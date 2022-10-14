First announced to the world in November of 2019, Overwatch 2's existence has been hampered by large scale miscommunications, the pandemic, major staff overhauls, and even splitting the title's PvP and PvE modes into separate releases. Now that it's here (the PvP at least) and it's in our hands, the gameplay of what amounts to a big update and a major drop of new content remains a mostly satisfying team experience. The trouble of course is that it's impossible to not acknowledge the noise that surrounds Overwatch 2, ranging from its new battle pass model to the elevated cost of cosmetics and even the lack of appeal some of its new additions have at all.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO