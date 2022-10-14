Read full article on original website
MSU Pioneers On-Campus Telehealth Services for Veterans
BOZEMAN – Student and faculty veterans at Montana State University are among the first in the nation able to meet with their remote medical providers without leaving campus in a newly dedicated telehealth access site in MSU’s Travis W. Atkins Veteran Support Center. The access site is one...
New UM Research Office to Boost Montana Rural Health
MISSOULA – The University of Montana recently secured $5.1 million in federal grants from the Health Resource and Service Administration, leading to the formation of a new UM Office of Health Research & Partnership. The office will use the HRSA funding for programs to bolster the health care workforce...
High-tech Manikins Bring Learning to Life for MSU Nursing Students
BOZEMAN – Five-year-old Hal looks at the upheld finger of a nursing student who is talking to him and follows it with his eyes. When the student nurse asks him what hurts, his eyes well up with tears and the pain is evident in his facial expression. But Hal...
Missoula Incident Management Team Preparing to Return Home
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - After extending their time in North Port, Florida, responding to the devastation of Hurricane Ian, the Missoula County All-Hazards Incident Management Team will finally be returning home this weekend. Missoula Incident Team Update. Communications Director Nick Holloway called into the KGVO Newsmakers Line on Thursday...
UM’s SARC Gets $300,000 for Violence Prevention Services
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - For University of Montana students who have experienced sexual or other violent assault, harassment, stalking, intimidation, or discrimination, SARC (Student Advocacy Resource Center) is there to help. KGVO News spoke to UM Director of Strategic Communications Dave Kuntz on Wednesday after a $300,000 grant was...
Hunting Regulations: UM Wildlife Researchers Seek to Clarify the Complicated
MISSOULA – Coming in at a weighty 143 pages, Montana’s 2022 book of deer, elk and antelope hunting regulations is an impressive tome listing license costs, permit drawing stats, season start dates, tag requirements and the ominous penalties for breaking any of its stated rules. It’s a valuable...
Missoula’s Poverello Center Prepares to Open Emergency Shelter
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - With another winter about to descend on Missoula, the Poverello Center is making preparations to house and feed the homeless and hungry for another season by bringing back a successful fundraiser called ‘Pumpkins for the Pov’. On Tuesday’s KGVO Talk Back show, representatives...
Beartracks Bridge Dedication Celebrates History and Community
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On a sun-splashed afternoon in Missoula, officials from the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, the City of Missoula, and Missoula County met together at what is now officially the Beartracks Bridge for a long-awaited dedication ceremony. The first to speak was Stephen Small Salmon of...
2022 General Election Ballots Have Been Sent in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The general election absentee ballot for 2022 is being mailed out today (Friday, October 14) and chances are that thousands of Missoula County voters will find their ballot in their mailbox by Monday. KGVO reached out to Missoula County Election Supervisor Bradley Seaman for details...
Missoula YMCA Raises $11 Million So Far, Still Needs More
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula Family YMCA revealed late last week that it has raised $11 million toward their goal of $15 million for their ‘Here for Good’ remodeling campaign. KGVO News spoke to YMCA CEO Heather Foster about the ongoing capital campaign. “We were able...
Missoula Crime Report: One Defendant Pushed Over Two Buildings
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 24 criminal complaints this week, which is two more than last week and significantly higher than the weekly average. According to County Attorney Kirsten Pabst, two of those were partner or family member assault cases and one was a strangulation case.
Woman Steals Man’s $10,000, Gives it to the Missoula Homeless
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 9, 2022, a male contacted the Missoula Police Department to report a theft of over $10,000 in cash. Approximately six days earlier, the male was gambling at a casino on W. Broadway when he met 33-year-old April Hartley. The male invited Hartley to accompany him to another casino in town.
Missoula Man Hits Two Employees While Attempting to Steal Beer
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 8, 2022, at approximately 9:37 p.m., officers with the Missoula Police Department responded to a casino on West Harrier after receiving a report of a robbery. The suspect male reportedly punched two females while attempting to steal beer and fled the scene in a silver vehicle. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
Woman Grabs Her Gun While Being Investigated by Missoula Police
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 4, 2022, at approximately 11:10 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer observed a suspicious vehicle on the eastern side of One Eyed Jacks Casino on Reserve Street. The vehicle was parked in a spot that allowed for a quick exit. This area of parking also allows for concealment from normal routes of travel. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains.
MSU Nursing Faculty to Collaborate on Rural Cancer Care Project
BOZEMAN – Faculty and students from Montana State University’s Mark and Robyn Jones College of Nursing will collaborate on a newly-funded cancer care project aimed at providing easier access to cancer care for rural Montanans. The $1.9 million project is one of seven nationwide funded by the pharmaceutical...
Missoula Fire Crews Practice Low Angle Rescue on Mount Jumbo
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Missoula Fire Department personnel underwent special rescue training on Mount Jumbo Thursday morning. KGVO News spoke to Training Officer Michael Thurlow after the training was completed. “Today was part of our rescue team training,” said Thurlow. “We had a handful of off duty members that...
UM Course Equips Law Enforcement to Help Veterans in Crisis
MISSOULA – As director of the University of Montana’s Neural Injury Center, Cindi Laukes knows the signs are subtle but distinct between someone who is inebriated and someone with past head injuries. She also knows that, for a law enforcement officer interacting with a military veteran on the...
Round Dance Planned to Celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day at MSU
BOZEMAN – Montana State University will commemorate Indigenous Peoples Day 2022 with a round dance on Monday, Oct. 10, at noon at the Sunrise Plaza in front of the American Indian Hall on MSU’s campus. This event is free and open to the public. This year’s event will...
‘An Ounce of Prevention’: MSU Awarded EPA Grant to Further Pollution Prevention Practices on State and Tribal Lands
BOZEMAN – Recognizing that differences in language and tradition can prevent separate cultures from uniting toward a common goal, the Montana Pollution Prevention Program at Montana State University is working to incorporate traditional ecological practices of Indigenous peoples into pollution prevention programs for tribal communities. The project will be...
Missoula Emergency Winter Shelter Seeks Approval From Council
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - There will be a community meeting to discuss the opening of the Emergency Winter Shelter, also known as the Johnson Street Shelter on Thursday evening at 6:00 p.m. at the shelter in Franklin Park. KGVO News spoke to Emily Armstrong, Houseless Program Manager with the...
