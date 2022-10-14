Dairyland Power demolishes parts of former coal plant in Genoa

GENOA, Wis. (WKBT) — Dairyland Power has demolished part of its now-defunct coal plant in Genoa.

WATCH:

The demolition briefly closed a portion of Highway 35 Wednesday as crews blew up two ancillary sites of the decommissioned plant. Larger-scale demolition of the structure is slated for 2023.

Dairyland’s Genoa Station #3 coal-fired 345 MW power plant was retired on June 1 of 2021 after more than 50 years in service. The closing of the plant is part of Dairyland Power’s “Sustainable Generation Plan”.

Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now

La Crosse’s common council votes against the purchase of a building for affordable housing

Art Fahey retires after 30 years working for the La Crosse Center

Onalaska teen accused of strangulation, stabbing ruled competent

Group files federal lawsuit against City of La Crosse over conversion therapy ban for minors

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.