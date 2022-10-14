Hippos are some of the many amazing animals you can visit in the African jungle! These vast creatures like to lounge in the water and bask in the sun, but they can also be dangerous when excited. They’re also adorable as babies, and we’ll be depicting a baby version in this guide on how to draw a cartoon hippo! Throughout the six steps of this guide, you will be walked through several steps that will show you how easy it can be to recreate this lovable hippo. You’ll also find out how much fun it can be. So let’s dive into this step-by-step guide on how to draw a cartoon hippo in just six fun and easy steps!

ANIMALS ・ 4 DAYS AGO