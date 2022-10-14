ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Is rapper Jack Harlow the surprise guest for the 2022 'Louisville Live' event?

By Kirby Adams, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aC46j_0iZ2Bx6x00

It's no secret Grammy Award-nominated rapper and Louisville native Jack Harlow is a huge University of Louisville Cardinal sports fan.

What is a secret is whether the Atherton High School grad is the undisclosed "special guest" who will appear at the annual " Louisville Live " event which will take place Friday, Oct. 21 at Louisville Slugger Field , 401 E. Main St.

"Louisville Live" is a popular showcase for the University of Louisville men's and women's basketball teams and includes player interviews, competitions, former players and celebrities with ties to Louisville sports. This year's event will be hosted by former U of L stars Peyton Siva and Angel McCoughtry .

Here's where it gets interesting. Siva's recent Twitter post mentions a "special guest" and plenty of fans are guessing that guest is Harlow. The rumors started to fly early Friday after the " First Class " artist posted his own cryptic social media message that said, "Louisville Live: Coming Home, 10-21-22." The message included a photo of Slugger Field.

Harlow, who often returns to his hometown to visit family and friends, appears to have time to drop in at Slugger Field next week. His North American " Come Home The Kids Miss You " tour wraps up Sunday with a concert in Atlanta. He'll have a couple of weeks before kicking off the European leg of his tour in Birmingham, England on Nov. 2.

If Harlow does return to his hometown next week, and based on the evidence, we're feeling fairly certain he will, this wouldn't his first appearance at " Louisville Live ." Harlow attended in 2019 when the event was held at Fourth Street Live!

Louisville Live: Popular University of Louisville sports fan event will be held in 2022 at Slugger Field

Gates open at 7 p.m. and "Louisville Live" begins 8 p.m. on Oct. 21. Tickets start at $15 at gocards.com .

Reach features reporter Kirby Adams at kadams@courier-journal.com.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Is rapper Jack Harlow the surprise guest for the 2022 'Louisville Live' event?

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHAS11

Jack Harlow to be host, musical guest on SNL

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's very own Jack Harlow has made a name for himself as an established artist over the past few years. Now, he's is taking the late-night scene by storm by hosting and performing on Saturday Nights Live on Oct. 29. The rapper started out his career...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Mike James can do 'so many things' for Louisville basketball

Before he was injured prior to last season, true freshman Mike James had impressed those around the University of Louisville basketball camp. James was being talked about as not only a guy who could help the team but perhaps the best all-around player on the team. And then on Oct. 6 of 2021, James suffered a torn Achilles tendon in practice and missed the entire season.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

2023 Abbey Road on the River lineup announced

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The 2023 lineup for Abbey Road on the River is now out. The music festival from May 25-29 at Big Four Station Park in Jeffersonville will feature Legends Live!. Felix Cavaliere’s Rascals; Micky Dolenz of The Monkees; and creator and band leader Live and Let Die,...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

Michael Myers Halloween decoration stolen from front yard near Six Mile Lane

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fictional Halloween killer Michael Myers is usually the one claiming victims in films, but this time, he ended up the victim. On Saturday night, a Ring doorbell caught video of a person dressed in black going up to a Michael Myers Halloween decoration, ripping off its head and running off with it before jumping into a car in Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville.com

Ashley’s Louisville (10/13/2022)

Raised in Jeffersontown and Fern Creek, currently living in New York. You know those “______’s Louisville” banners on the sides of buildings throughout the city? Ali and Jennifer Lawrence and Diane Sawyer and more “notable” names. We think the blank should be for all of us. (Who do you think Louisville Magazine should interview about our city? You can tell us here.)
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville's Bellwether Hotel expanding to historic building

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A hotel in Louisville's Highlands neighborhood is expanding to a nearby space. The hotel shared on social media that they are expanding to a nearby historic building on Bardstown Road, and demolition work has already begun. The hotel, which currently has 20 rooms and no front...
LOUISVILLE, KY
FanSided

Louisville Football: Rueben Owens Rises To Top 20 Overall

Louisville’s highest overall recruit, five-star Rueben Owens, is the number one overall running back prospect coming out of high school. The recruitment of the El Campo, Texas product starts with running backs coach De’Rail Sims. Coach Sims has made a huge impact on the Cardinals recruitment since his hiring in January 2021, landing former four-star recruit Trevion Cooley, former four-star transfer and current RB1 Tiyon Evans, and now Rueben Owens.
LOUISVILLE, KY
fox29.com

Helen, world’s second oldest gorilla, dies at 64

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville Zoo announced that Helen, believed to be the world’s second-oldest gorilla, died at the age of 64 Friday. Zookeepers said Helen’s quality of life declined with natural age for the past several months leading caregivers to make the difficult decision to euthanize her. She suffered from arthritis and some periodontal diseases but also recently developed instability and tremors, which put her at great risk of falling.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Survey: How dangerous is Louisville?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new survey has put some numbers together to give an idea of what could be the nation's safest and most dangerous cities. So, just how dangerous does the survey rank Louisville?. The survey, put together by WalletHub, says the Derby City is 124th out of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Waverly Hills Historical Society reaches agreement with former owner

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Waverly Hills Historical Society has reached an agreement with the former owner of the sanatorium. In a statement, the historical society and Charlie Mattingly all parties share a love for the preservation of Waverly Hills, and they agreed that a collaboration is the best course of action.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Dispute over Waverly Hills Sanatorium comes to apparent end with agreement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A disagreement that has existed for a while regarding the Waverly Hills Sanatorium has apparently been resolved. The Waverly Hills Historical Society and the property's owner, Charlie Mattingly, have reached an agreement to resolve all of their disputes regarding tourism and the longtime Louisville landmark. It...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy