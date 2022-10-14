Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by ChristmasSam H ArnoldOklahoma City, OK
2022 NBA Draft Review: Oklahoma City ThunderAdrian HolmanOklahoma City, OK
Related
news9.com
Inaugural 'Polo On The River' Went Without A Hitch In Oklahoma City
Riders from near and far saddled up here in Oklahoma's historical Stockyard City. “I think there's some from Missouri, I think there's some from Kansas, Oklahoma,” Stan Miller said. “The Wild Wild West was won by the people that conquered the West in a sense and they used horses...
KOCO
KOCO 5, Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma raise over $1 million for Food for Kids program
OKLAHOMA CITY — KOCO 5 partnered with the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma to help feed hungry children. Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma officials provided a new update on how much you were able to help us raise. The official number is $1,005,482. The money will go to help...
news9.com
Inaugural 'Polo On The River' Event Arrives In OKC This Weekend
Oklahoma City’s first “Polo on the River” event kicks off this weekend. The event will be held at River Park near Interstate 40 and Agnew Avenue. For more info on the event, click here.
blackchronicle.com
New law gives hope to solving State Fair Murders
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Friday, September 23, marks 35 years since Oklahoma’s high-profile “State Fair Murders” occurred. “This is probably one of the top unsolved cases in the state of Oklahoma’s history,” said Dorian Quillen, a private investigator. Quillen was also a journalist at the time of the murders and covered the case.
Community Rallies Around Local Restaurant Owners After Viral TikTok
A viral video is helping a local family during a health scare that forced them to temporarily close their restaurant. Daniel and his wife opened Tokyo Moon in Oklahoma City six years ago, never expecting to have to close until suddenly their son was at OU Children’s fighting for his life.
yukonprogressnews.com
Players needed for Friday fun in Yukon
A Yukon non-profit helping ministry is looking for supporters to “play their best cards” – and other table games – at an upcoming biannual benefit. Compassionate Hands will present its Fall Card Party from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 at Town & Country Christian Church, 2200 S Cornwell.
news9.com
Oklahoma Veterans Fly High On Ride Of A Lifetime
A nonprofit organization is taking a group of veterans from El Reno to the skies, giving them the best view of the Sooner State. Eight military veterans strapped in for the ride of a lifetime. “You know the one thing about aging that I think most people don't realize is...
Police: Shooting near NW 10th Street
Police have responded to a shooting near Northwest 10th Street in Oklahoma City Saturday afternoon.
Exclusive sneak peek of abandoned Crossroads Mall in South Oklahoma City set to soon reopen
The people in charge of revamping the Crossroads Mall, also known to some as the “Zombie Mall” near the Oklahoma City interchange of I-240 and I-35, are working hard to beautify the abandoned mall. KFOR got an exclusive sneak peak of the progress and what the mall will hopefully soon offer.
KOCO
Oklahoma daycare evacuated after car fire in parking lot
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma daycare was evacuated after a car fire in their parking lot. The flames reached two cars next to the building, forcing everyone to get out. The daycare workers said that the fire scared them as much as it scared the children. When Jones Fire...
KOCO
Family, police need help finding Oklahoma 17-year-old girl missing for nearly two months
OKLAHOMA CITY — Family and police need help to find an Oklahoma 17-year-old girl who has been missing for nearly two months. The report said 17-year-old Madisyn Riffe went missing on Aug. 22 after running away with her boyfriend. Now, the boyfriend is back home but she is nowhere to be found.
foxsanantonio.com
Mother says she found son 2 miles from elementary school during dismissal
MOORE, Okla. (KOKH) — An Oklahoma mother was shocked after arriving at Winding Creek Elementary School to pick up her son, Elyjah, on Thursday -- only to find that her son's whereabouts were unknown. Dajia Rogers told KOKH she eventually found him unharmed two miles from the school. But...
news9.com
Cushing Hillcrest Offering Program To Help End Drug, Alcohol Addiction
CUSHING, Okla. - A program is now being offered in Cushing to help people dealing with addictions to drugs and alcohol. Organizers told News On 6's Cal Day that the scary part is many people don't really know what they're putting in their bodies.
Oklahoma City Police Department Enacts City Ordinance To Address Street Racing
Street racers beware, there is a new ordinance going into effect that could cost you if you’re caught blocking off streets. Last month News 9 spoke to several concerned residents about the uptick in street racing. The Oklahoma City Police Department is addressing the issue with a new city ordinance.
Authorities Respond To Rollover Wreck In Northeast OKC
Authorities responded to a wreck at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday near East Britton Road and I-35. Oklahoma City Police Department said there was only one car involved and no one was taken to the hospital. Police also said they are still trying to figure out exactly what caused the wreck.
KTUL
1 killed in Yukon blaze, fire crews responding
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Fire crews are responding to a house fire that left one person dead in Yukon on Sunday. Officials say the fire occurred in the 12300 block of Southwest 13th Street. Reports say one person was killed in the blaze. This is a developing story.
Stabbing suspect shot and killed by Police in SW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- Authorities say that a stabbing suspect was shot and killed by Oklahoma City Police on Sunday. Authorities said that two officers responded to a scene near SW 25th and S Blackwelder Ave Sunday at around 2:25pm . According to Captain Littlejohn an armed man with a knife had already stabbed another man […]
1600kush.com
Creek County couple charged with stealing metal roofing in rural Cushing
(Stillwater, Okla.) — Arrest warrants have been issued for an ex-convict from Depew and his girlfriend, who have been accused of stealing 40 sheets of galvanized metal roofing valued at $5,000 from property on Mt. Vernon Road in rural Cushing. Due to his criminal record, Ryan Thomas Haskins, 32,...
blackchronicle.com
Father of four found dead at troubled OKC motel
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – For the third time this year, a homicide investigation is underway at the Plaza Inn. Around 9 a.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to the Plaza Inn, located near S.E. 29th and I-35, after multiple gunshots were heard in the area. When the officers...
KOCO
Contents of 100-year-old time capsule revealed in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — The contents of a 100-year-old time capsule were revealed in Oklahoma City. The capsule was found in a cornerstone of the Heritage Building downtown. One hundred years ago, the Heritage Building was a masonic temple for Oklahoma-area freemasons. During the building’s construction, the capsule was left...
Comments / 0