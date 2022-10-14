ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bern, NC

'Citizens need to be vigilant': New Bern police investigating multiple shootings

By Todd Wetherington and Trevor Dunnell, Sun Journal
 5 days ago

New Bern police are investigating four shootings that have taken place in less than a week. One shooting resulted in the death of an 18-year-old man while three took place late Thursday and early Friday morning.

At 8:44 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a home in the 2100 block of New Bern Avenue in the Pembroke community after a call came in reference to gunshots being fired.

Officers found four male victims who had been shot by an unknown suspect or suspects, according to a news release from the New Bern Police Department. The victims, who range in age from 16-31 years old, were transported to a local hospital and then transferred to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville.

As of Monday morning, one victim had been treated and released while theother three were reported in stable condition

Police Chief Patrick Gallagher said the department is not releasing any additional information at this time, including the names of the four men who were shot.

Meanwhile, at 11:14 p.m. Thursday night, officers responded to the 1600 block of Washington Street in reference to a shots fired call. No initial damages were reported to officers when they arrived at the address. Investigative efforts are ongoing and a neighborhood canvass was being conducted to find additional evidence and witnesses.

Less than one hour later at 12:10 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the 800 block of the Carolina Avenue Apartments for another shots fired call. Several apartments were damaged in the shooting and officers patrolling the area located a suspicious car with a short chase following.

Officers have charged three male suspects with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling. A female juvenile is charged with felony flee to elude arrest and conspiracy to discharge a firearm in an occupied dwelling. Additional charges may be pending, Gallagher said.

https://fb.watch/g9q4qOhbu0/

On Saturday, Oct. 8, New Bern police officers responded to the 600 block of First Avenue in reference to reports of shots fired. The officers located a single victim, Jamari I. Jones, 18, of New Bern. Jones was transported to CarolinaEast Medical Center and then flown to ECU Health Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

While several arrests have been made in relation to the Carolina Avenue Apartments incident, Gallagher added suspects are still at large for the remaining incidents.

"The number of shooters is unknown," Gallagher said. "When we have a suspect at large, we consider that to be serious. Citizens need to be vigilant and if you have information, they should notify us immediately so we can be as proactive as we can."

Gallagher also spoke in solidarity with fellow law enforcement and communities regarding gun violence within the New Bern community and across the state. Also on Thursday night, five people were shot and killed in Raleigh, including an off-duty police officer and a 16-year-old boy. A 15-year-old suspect is in custody and in critical condition as of Friday afternoon.

"We extend our thoughts and prayers to the victims and their families in our community and throughout the state due to gun violence, We recognize that violence is not isolated to any one community, we must all do our part to address the senseless outcome of gun violence and any act of violence that impacts our community for those who live, work and visit within it."

More: 15-year-old arrested after 5 killed in North Carolina shooting; Raleigh officer among victims

Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes also spoke at the press conference, saying New Bern issues are the county's issues and the sheriff's office will help officers continue to work aggressively toward curtailing this type of criminal activity on the streets of Craven County.

"This is needless injuries and deaths to our citizens and it will not be tolerated," Hughes said. "My commitment to the city and the chief is our teams will continue to work together as one. My street crimes unit works closely with NBPD to remove gangs, weapons and drugs off the streets and we have been very successful. Make no mistake about it, we will aggressively go after those criminals that think it's ok to terrorize our citizens in this city."

Anyone with information is requested to call the New Bern Police Department at 252-633-2020. Residents who want to remain anonymous can use the NBPD's new TIP-411 system by texting the keyword NBPDTIP to 847411.

Reporter Todd Wetherington can be reached by email at wwetherington@gannett.com. Please consider supporting local journalism by signing up for a digital subscription.

This article originally appeared on Sun Journal: 'Citizens need to be vigilant': New Bern police investigating multiple shootings

