Watch: Tennessee president Randy Boyd has epic reaction to goalposts coming down
The Tennessee Vols‘ 52-49 win against Alabama on Saturday resulted in a celebration of epic proportions. “Epic” is a word that can be overused at times, but it applied to the scene in Knoxville on Saturday night. The goalposts were torn down, paraded through the streets of Knoxville,...
Tennessee's Likely Punishment For Field Storm Revealed
As magical of a moment as Vols fans storming the field at Neyland Stadium after Tennessee beat Alabama was, that magic comes at a price. And it'll probably range in the five- to six-figure range. Per Keith Farmer of Saturday Down South, the Southeastern Conference (SEC) is going to levy...
Breaking: Standout Receiver Mazeo Bennett Details Decision to Choose the Vols
Tennessee landed the commitment of coveted 2024 South Carolina wide receiver Mazeo Bennett moments ago. Prior to revealing his decision publicly, Bennett discussed the decision to choose the Vols with Volunteer Country. "I mean, ever since I first went up there, I fell in love," Bennett said of why ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Chris Doering emphatically explains why Tennessee is the No. 1 team in the country
Chris Doering is ready jump on the bandwagon. The SEC Network analyst already had to apologize to Tennessee fans for not including Josh Heupel on his list of SEC Coach of the Year through the midpoint in the season. And after Tennessee’s thrilling 52-49 win over Alabama, he took it one step further.
‘College GameDay’ signs take aim at Alabama: ‘Tennessee on top, not your cousin’
Signs at ESPN’s “College GameDay” locations is as much college football as bands and tailgating. On Saturday, the Tennessee faithful had their sights set on No. 3 Alabama ahead of the Crimson Tide’s visit to Neyland Stadium for a meeting with No. 6 Tennessee. The game...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Herbstreit congratulates Tennessee after Alabama victory: 'Can’t imagine the scene in Knoxville tonight'
Kirk Herbstreit congratulated Tennessee on its big win over Alabama on Saturday night, and admitted he was wrong when he picked Alabama on ESPN’s “College GameDay” on Saturday morning. Herbstreit was the only panelist to pick Alabama on the show after Lee Corso, Peyton Manning, Desmond Howard...
Lane Kiffin trolls after Tennessee’s game-winning FG against Alabama, references 2009 game
Leave it to Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin to stir the masses. As Chase McGrath’s 40-yard field goal lifted No. 6 Tennessee 52-49 over No. 3 Alabama to snap a 15-game losing streak to Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide, the Ole Miss coach took to Twitter become a part of the story.
footballscoop.com
Tennessee launched a fundraising campaign to capitalize on the Alabama win, and a lot of people didn't like it
Tennessee defeated Alabama for the first time in 16 years on Saturday night, as you know, and the Neyland Stadium goal posts were a casualty of the 52-49 battle that brought the victory. Oct. 16, 2022 is the happiest day-after in Knoxville since Jan. 5, 1999, when Tennessee defeated Florida...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee players sing 'We don't give a damn about the state of Alabama' after win over Tide
Joe Milton threw one pass in Tennessee’s win against Alabama. It was incomplete at the end of the half on a Hail Mary, just an attempt to steal points before the bell. After the game, regardless, he was leading a chant for Tennessee following its 52-49 win over the Crimson Tide.
