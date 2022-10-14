Read full article on original website
Police: Layton man charged after allegedly posting threat to blow up school in Washington state
LAYTON, Utah, Oct. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Layton man has been charged after allegedly posting a threat to blow up St. Joseph’s Catholic School, in Washington State, and including his street address so police and FBI agents could “come and get me.”. “The post displayed...
Roy man found brutally beaten; suspects arrested are 2 brothers, their cousin
ROY, Utah, Oct. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two brothers and their cousin are in the Weber County jail after a Roy man was found beaten and left bleeding in his driveway. Roy residents Khalil Owens, 26, brother Jhalil Owens, 23, and their cousin Lapries Owens, 22, have been booked in the case.
Salt Lake City PD asks public to avoid area near SWAT standoff
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department SWAT Team is on scene of “a tactical incident in the 500-block of North Dexter Street,” according to a Saturday morning press release issued by SLCPD. The community is being asked...
New details released in shooting over cigarette at Salt Lake City motel
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Court documents reveal new details on the shooting of a man at Salt Lake City’s Wasatch Inn after an argument over a cigarette. The victim, whose name has not been released, is a 38-year-old man who is on...
TRAX hit-and-run driver in custody, victim struck while walking dog is stable
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah Oct. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorist hit by a TRAX train Friday night while running a red light – which then knocked him into a pedestrian – has landed in jail. Utah Transit Authority police located the man and his vehicle...
Boy, 17, to be tried as adult in fatal drive-by shooting at 2021 graduation party
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A boy charged with the murder of a 20-year-old man last year at a graduation party will now be tried as an adult. The drive-by shooting took place on June 6, 2021, and killed 20-year-old Sean Amone. Four others suffered critical injuries.
SLCPD: 1 suspect at large, 1 in custody after early morning burglary, domestic violence incident
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are searching for one of two suspects after an early morning report of a gunshot fired, and the discovery of a burglary and domestic violence scene. The investigation started at 3:24 a.m. Saturday in the...
Police want help to ID suspect, but even more so, his ride
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Oct. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Taylorsville police seek the public’s help identifying a shoplifter, but would really like to know more about the pesky Tahoe he drove off in. “TVPD officers are trying to identify a man suspected in a theft on Sept. 21 from...
Police: Man in stable condition after being stabbed in neck in Taylorsville
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Oct. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man is in stable condition after being stabbed in the neck Saturday night in Taylorsville, police said. Officers were responding to an unrelated call near 5600 South and 1500 West about 6:20 p.m. when they “were approached by a victim who claimed they had been stabbed and had wounds consistent with that information,” Taylorsville Police Sgt. Orin Neal told Gephardt Daily.
Salt Lake City police tout new tactics for fighting crime in Ballpark neighborhood
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police provided some insight into their newly focused Ballpark neighborhood crime-fighting efforts Thursday, reporting a half-dozen arrests in less than two hours Wednesday afternoon under the recently unveiled “hot spots” approach to strategic law enforcement.
Helicopters transport 2 patients to hospitals following separate incidents on I-80 in Summit County
EMORY, Utah, Oct. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Interstate 80 was temporarily closed in both directions Sunday afternoon in Summit County while medical helicopters landed to transport two patients to area hospitals. The North Summit and Park City fire districts responded about 4:30 p.m. to a report of a...
1 killed, 1 critically injured in head-on crash involving motorcycle in Wasatch County
WASATCH COUNTY, Oct. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was killed Sunday afternoon when the motorcycle he was riding collided head-on with a passenger car in Wasatch County, police said. The man and an adult female passenger were riding on Cascade Springs Drive near State Route 92 about...
Intermountain Healthcare gifts Weber State University $1 million
OGDEN, Utah, Oct. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Intermountain Healthcare and Weber State University have announced a $1 million donation from IHC to the university. The funding is vital to increasing the number of students accepted into current medical programs and building the foundation for future programs, according to a WSU press release, such as the emerging physician assistant program.
