MSU Pioneers On-Campus Telehealth Services for Veterans

BOZEMAN – Student and faculty veterans at Montana State University are among the first in the nation able to meet with their remote medical providers without leaving campus in a newly dedicated telehealth access site in MSU’s Travis W. Atkins Veteran Support Center. The access site is one...
Montana State Renames Its Foundation Seed Program

BOZEMAN — A program at Montana State University that researches and develops foundation seed varieties for the state’s agricultural producers has a new name. An extension of the crop breeding programs in the Department of Plant Sciences and Plant Pathology, the Montana Foundation Seed Program’s name is now officially the Montana State University Foundation Seed Program. The name change was approved unanimously at MSU’s September University Council meeting.
