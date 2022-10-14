Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
NWSL playoffs: San Diego Wave FC make history, advance to NWSL semifinals
San Diego Wave FC defeated Chicago Red Stars 2-1 in the NWSL quarterfinals on Sunday. The two teams needed extra time to determine a winner after regulation ended in a 1-1 draw in front of an NWSL playoff-record crowd of 26,215 at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego. Alex Morgan scored the game-winner in extra time for the hosts.
theScore
FC Cincinnati stun Red Bulls for 1st playoff win in franchise history
HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Brandon Vazquez scored on a breakaway in the 86th minute to help fifth-seeded Cincinnati beat the fourth-seeded New York Red Bulls 2-1 on Saturday for its first playoff victory in franchise history. Cincinnati, making the club's first appearance in the MLS playoffs, advances to play...
CF Montreal put memorable season on line vs. Orlando City
CF Montreal put together the top regular season in their history and now look to start a postseason run when
NEWS10 ABC
BHBL senior named to US Blind Hockey Team
Max Shear, a Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake Senior, has been named to the US Blind Hockey Team.
An under-the-radar prospect who impressed Marlins. Plus winter ball, fall League updates
Marco Vargas isn’t a name that comes up often — or, really, ever — when top Miami Marlins prospects are discussed.
NHL
Caps Host Habs
The Capitals continue a busy early season stretch of hockey on Saturday night when they host the Montreal Canadiens at Capital One Arena. Saturday's contest with the Canadiens is the Caps' third in four nights at season's outset; they dropped a set of back-to-backs at home to Boston and in Toronto on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.
markerzone.com
MONTREAL CANADIENS SEND FIRST-ROUND PICK TO JUNIORS TO CONTINUE DEVELOPMENT
The Montreal Canadiens have decided that one of their most recent first-round draft picks would be better off continuing his development in the Junior leagues. Montreal has loaned Filip Mesar, the 26th overall pick in 2022, to the Kitchener Rangers of the OHL. Mesar, 18, played one game with the...
NHL・
markerzone.com
DEFENCEMAN SIGNS ENTRY-LEVEL CONTRACT WITH MONTREAL CANADIENS
After spending the last three seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, the Montreal Canadiens have decided defenceman William Trudeau is ready to make the jump to pro. The 20-year-old native of Varennes, QC has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Habs. Trudeau will earn $750,000 at the...
NHL・
CBS Sports
Houston Dash vs. K.C. Current, San Diego Wave vs Chicago Red Stars: How to watch, stream NWSL quarterfinals
The National Women's Soccer League postseason begins on Sunday as four teams square off in the quarterfinals of the NWSL playoffs looking for a spot in the semifinals with the NWSL Championship final on the horizon. The games will be the first games played since the conclusion of the regular season on October 1, and the first since U.S. Soccer released the full report of Sally Q. Yates' independent investigation into allegations of past abusive behavior and sexual misconduct in women's professional soccer.
Soderblom, Husso, Lalonde have big Red Wings debuts in win
DETROIT (AP) — Elmer Soderblom scored a third-period goal in his NHL debut, Ville Husso made 29 saves and the Detroit Red Wings won in Derek Lalonde’s first game as a head coach, beating the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 on Friday night. Soderblom, a 2019 draft pick, played in the Swedish Hockey League the past two seasons. He’s the tallest player in franchise history at 6-foot-8. “I wanted to get a good first shift, get things going, so I felt I did that,” Soderblom said. “And I just built off of that.” Husso, acquired from St. Louis in a trade during the offseason, had his fourth shutout.
FOX Sports
Edmonton and Buffalo take the ice in non-conference matchup
Buffalo Sabres (1-1-0, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (1-1-0, fourth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers and the Buffalo Sabres square off in a non-conference matchup. Edmonton went 49-27-6 overall and 32-14-3 in home games a season ago. The Oilers allowed 3.1 goals per...
markerzone.com
LINDY RUFF RESPONDS TO DEVILS FANS BOOING HIM DURING INTRODUCTORY CEREMONY
For those who missed it, Lindy Ruff was booed -- loudly -- before the Devils' home opener against the Detroit Red Wings Saturday night. Unsurprising, the Devils have won 46 games in 138 games under Ruff, and -- after all -- it is New Jersey of all places. Arguably the...
FanSided
291K+
Followers
552K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0