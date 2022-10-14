How to Watch Phillies vs Braves NLDS Game Three: TV Channel, Streaming Links

On Friday, for the first time in 11 years, the Philadelphia Phillies will host a playoff game at Citizens Bank Park.

The day has finally arrived. The Philadelphia Phillies will host a Major League Baseball postseason game for the first time since 2011.

They'll take on the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the National League Division Series with one of their aces, Aaron Nola, on the mound. In his first ever postseason start against the St. Louis Cardinals in NL Wild Card Series Game 2, Nola was dominant. He threw 6.2 innings of scoreless baseball, striking out six. The Phillies are hoping to get that version of Nola on Friday.

The Braves will send rookie phenom Spencer Strider to the hill, who hasn't pitched in nearly a month. It's quite the task for Manager Brian Snitker to ask of his 23-year-old pitcher, but Stride has handled Philadelphia with ease this year. He has a 1.27 ERA in four games against the Phillies in 2022.

The Phillies' lineup was shutout in Game 2 on Wednesday night at Truist Park, but with home field advantage and the crowd behind them, hopefully it'll give them a boost with the series tied at one game apiece.

How to watch:

Location: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, Pa.

Date: Friday, Oct. 14

Time: 4:37 p.m. EDT

TV Channel: FS1

Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)

