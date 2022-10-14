ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genoa, WI

Dairyland Power demolishes parts of former coal plant in Genoa

By Sam Shilts
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 2 days ago

GENOA, Wis. (WKBT) — Dairyland Power has demolished part of its now-defunct coal plant in Genoa.

The demolition briefly closed a portion of Highway 35 Wednesday as crews blew up two ancillary sites of the decommissioned plant. Larger-scale demolition of the structure is slated for 2023.

Dairyland’s Genoa Station #3 coal-fired 345 MW power plant was retired on June 1 of 2021 after more than 50 years in service. The closing of the plant is part of Dairyland Power’s “Sustainable Generation Plan”.

