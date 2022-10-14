ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

New details released in shooting over cigarette at Salt Lake City motel

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Court documents reveal new details on the shooting of a man at Salt Lake City’s Wasatch Inn after an argument over a cigarette. The victim, whose name has not been released, is a 38-year-old man who is on...
Police want help to ID suspect, but even more so, his ride

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Oct. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Taylorsville police seek the public’s help identifying a shoplifter, but would really like to know more about the pesky Tahoe he drove off in. “TVPD officers are trying to identify a man suspected in a theft on Sept. 21 from...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
Police: Man in stable condition after being stabbed in neck in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Oct. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man is in stable condition after being stabbed in the neck Saturday night in Taylorsville, police said. Officers were responding to an unrelated call near 5600 South and 1500 West about 6:20 p.m. when they “were approached by a victim who claimed they had been stabbed and had wounds consistent with that information,” Taylorsville Police Sgt. Orin Neal told Gephardt Daily.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
Intermountain Healthcare gifts Weber State University $1 million

OGDEN, Utah, Oct. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Intermountain Healthcare and Weber State University have announced a $1 million donation from IHC to the university. The funding is vital to increasing the number of students accepted into current medical programs and building the foundation for future programs, according to a WSU press release, such as the emerging physician assistant program.
OGDEN, UT

