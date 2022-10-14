Read full article on original website
New Judas Priest Album ‘Not Far From Being Finished’
Judas Priest has almost completed work on their 19th album, bassist Ian Hill reported. There’s no release date yet for the follow-up to 2018’s Firepower, but in a new interview with Vinyl Writer Music, Hill offered a hint at what to expect. “There is an album in the...
Rob Halford Says New Judas Priest Album Is Finished Except Vocals
Rob Halford confirms that the recording is finished for Judas Priest's new album – except his vocals, that is. "It's done except for me," he tells UCR with a laugh. Guitarist "Richie [Faulkner] has been doing interviews like I have, and I've been reading it as it comes on my social media. Richie says, 'Everything's done except for Rob.' It's true, man. It's true."
KK Downing confirms he'll play with Judas Priest at Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony
Estranged Judas Priest guitarist KK Downing has confirmed that he'll be performing with the metal gods next month
NME
Watch Judas Priest perform ‘Genocide’ for first time in 40 years
Judas Priest surprised fans by playing ‘Genocide’ live this week (October 13) for the first time in 40 years. The band launched the latest US leg of their ’50 Heavy Metal Years Tour’ in Wallingford, Connecticut earlier this week (October 13th) and performed ‘Genocide’ to the surprise of many fans in attendance.
Ozzy Osbourne once covered a hotel room in the blood of a dismembered shark because he’s Ozzy Osbourne
Tony Iommi recalls the time former Black Sabbath bandmate Ozzy Osbourne pulled a bizarre, bloody stunt involving a sea creature
iheart.com
Watch Eddie Vedder Cover The Cure Classic During Solo Show
Eddie Vedder just closed out a small run of solo shows with his all-star backing band the Earthlings, and during the last show at Dolby Live at MGM Park in Las Vegas, they tested out a cover they've never played before: The Cure's "Just Like Heaven." Before diving into the...
How 100 of Rock’s Biggest Acts Got Their Names
Certain trends emerge as you explore how rock's 100 biggest acts got their names. They are often forced into taking the moniker that stuck, for instance, simply because somebody else had already claimed their earlier attempt at a fame-clinching title. Far too many of them were also chosen without any...
Jon Anderson Announces 2023 Tour With the Band Geeks
Jon Anderson has announced tour dates for 2023. The former Yes singer will hit the road next spring with the Band Geeks from the Band Geek podcast, which was created by Blue Oyster Cult guitarist Richie Castellano. According to a press release, the group will perform a variety of classic Yes songs on the tour, like "Heart of the Sunrise," "Close to the Edge" and "The Gates of Delirium."
Foreigner and Styx Never Even Considered for Rock Hall, Says Boss
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame co-founder Jann Wenner said Foreigner and Styx have never even been considered for induction. Wenner, who founded Rolling Stone magazine, added that bands from the same era, including REO Speedwagon and Boston, have also never been discussed by those tasked with choosing inductees. In...
40 Years Ago: Kiss Refuses to Die Quietly With ‘I Love It Loud’
The Vinnie Vincent era of Kiss did not start quietly. "I Love It Loud," co-written with Gene Simmons by the man then known as Vincent Cusano, was the first single released from Kiss' 1982 album Creatures of the Night and one of three he helped pen for the album. (The others were "Killer" with Simmons and "I Still Love You" with Paul Stanley.)
When Aerosmith Fired a Powerful Parting Shot With ‘Draw the Line’
Aerosmith ruled the hard-rock mountain at the start of 1977, hot off the back-to-back smashes of 1975's Toys in the Attic and 1976's Rocks. Burnt out by relentless touring, they desperately needed some time to recharge. Unfortunately for Aerosmith, the cocktail of fame, fortune and excess proved far too potent...
Watch Metallica’s Kirk Hammett Jam With Journey Onstage
Metallica's Kirk Hammett joined Journey onstage on Thursday night to play the latter's "Wheel in the Sky" and the former's "Enter Sandman." You can watch a video of the performance below. The guest appearance took place at Journey's second consecutive show at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu. "Had...
John Mellencamp Shares New ‘Scarecrow’-Era Song ‘Carolina Shag’
John Mellencamp has shared a new song called "Carolina Shag" off the upcoming deluxe reissue of his 1985 album Scarecrow. You can watch the lyric video below. The Scarecrow Deluxe reissue will hit shelves on Nov. 4 as a two-CD box set containing a remastered version of the original album, alternate versions and unreleased bonus tracks, as well as a photo booklet and new liner notes by author and music critic Anthony DeCurtis. The "super deluxe edition box set" will additionally include a 2022 Atmos mix of the original album on Blu-Ray CD, a 180-gram LP, an original picture sleeve of the "Small Town" 7-inch single, a photo booklet, lithographs, a poster and an essay.
When Damn Yankees Took a Final Stand With ‘Don’t Tread’
Damn Yankees had come of age very quickly, which applied some momentum as the unlikely supergroup headed into its second album. The self-titled 1990 debut effort by the consortium of Tommy Shaw (then ex-Styx), Jack Blades (then ex-Night Ranger) and Ted Nugent reached No. 13 on the Billboard 200, went double platinum and launched the Top 5 power ballad "High Enough" and the No. 1 mainstream rock hit "Coming of Age."
thebrag.com
Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist shares how Kurt Cobain influenced their music
Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist John Frusciante has revealed that Kurt Cobain and other iconic musicians influenced the band’s song tribute to Eddie Van Halen on their track ‘Eddie’. “I really love guitar players like Randy Rhoads and Eddie Van Halen for the way that they could...
20 Years Ago: Bon Jovi Grapples With 9/11 on ‘Bounce’
By the middle of 2001, Bon Jovi seemed like they were on the verge of cracking into a new layer of the rock stratosphere. The New Jersey quintet had pulled off a successful comeback with 2000's Crush, a double-platinum hit in the U.S. following 1995's relatively underperforming These Days. This was in no small part thanks to the hit single “It’s My Life,” co-written by Swedish pop savant Max Martin (Britney Spears, Backstreet Boys, NSYNC). The song became a global Top 10 hit and peaked at No. 33 on the Billboard Hot 100, endearing Bon Jovi to a new generation of listeners. This all resulted in a successful world tour, culminating in two sold-out shows at Giants Stadium in their home state.
Dead and Company Announce 2023 Final Tour Dates
Dead & Company have announced dates for their 2023 tour. The band noted last month that the tour will be its final one together. "Well, it looks like that's it for this outfit," guitarist and founding member of the Grateful Dead Bob Weir wrote on social media. "But don’t worry, we will all be out there in one form or another until we drop."
Behind the Band Name: Eurythmics
Once Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart parted ways with their post-punk band, The Tourists, in 1980, both continued on and needed to find a band name that defined their sound, and movement, and one that would pique some curiosities. Eurythmics, which was also spelled as eurhythmics, referred to a late...
Queen’s ‘Face it Alone’ Featuring Freddie Mercury Out Thursday
Queen will unveil a previously unreleased song featuring Freddie Mercury titled “Face It Alone” on Thursday. The band has been teasing the release with a series of billboards around the world that say “Queen – Face It Alone” and include a picture Mercury and a QR code. The signs first appeared in London and have since been spotted in Canada, Mexico, Japan and more.
Top 200 ’70s Songs
Focusing on a decade in which classic rock came into its own, the below list of the Top 200 '70s Songs spans the gamut of cornerstone bands. Some were on their way out. But former members of the Beatles and Simon & Garfunkel began crafting solo gems for the ages. The stalwart Rolling Stones, meanwhile, showed they weren't going anywhere – fighting through addiction only to emerge right in the middle of the disco zeitgeist.
Ultimate Classic Rock
