Rob Halford Says New Judas Priest Album Is Finished Except Vocals

Rob Halford confirms that the recording is finished for Judas Priest's new album – except his vocals, that is. "It's done except for me," he tells UCR with a laugh. Guitarist "Richie [Faulkner] has been doing interviews like I have, and I've been reading it as it comes on my social media. Richie says, 'Everything's done except for Rob.' It's true, man. It's true."
Watch Judas Priest perform ‘Genocide’ for first time in 40 years

Judas Priest surprised fans by playing ‘Genocide’ live this week (October 13) for the first time in 40 years. The band launched the latest US leg of their ’50 Heavy Metal Years Tour’ in Wallingford, Connecticut earlier this week (October 13th) and performed ‘Genocide’ to the surprise of many fans in attendance.
Watch Eddie Vedder Cover The Cure Classic During Solo Show

Eddie Vedder just closed out a small run of solo shows with his all-star backing band the Earthlings, and during the last show at Dolby Live at MGM Park in Las Vegas, they tested out a cover they've never played before: The Cure's "Just Like Heaven." Before diving into the...
How 100 of Rock’s Biggest Acts Got Their Names

Certain trends emerge as you explore how rock's 100 biggest acts got their names. They are often forced into taking the moniker that stuck, for instance, simply because somebody else had already claimed their earlier attempt at a fame-clinching title. Far too many of them were also chosen without any...
Jon Anderson Announces 2023 Tour With the Band Geeks

Jon Anderson has announced tour dates for 2023. The former Yes singer will hit the road next spring with the Band Geeks from the Band Geek podcast, which was created by Blue Oyster Cult guitarist Richie Castellano. According to a press release, the group will perform a variety of classic Yes songs on the tour, like "Heart of the Sunrise," "Close to the Edge" and "The Gates of Delirium."
John Mellencamp Shares New ‘Scarecrow’-Era Song ‘Carolina Shag’

John Mellencamp has shared a new song called "Carolina Shag" off the upcoming deluxe reissue of his 1985 album Scarecrow. You can watch the lyric video below. The Scarecrow Deluxe reissue will hit shelves on Nov. 4 as a two-CD box set containing a remastered version of the original album, alternate versions and unreleased bonus tracks, as well as a photo booklet and new liner notes by author and music critic Anthony DeCurtis. The "super deluxe edition box set" will additionally include a 2022 Atmos mix of the original album on Blu-Ray CD, a 180-gram LP, an original picture sleeve of the "Small Town" 7-inch single, a photo booklet, lithographs, a poster and an essay.
When Damn Yankees Took a Final Stand With ‘Don’t Tread’

Damn Yankees had come of age very quickly, which applied some momentum as the unlikely supergroup headed into its second album. The self-titled 1990 debut effort by the consortium of Tommy Shaw (then ex-Styx), Jack Blades (then ex-Night Ranger) and Ted Nugent reached No. 13 on the Billboard 200, went double platinum and launched the Top 5 power ballad "High Enough" and the No. 1 mainstream rock hit "Coming of Age."
Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist shares how Kurt Cobain influenced their music

Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist John Frusciante has revealed that Kurt Cobain and other iconic musicians influenced the band’s song tribute to Eddie Van Halen on their track ‘Eddie’. “I really love guitar players like Randy Rhoads and Eddie Van Halen for the way that they could...
20 Years Ago: Bon Jovi Grapples With 9/11 on ‘Bounce’

By the middle of 2001, Bon Jovi seemed like they were on the verge of cracking into a new layer of the rock stratosphere. The New Jersey quintet had pulled off a successful comeback with 2000's Crush, a double-platinum hit in the U.S. following 1995's relatively underperforming These Days. This was in no small part thanks to the hit single “It’s My Life,” co-written by Swedish pop savant Max Martin (Britney Spears, Backstreet Boys, NSYNC). The song became a global Top 10 hit and peaked at No. 33 on the Billboard Hot 100, endearing Bon Jovi to a new generation of listeners. This all resulted in a successful world tour, culminating in two sold-out shows at Giants Stadium in their home state.
Dead and Company Announce 2023 Final Tour Dates

Dead & Company have announced dates for their 2023 tour. The band noted last month that the tour will be its final one together. "Well, it looks like that's it for this outfit," guitarist and founding member of the Grateful Dead Bob Weir wrote on social media. "But don’t worry, we will all be out there in one form or another until we drop."
Behind the Band Name: Eurythmics

Once Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart parted ways with their post-punk band, The Tourists, in 1980, both continued on and needed to find a band name that defined their sound, and movement, and one that would pique some curiosities. Eurythmics, which was also spelled as eurhythmics, referred to a late...
Queen’s ‘Face it Alone’ Featuring Freddie Mercury Out Thursday

Queen will unveil a previously unreleased song featuring Freddie Mercury titled “Face It Alone” on Thursday. The band has been teasing the release with a series of billboards around the world that say “Queen – Face It Alone” and include a picture Mercury and a QR code. The signs first appeared in London and have since been spotted in Canada, Mexico, Japan and more.
Top 200 ’70s Songs

Focusing on a decade in which classic rock came into its own, the below list of the Top 200 '70s Songs spans the gamut of cornerstone bands. Some were on their way out. But former members of the Beatles and Simon & Garfunkel began crafting solo gems for the ages. The stalwart Rolling Stones, meanwhile, showed they weren't going anywhere – fighting through addiction only to emerge right in the middle of the disco zeitgeist.
