Red Sox fans will be surprised by MLB insider’s Jacob deGrom free agency prediction
Whether or not Jacob deGrom will be in New York Mets blue and orange next season will be one of the most intriguing storylines of the offseason. Ahead of the 2022 season, the decorated righty made it clear that he planned to opt out of his five-year, $137.5M contract despite having another year remaining and a team option for 2024. And even though injuries limited his season to August and September, he’s reportedly sticking to that plan.
'This is gimmicky baseball!': Alex Rodriguez blasts the Yankees' 'ridiculous mistake' to make Aaron Judge lead-off hitter and demands Aaron Boone or Brian Cashman change it IMMEDIATELY amid the slugger's playoff drought
Alex Rodriguez was highly critical of the Yankees' decision to continue with Aaron Judge as the team's lead-off hitter as he continues to struggle this postseason. The AL home-run king recorded his fourth four-strikeout game Friday in the 4-2 loss to the Cleveland Guardians, and now has the unwanted record of the most of any player in major league history.
Best photos from Phillies-Braves NLDS Game 3
The Phillies' first postseason game in 11 years was a sellout (45,538). Phillies legend Shane Victorino waves to the crowd before throwing out the first pitch. Victorino, a member of the 2008 World Series champions, throws out the first pitch. Pat Burrell will throw out Saturday's first pitch. Bryson Stott celebrates after hitting an RBI double, his first postseason hit, in the third inning. The hit gave the Phillies a 1-0 lead. Rhys Hoskins slams his bat after hitting a three-run moonshot off Braves starter Spencer Strider. The...
Dodgers' season ends after 5-3 loss to San Diego Padres in NLDS Game 4
The Dodgers' season ended in disappointing fashion with a 5-3 loss to the San Diego Padres in Game 4 of the NLDS.
MLB world reacts to Phillies knocking out Braves, reaching NLCS
The Philadelphia Phillies are going to the National League Championship Series, and they knocked out the defending champions to get there. Philadelphia beat the Atlanta Braves 8-3 in Game 4 of the NLDS on Saturday to win the series 3-1. The Phillies hit three homers, including an inside-the-park homer from...
Ex-Jets star points to biggest reason for Giants’ turnaround
The New York Giants are giving fans a show. This past weekend, featured a 27-22 win over the Green Bay Packers in London, and New York improved to 4-1. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. This weekend will offer a chance for the Giants to already ensure a...
Phillies aim to clinch NLDS in Game 4 against Braves
Atlanta Braves (101-61, first in the NL East during the regular season) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (87-75, third in the NL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (9-6, 4.34 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 205 strikeouts); Phillies: Noah Syndergaard (10-10, 3.94 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 95 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:...
Previewing How The Phillies Will Play In The NLCS
David Samson and Matt Snyder preview how the Phillies may look heading into the NLCS against the winner of the Dodgers-Padres series.
Inside an electric Petco Park as Padres beat Dodgers in game 3 of NLDS
For the first time in 16 years, fans flowed into Petco Park on Friday night to see the San Diego Padres play postseason baseball.
MLB Division Series: Astros-Mariners top plays; Phillies oust Braves
MLB action continues Saturday as the best-of-five Division Series rolls on!. First up, the Philadelphia Phillies eliminated the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of the NLDS with a dominant 8-3 performance, punching their ticket to the National League Championship Series, which will begin Tuesday. Currently, the first of two ALDS...
VIDEO: 92-year-old Cleveland Guardians fan reacts to stunning victory over New York Yankees
CLEVELAND — It's sufficient to say that any Cleveland Guardians fan watching last night's stunning victory probably got chills. Guardians fans of all ages celebrated across Northeast Ohio after the Guardians scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning for a walk-off victory over the New York Yankees in Game 3 of the ALDS.
Phillies-Padres NLCS game times and broadcast details
The Phillies' NLCS matchup against the Padres is set and game times were revealed Sunday for the best-of-seven series. Game 1 in San Diego: Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 8:03 p.m. on FS1. Game 2 in San Diego: Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 4:35 p.m. on Fox. Game 3 in Philadelphia: Friday,...
2022 MLB playoffs: Bracket, scores, schedule as Guardians try to eliminate Yankees; Phillies-Padres in NLCS
It's win or go home for the New York Yankees on Sunday night in the 2022 MLB playoffs. The Yankees are facing a must-win ALDS Game 4 against the Guardians after blowing a ninth-inning lead on Saturday. Cleveland, meanwhile, can advance to the ALCS to face Houston with a Game 4 win at home. Three teams -- the Padres, Astros and Phillies -- punched their tickets to the LCS round on a stunning Saturday. Game times for the LCS round were announced Sunday.
MLB Division Series: Phillies lead Braves in Game 4; Morton exits
MLB action continues Saturday as the best-of-five Division Series rolls on!. First up is Game 4 of the NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies on FS1. Atlanta is aiming to bounce back and tie the series once again after being dominated by Philly, 9-1, on Friday. Next,...
