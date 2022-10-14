Read full article on original website
W. Stonewall Music Group to Host ADOPT-A-MOM at Gallagher Guitar Co. on October 21
W. Stonewall Music Group presents ADOPT-A-MOM, An Acoustic Music Night of Healing for Women of Rutherford County on Friday, October 21, 2022 from 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM at Gallagher Guitar Co (118 North Walnut Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130). ADOPT-A-MOM is a creative initiative to stabilize single mothers in...
Ribbon Cutting: Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance in Murfreesboro
Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at 5109 Veterans Parkway in Murfreesboro. Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance (TOA) was established in 1926. TOA’s physicians include nationally and internationally renowned surgeons who provide specialized expertise in sports medicine, joint replacement, spine, hand, wrist and elbow, foot and ankle, shoulder, physical medicine and rehabilitation, and interventional pain management.
Vanderbilt Hustler
Students express disappointment in Mellow Mushroom, Tavern permanently closing within one month
The Mellow Mushroom location on 21st Avenue recently closed permanently after 20 years of operation in part due to understaffing issues. Tavern, a former restaurant in Midtown and another popular dining location among students, similarly closed permanently on Sept, 13, 2022—11 years after its opening. Mellow Mushroom was part...
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Smyrna, TN
Smyrna is one of the most memorable and famous suburbs of the Nashville Hub. All the tourist destinations and accessibility make it a popular pass-through point, but the food is what keeps people coming back for more. In honor of Smyrna’s commitment to excellent cuisine, strong community, and traditional recipes,...
wbtw.com
Mother speaks after losing 3 kids in Tennessee train crash
CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — Less than a month after three people were killed in a crash involving a train in Marshall County, their mother sat down with News 2 for the first time to discuss the tragic incident. On Sept. 24, three of Maria Celeste’s five children were...
williamsonherald.com
Visitors to Williamson can leave their cars behind and hit the highlights with Franklin Hop tour
A new vintage trolley hop-on, hop-off tour that will allow guests to experience Franklin and Leiper's Fork at their own pace, without a car, has launched from Gray Line Tennessee. The Franklin Hop will take guests on an entertaining 90-minute loop, with expert guides pointing out over 50 points of...
World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze and Village Coming to Nashville
Something enchanting is coming to Nashville this November. We all want to experience the magic of Christmas in a variety of ways to get us in the Christmas spirit. While there are plenty of options in that department, the most common one seems to be checking out Christmas Lights. Whether it's on people's houses, or you are driving to a Christmas light show at a park, something about seeing elaborate Christmas lights really puts you in the Christmas Spirit. Well, there is one thing coming to Nashville, Tennessee this holiday season that will be unlike anything you may have seen or done before. It's the world’s largest holiday-themed light experience!
Hidden in the Hollow: George Dickel whisky a smooth operator
Tucked away in the hills and valleys of Coffee County lies a distillery known for making whiskey as “mellow as moonlight.”
WSMV
Metro Nashville affordable housing waitlist to open soon
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency will open the affordable housing wait list in a few days. People will be able to apply to be on the waiting list for the J. Henry Hale Apartments. Those wanting to apply can do so on a first-come, first-served...
WEATHER 10,17,2022 Windy, Much Cooler, Freeze Watch
Winds and near freezing temps at night are forecast for most of the week. We expect the combination of dry weather, winds, and low humidity to cause red flag warnings this week also along with Freeze and Frost advisories. It will be this weekend before we see any significant warm-up.
Full List of Artisans to be at Downtown Franklin’s PumpkinFest 2022
Grab your family and friends for one of the biggest fall events in downtown Franklin – PumpkinFest. On Saturday, October 29th, the festival will take place from 10 am – 6 pm; one of the most significant fall events in Franklin, which attracted 65,000 attendees to the free event.
Teen shot to death at North Nashville home; search for suspects underway
An investigation is underway after police say a teen was shot to death at a home in North Nashville early Sunday morning.
Groundbreaking: Family Pet Health in Murfreesboro
Family Pet Health held its groundbreaking for its location in Murfreesboro on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 3907 Richard Reeves in Murfreesboro. A full-service veterinary hospital in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Family Pet Health veterinarians offer services and care for small and exotic animals. Just 30 miles south of Nashville in Rutherford County.
Ribbon Cutting: RaganSmith Associates in Murfreesboro
RaganSmith Associates held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Monday, September 26, 2022, at 1500 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 2J in Murfreesboro. RaganSmith has a portfolio of experience providing land planning, landscape architecture, surveying, civil, transportation, & environmental engineering, water service & construction engineering inspection. 1500 Medical...
Teens hit by train, Murfreesboro residents warned against walking on tracks
Two teenagers were injured after walking on train tracks on Thursday. Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department and Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services treated the woman at the scene.
‘She was going to change the world’: Friends remember Belmont student killed in severe storms
Wednesday's intense storms in Middle Tennessee took the life of a Belmont law student, Laurel Flaherty.
Murfreesboro Residents Urged Not to Walk on Railroad Tracks After 2 People Hit Recently
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – (October 14, 2022) First responders are urging residents to avoid walking on train tracks after two people were hit and injured within two days in Murfreesboro. The latest incident happened on the CSX railroad bridge next to the Searcy Street Greenway on Thursday, Oct. 13 at...
country1025.com
I Went To Nashville For The First Time and Here’s What I Did
Between working at Country 102.5 for about 18 months and being around country music for the duration of my time on this planet, people were shocked when I told them that I have never been to Nashville. However, an impromptu trip to Music City this week changed that. A few of my friends attend Belmont University in the heart of the city, so when I found out that one of them needed to come home and drive their new car back down to Tennessee, I jumped on the opportunity.
2 alleged shoplifters reportedly broke wine bottles, tossed cookies at a Tennessee Walmart
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Two alleged shoplifters reportedly caused a scene at a Tennessee Walmart store by breaking wine bottles and tossing cookies, officials say. According to a news release from the Murfreesboro Police Department, officers were called out to a Walmart store after reports of two alleged shoplifters causing a disturbance by breaking bottles of wine and throwing Halloween cookies on Monday.
titantime.org
Nashville’s Best Hot Chicken
Ever heard of Nashville Hot Chicken? Hattie B’s is where you get it! The restaurant’s menu is filled with different forms of this coveted meal- you can get wings, tenders, or a sandwich. The chicken comes with different heat levels, “southern,” being no heat, leading all the way up to “hot,” “damn hot,” and the hottest, of which I cannot name despite its cleverness.
