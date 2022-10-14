Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Steam Creator Valve Trademarks Mysterious New Project
Valve, the creator of the Steam platform and several hit games that exist within it, is apparently working on something new, something known currently as "Neon Prime." We don't know what that something is at this time given that it only exists as a trademark, but the way it's categorized indicates that it's indeed a game or at least some kind of software that could be considered such. Valve naturally has not said anything about its plans for Neon Prime at this time.
ComicBook
Overwatch 2 Review: Fun As Ever, But With Confounding Changes
First announced to the world in November of 2019, Overwatch 2's existence has been hampered by large scale miscommunications, the pandemic, major staff overhauls, and even splitting the title's PvP and PvE modes into separate releases. Now that it's here (the PvP at least) and it's in our hands, the gameplay of what amounts to a big update and a major drop of new content remains a mostly satisfying team experience. The trouble of course is that it's impossible to not acknowledge the noise that surrounds Overwatch 2, ranging from its new battle pass model to the elevated cost of cosmetics and even the lack of appeal some of its new additions have at all.
dotesports.com
All new Overwatch 2 Halloween skins for the Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride event
Overwatch 2’s Halloween season is almost upon us, with the spooky event providing some horrifying cosmetics for fans to enjoy. The Blizzard developers have already graced fans with new cosmetics after an absolutely shocking title launch, and these new skins now bring in the next era of Overwatch 2 in October—hopefully with less frustration and more scary fun.
Overwatch 2 Best Tank Hero Season 1
With the launch of Overwatch 2 veterans and players new to the series are experiencing the reworks of different characters. A week after its launch a tier list was made to find out who is Overwatch 2’s best tank hero to play as in Season 1. It’s important to...
Starfield will be single player with no online multiplayer modes
Will Starfield be single player or multiplayer?
Starfield is reportedly the biggest Bethesda RPG ever
We all knew Starfield would be massive, but it seems that the spacefaring adventure is Bethesda’s most expansive RPG to date. During an interview with PCGamesN, former Bethesda lead artist Nate Purkeypile explains that Starfield‘s development team is more than twice as big as any other game in the company’s history.
dexerto.com
Activision confirms Modern Warfare 2 phone number requirement despite OW2 issues
Fans are eager to finally get their hands on Modern Warfare 2, but a new roadblock may prevent players from accessing the game. Activision Blizzard introduced a controversial phone number verification system to Overwatch 2. Unfortunately, players with certain phones or plans couldn’t access the game. After a wave...
Apex Legends Season 15 Map Teased by Respawn
Respawn Entertainment has dropped a pair of teasers in anticipation of its rumored fifth map for Apex Legends. For those keeping up at home, Season 15 appears to be shaping up as one with plenty of new content, including a new map in addition to another new Legend. On Tuesday, Respawn added its first teaser for Season 15, a Special Golden Ticket item that gives players access to an upcoming LTM called "A New Home" on Oct. 18.
Overwatch 2 update fixes Competitive rank bug, gives players boost to compensate
Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard has released an update for the game that fixed a bug with its ranked Competitive mode, and has gives players affected by the issue a boost.
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 Bronze 5 Competitive rank bug, explained
Since the beginning of Overwatch 2, fans have felt there was something wrong with the Competitive Play system. From players being placed in strange ranks, nowhere near where they were ranked in the original Overwatch, to the ranking system not letting players ascend the ladder, Competitive Play is off to a rocky start.
dotesports.com
All maps available in Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2 brought a mountain of new content for players to try out, including three new heroes, several new maps, and the brand-new Push mode. All of the first game’s heroes are also present in the sequel to the groundbreaking Overwatch, as are many of players’ favorite maps and modes from previous games. Overwatch 2 is all about mixing the old with the new, and the perfect place to see that in action is in its maps, many of which have been tweaked and restyled from their initial appearance.
Open-world RPG Gedonia has a sprawling scope for a $15 game
The feel of an old MMO or Bethesda RPG in an indie package.
Apex Legends Golden Ticket: How to Get
The countdown to the start of Apex Legends Season 15 is officially on it seems as Respawn Entertainment has quietly released a spicy teaser in-game for players to go out and get. As longtime Apex Legends players can likely attest, Respawn has not been shy in releasing a variety of...
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Just Kicked Off One of the Saddest Storylines in Game of Thrones
The Game of Thrones franchise is no stranger to tragedy. Just mentioning the Red Wedding or saying "You know nothing, Jon Snow" is enough to bring tears to the eyes of fans. The series had plenty of sad moments and storylines. House of the Dragon, a Game of Thrones prequel, will also have quite a few tragic and devastating stories, especially given the nature of a single family at war with themselves. This Sunday's new episode, "The Green Council," kicked off what could be the saddest story in all of House of the Dragon, as the show allowed viewers time to get to know Erryk and Arryk Cargyll.
ComicBook
Overwatch 2 Stream Shows Tyler1 Breaking Free from 5-Year Chat Ban
Twitch streamer Tyler1, a content creator who's no stranger to being banned in games, recently found out that he had been banned from in-game communications in Overwatch 2. The streamer discovered this during an Overwatch 2 broadcast this week when he logged in and was greeted with a the warning about his chat restriction which said he'd been "silenced for 1812 days due to multiple reports of abusive chat from other players." This ban equates to just under five years of no comms, but not long after he noticed this ban, it ended up getting removed.
Starfield Has A Massive Dialogue System With Over 250K Lines So Far
Few games have built up as much hype as Bethesda's "Starfield." The first new IP from the company in over two decades, "Starfield" centers on space exploration, colonization, and drama. Though it seemed at one point that fans would have to temper their expectations about the title following a less-than-flattering leak from an alleged former employee, the "Starfield" gameplay demo shown at the 2022 Xbox Games Showcase brought those expectations sky-high once again.
dotesports.com
New information suggests Xbox Game Pass generated around $3 billion for Microsoft on consoles in 2021
Microsoft is still hard at work making sure that its Activision Blizzard acquisition goes through, with international regulatory agencies combing through the company’s finances. Because of this, new details about Microsoft and Xbox’s programs have been found and they point to some success with the Game Pass services.
CD Projekt is helping Stadia players rescue their Cyberpunk 2077 save files from annihilation
Stadia saves will now work with other platforms, but you'll have to put a little effort into making it happen.
ComicBook
PlayStation Sale Drops One of 2022's Best Games to Lowest Price Yet
PlayStation is running an "Essential Picks" sale right now which, for the most part, includes a lot of the big names and franchises that people would expect to see. Assassin's Creed, Madden NFL, WWE 2K, and first-party games like Marvel's Spider-Man are a few examples of games on sale, but one of them that's returned to the PlayStation discount bin once more just happens to be one of the best games to grace the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 this year.
dexerto.com
League of Legends bug reportedly eliminated Top Esports from Worlds 2022
League of Legends’ very own bug hunter, Vandril, has been busy this year discovering bugs during competition at Worlds 2022. Now, he’s discovered that Top Esports likely lost against GAM due to a bug. Top Esports was a heavily favored going into their group. They took JDG to...
