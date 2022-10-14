The National Women's Soccer League postseason begins on Sunday as four teams square off in the quarterfinals of the NWSL playoffs looking for a spot in the semifinals with the NWSL Championship final on the horizon. The games will be the first games played since the conclusion of the regular season on October 1, and the first since U.S. Soccer released the full report of Sally Q. Yates' independent investigation into allegations of past abusive behavior and sexual misconduct in women's professional soccer.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO