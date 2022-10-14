Meet Your Business: Rowe owns Gold Canyon Plumbing

Your Name : Kim Rowe

Age: 41

Business Name: Gold Canyon Plumbing dba Coppertop plumbing

Town/Neighborhood: Gold Canyon (Mesa) Arizona

Website: goldcanyonplumbing.com

Phone: 480-497-1110

Hours of operation: 24/7

Personal background highlights: First woman in Arizona to have a boxing cornerman’s license. Self-created Hashtag “Plumberwoman” has hit over 14.3 million views. Had a few videos go viral. Planted trees and a garden in the back yard that the grandkids love as well as our customers.

Professional background highlights: Owner of Gold Canyon Plumbing, first woman in Arizona to be a Gastite qualified installer. Featured by Brasscraft and Sharkbite for International Women’s Day, Plumbers Day.

What I do: Emergency plumbing service.

What I like most about doing business here: Being able to meet wonderful affluent people from all over the world.

Changes I’d like to see in this area: Enlightening customers on green friendly plumbing products And water conservation techniques because the water shortage is no joke,

What am I promoting: For the whole house use conditioners instead of softeners — it’s never good to put salt back into our potable drinking water; for drinking, low-waste reverse-osmosis with alkaline add-on option; and for energy savings, recirculating pump on heater saves water and power.

What I’m excited about and why: Spearheading the green awareness movement in this local area and to wherever through social media; it’s a global issue after all.

Favorite community cause and why: Can’t pick just one because there are so much going on. People show up all year long even in the summer flowing in and out bringing in their own beliefs, needs, causes and of course flavor. Been to art, yoga, healing, hiking, etc., causes so get out there.

When and why I started my business/employment here: Been plumbing in Gold Canyon and surrounding area for many years so when the opportunity to buy it came up I took it. Best decision I ever made.

Where was before and why I left: Worked at a few different plumbing supply houses, got to see firsthand how much sales my social media brought in customers into the stores, so if I could bring in contractors into the stores than there is no reason not to bring in my own sales and it’s working.

My family: I have been with my husband for 17 years; we have four beautiful kids and eight awesome grandchildren not to mention several God children who will one day take over for us.

My interests & hobbies: I enjoy playing in the garden and cooking with the ingredients from my garden while sipping on a glass of wine after a long day. I also love traveling; whether it’s jumping on a plane or in my truck for a road trip I’m always down for a Salt River adventure.

People who inspire me (and how): Other females in the industry — they show me I’m not alone in my journey; and my husband — he pushes me harder than I push myself. He believes in me, guides me and helps me grow stronger. Together we push the limits every step of the way. Without him there would be no Gold Canyon Plumbing or Plumberwoman.

My guiding philosophy: Keep high personal standards — no matter what you do make sure it’s quality work. You should just be able to glance at a project and tell if you did it or a competitor not by your superior craftsmanship.

My advice to today’s youth: Open your eyes; you can see laziness everywhere and there is a crazy shortage of skilled trades’ people available. Take advantage on what’s happening. Skip the college fees and either go to a trades school or even better companies offer on-the-job training for free. By doing this you will be able to set your own pay in the trades service side. See you in the field.