Nevada DMV closed today due to internet outage

UPDATE: The Nevada DMV offices in Las Vegas and Reno will also be closed Saturday, Oct. 15 as repairs on a fiber optic cable continue to be made.

According to the Nevada Department of Administration , a portion of the fiber damaged in the fire is being replaced with new fiber.

The DMV will remain closed Saturday even if repairs are completed.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada DMV and other state offices are closed Friday due to a significant internet outage, according to Gov. Steve Sisolak.

The outage is not only impacting the DMV, but all state offices in northern Nevada are also closed. Websites for the DMV and state offices are down.

The outages started around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, but safety concerns initially delayed restoration work because of proximity to an active rail line, according to the governor’s office.

According to tweets from the Nevada Department of Administration, state websites began experiencing issues due to a physical failure with a fiber connection.

The damaged fiber is also impacting email messages to and from state email addresses.

Repair work is underway but there is currently no timeline for restoring online services.

Did you have a scheduled DMV appointment? Here’s what to do:

Customers who had an appointment for general DMV services such as a driver’s license or vehicle registration may come into the DMV offices on a walk-in basis from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. this coming week.

Customers should bring proof of their appointments such as a text message or an email printout.

The walk-in services are limited to customers at the Carson City, Henderson, Las Vegas, and Reno locations who had an appointment for Friday, October 14.

Nevada ID services

The DMV will also continue to offer walk-in services for new residents who need a Nevada ID to be able to vote in the upcoming general election.

Driving test appointments

Customers with driving test appointments will be contacted by their local office to reschedule their driving skills tests.

