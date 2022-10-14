ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rutherford Source

Ribbon Cutting: Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance in Murfreesboro

Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at 5109 Veterans Parkway in Murfreesboro. Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance (TOA) was established in 1926. TOA’s physicians include nationally and internationally renowned surgeons who provide specialized expertise in sports medicine, joint replacement, spine, hand, wrist and elbow, foot and ankle, shoulder, physical medicine and rehabilitation, and interventional pain management.
MURFREESBORO, TN
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Smyrna, TN

Smyrna is one of the most memorable and famous suburbs of the Nashville Hub. All the tourist destinations and accessibility make it a popular pass-through point, but the food is what keeps people coming back for more. In honor of Smyrna’s commitment to excellent cuisine, strong community, and traditional recipes,...
SMYRNA, TN
WOMI Owensboro

World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze and Village Coming to Nashville

Something enchanting is coming to Nashville this November. We all want to experience the magic of Christmas in a variety of ways to get us in the Christmas spirit. While there are plenty of options in that department, the most common one seems to be checking out Christmas Lights. Whether it's on people's houses, or you are driving to a Christmas light show at a park, something about seeing elaborate Christmas lights really puts you in the Christmas Spirit. Well, there is one thing coming to Nashville, Tennessee this holiday season that will be unlike anything you may have seen or done before. It's the world’s largest holiday-themed light experience!
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Metro Nashville affordable housing waitlist to open soon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency will open the affordable housing wait list in a few days. People will be able to apply to be on the waiting list for the J. Henry Hale Apartments. Those wanting to apply can do so on a first-come, first-served...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Groundbreaking: Family Pet Health in Murfreesboro

Family Pet Health held its groundbreaking for its location in Murfreesboro on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 3907 Richard Reeves in Murfreesboro. A full-service veterinary hospital in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Family Pet Health veterinarians offer services and care for small and exotic animals. Just 30 miles south of Nashville in Rutherford County.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Ribbon Cutting: RaganSmith Associates in Murfreesboro

RaganSmith Associates held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Monday, September 26, 2022, at 1500 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 2J in Murfreesboro. RaganSmith has a portfolio of experience providing land planning, landscape architecture, surveying, civil, transportation, & environmental engineering, water service & construction engineering inspection. 1500 Medical...
MURFREESBORO, TN
country1025.com

I Went To Nashville For The First Time and Here’s What I Did

Between working at Country 102.5 for about 18 months and being around country music for the duration of my time on this planet, people were shocked when I told them that I have never been to Nashville. However, an impromptu trip to Music City this week changed that. A few of my friends attend Belmont University in the heart of the city, so when I found out that one of them needed to come home and drive their new car back down to Tennessee, I jumped on the opportunity.
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

2 alleged shoplifters reportedly broke wine bottles, tossed cookies at a Tennessee Walmart

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Two alleged shoplifters reportedly caused a scene at a Tennessee Walmart store by breaking wine bottles and tossing cookies, officials say. According to a news release from the Murfreesboro Police Department, officers were called out to a Walmart store after reports of two alleged shoplifters causing a disturbance by breaking bottles of wine and throwing Halloween cookies on Monday.
NASHVILLE, TN
titantime.org

Nashville’s Best Hot Chicken

Ever heard of Nashville Hot Chicken? Hattie B’s is where you get it! The restaurant’s menu is filled with different forms of this coveted meal- you can get wings, tenders, or a sandwich. The chicken comes with different heat levels, “southern,” being no heat, leading all the way up to “hot,” “damn hot,” and the hottest, of which I cannot name despite its cleverness.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

 https://rutherfordsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy