Dodgers vs Padres NLDS: Game Times, Matchups, How to Stream for Remaining Games

Here's everything you need to know about how and when to watch the Dodgers and Padres in the rest of the National League Division Series.

The National League Division Series between the Dodgers and Padres continues on Friday night in San Diego. The series is all knotted up, 1-1, after Los Angeles and San Diego traded 5-3 victories in the first two games.

Here's everything you need to know about the final three games of the series.

How to Watch

FOX Sports holds the rights to the broadcast of the National League Division Series with its dedicated FS1 network carrying this series.

Fans can download the Fox Sports App on most streaming and mobile devices. You will need to log in to a participating cable or pay TV provider. YouTube TV offers free trials, which might be a good option if you're looking for a cheap, easy option to watch the games.

Additionally, games can be streamed on MLB.tv with authentication to a participating cable or pay TV provider.

Game 3

When: Friday, October 14, 5:37 pm PDT

Friday, October 14, 5:37 pm PDT Where: Petco Park, San Diego

Petco Park, San Diego Pitching matchup: Tony Gonsolin vs. Blake Snell

Tony Gonsolin vs. Blake Snell Where to watch: FS1

Gonsolin will be on a pitch count, having thrown just two innings since August 23. Snell won't be on a pitch count, but if his three regular-season starts against L.A. are any guide — 20.8 pitches per inning — he won't be in the game very long, either.

Game 4

When: Saturday, October 15, 6:37 pm PDT

Saturday, October 15, 6:37 pm PDT Where: Petco Park, San Diego

Petco Park, San Diego Pitching matchup: Tyler Anderson vs. Joe Musgrove

Tyler Anderson vs. Joe Musgrove Where to watch: FS1

Anderson made his first All-Star team this year and will be making just his second career postseason start. Musgrove is coming off a huge start in the NL Wild Card Series clincher in New York.

Game 5 (if necessary)

When: Sunday, October 16, 6:07 pm PDT

Sunday, October 16, 6:07 pm PDT Where: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles Pitching matchup: Julio Urias vs. TBD

Julio Urias vs. TBD Where to watch: FS1

Urias would be on regular rest after starting Game 1. The Padres have worse options, as their Game 1 starter isn't very good. It could be a bullpen game for San Diego.

Enjoy the playoffs!