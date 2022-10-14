ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
blackchronicle.com

New law gives hope to solving State Fair Murders

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Friday, September 23, marks 35 years since Oklahoma’s high-profile “State Fair Murders” occurred. “This is probably one of the top unsolved cases in the state of Oklahoma’s history,” said Dorian Quillen, a private investigator. Quillen was also a journalist at the time of the murders and covered the case.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Players needed for Friday fun in Yukon

A Yukon non-profit helping ministry is looking for supporters to “play their best cards” – and other table games – at an upcoming biannual benefit. Compassionate Hands will present its Fall Card Party from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 at Town & Country Christian Church, 2200 S Cornwell.
YUKON, OK
news9.com

Oklahoma Veterans Fly High On Ride Of A Lifetime

A nonprofit organization is taking a group of veterans from El Reno to the skies, giving them the best view of the Sooner State. Eight military veterans strapped in for the ride of a lifetime. “You know the one thing about aging that I think most people don't realize is...
EL RENO, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma daycare evacuated after car fire in parking lot

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma daycare was evacuated after a car fire in their parking lot. The flames reached two cars next to the building, forcing everyone to get out. The daycare workers said that the fire scared them as much as it scared the children. When Jones Fire...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
foxsanantonio.com

Mother says she found son 2 miles from elementary school during dismissal

MOORE, Okla. (KOKH) — An Oklahoma mother was shocked after arriving at Winding Creek Elementary School to pick up her son, Elyjah, on Thursday -- only to find that her son's whereabouts were unknown. Dajia Rogers told KOKH she eventually found him unharmed two miles from the school. But...
MOORE, OK
KTUL

1 killed in Yukon blaze, fire crews responding

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Fire crews are responding to a house fire that left one person dead in Yukon on Sunday. Officials say the fire occurred in the 12300 block of Southwest 13th Street. Reports say one person was killed in the blaze. This is a developing story.
YUKON, OK
KFOR

Stabbing suspect shot and killed by Police in SW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- Authorities say that a stabbing suspect was shot and killed by Oklahoma City Police on Sunday. Authorities said that two officers responded to a scene near SW 25th and S Blackwelder Ave Sunday at around 2:25pm . According to Captain Littlejohn an armed man with a knife had already stabbed another man […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
1600kush.com

Creek County couple charged with stealing metal roofing in rural Cushing

(Stillwater, Okla.) — Arrest warrants have been issued for an ex-convict from Depew and his girlfriend, who have been accused of stealing 40 sheets of galvanized metal roofing valued at $5,000 from property on Mt. Vernon Road in rural Cushing. Due to his criminal record, Ryan Thomas Haskins, 32,...
CUSHING, OK
blackchronicle.com

Father of four found dead at troubled OKC motel

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – For the third time this year, a homicide investigation is underway at the Plaza Inn. Around 9 a.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to the Plaza Inn, located near S.E. 29th and I-35, after multiple gunshots were heard in the area. When the officers...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Contents of 100-year-old time capsule revealed in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — The contents of a 100-year-old time capsule were revealed in Oklahoma City. The capsule was found in a cornerstone of the Heritage Building downtown. One hundred years ago, the Heritage Building was a masonic temple for Oklahoma-area freemasons. During the building’s construction, the capsule was left...
