Carol Burnett Says Late Daughter Carrie Gave Her a 'Sign' Before Opening the Play They Wrote Together
The Carol Burnett Show actress shared a never-been-told story about her late daughter, Carrie Hamilton, whom she wrote the play Hollywood Arms with Carol Burnett says she felt her late daughter Carrie Hamilton's presence on the night she opened their play Hollywood Arms. On the latest episode of the Dear Multi-Hyphenate podcast, Burnett recalled a touching memory about Carrie, who died in 2002 of lung cancer. Host Michael Kushner asked the 89-year-old comedian if she had any stories to share about working on Hollywood Arms — a play adapted...
Ella Travolta Shares Heart-Wrenching Video on Late Mom Kelly Preston's Birthday: 'We Love You'
The 22-year-old shared a video montage with photos of her and her late mother Kelly Preston, who would've celebrated her 60th birthday on Thursday Ella Travolta is thinking of her late mother Kelly Preston on her birthday. The 22-year-old daughter of John Travolta and Preston paid tribute to the late actress, who would have turned 60 on Thursday, with a sweet video on Instagram. Ella's heart-wrenching video montage included photos of her with Preston throughout her childhood, set to the emotional song "Can't Help Falling in Love." "Happy Birthday, Mamma🤍,"...
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg couple births baby in father’s childhood home
Giving birth at home, for many expectant parents, seems like a worst-case scenario — but in the case of one Vicksburg couple, it was the best way to bring their second child into the world. For Vicksburg High School and Alcorn graduate Corey Cooper and his wife, C.C., there...
Woman left infertile by cancer reveals her friend’s surrogacy to friends and family
A woman whose cervical cancer treatment brought her into early menopause has become a mother thanks to her friend who volunteered to be her surrogate.Cassie Bush, 32, was diagnosed with 2B cervical cancer in 2016, and underwent chemo and radiotherapy. While she got the all-clear in 2018, she was now unable to carry a baby.Becky Siddell, 31, stepped up to become her friend’s surrogate with her frozen eggs.This video shows the moment the cancer survivor and her boyfriend Jack Clail, 31, gleefully break the news to friends and family.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Hong Kong protester 'beaten up' at Chinese consulate in UKProfessional carver creates stunning sculpture out of pumpkinSplashdown: Nasa’s Crew-4 astronauts return to Earth
'Southern Charm' 's Patricia Altschul Shares Health Update on Butler Michael 22 Months After Stroke
Michael the Butler seems to be in good spirits 22 months after suffering a stroke — though his former employer and Southern Charm star Patricia Altschul says he can always use a kind word from fans. Altschul, 81, shared an update with fans at the Southern Charm panel on...
Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Shares Sweet Video Montage of the 'Magic' Summer Spent with Their 2 Kids
Bruce Willis and his family had the most magical summer together. On Sunday, the Die Hard actor's wife, Emma Heming Willis, shared a video montage on Instagram documenting the family's favorite moments from this summer, set to Maren Morris' 2019 hit, "Bones." "We don't believe in perfection over here but...
Miranda Lambert Says She's 'So Happy to Celebrate' Husband Brendan McLoughlin on His Birthday
Miranda Lambert is celebrating another year by husband Brendan McLoughlin's side on his birthday. On Friday, the country music star marked McLoughlin's 31st birthday on social media with a sweet tribute post. "Happy birthday to my 💙 @brendanjmcloughlin ! So happy to celebrate the man with the biggest heart and...
Paul Newman's Daughter Remembers His Philanthropic Efforts: 'Such a Heartfelt Passion'
Paul Newman's generosity lives on through many charities, including 30 camps and programs for children living with serious illnesses around the world Screen legend. Oscar winner. Husband. Father. Humanitarian. Paul Newman had many unforgettable roles, but in the end, he considered his philanthropic work his greatest legacy. Fourteen years after his death, a new posthumous memoir, Paul Newman: The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man, explores them all and reveals how he found fulfillment in his later years by launching the SeriousFun Children's Network, a family of camps and...
Boy diagnosed with rare disease organized 'Color Run' to benefit others with same diagnosis
Jake Rudolph was diagnosed with the disease that prevents him from eating certain foods because it can damage his throat.
'RHOP' 's Ashley Darby Calls Ex-Husband Michael 'a Really Good Dad' amid Divorce
Ashley Darby is opening up about co-parenting with her ex-husband Michael Darby following their split in April. At BravoCon 2022 on Saturday, the Real Housewives of Potomac star, 34, told PEOPLE that Michael is a "very hands-on" father to their sons Dean, 3, and Dylan, 13 months. "Michael is a...
'Days of Our Lives' ' Lucas Adams Marries 'Liv & Maddie' Costar Shelby Wulfert in Intimate Wedding
The Days of Our Lives actor said "I do" to actress Shelby Wulfert on Oct. 15 at the Chateau Hiddenwood estate in Waxahachie, Texas. "This marks the beginning of starting to really build our family together and what that means for us," Wulfert tells PEOPLE. "We want to have kids in a couple of years so starting to prepare for that next chapter of being parents and the next chapter of the rest of our lives."
'90 Day Fiancé' : Usman's Mother Denounces Kim for Buying Them a Cow as a 'Bribe' to Bless Marriage
Kim Menzies' future with Usman "Sojaboy" Umar isn't looking too good. On Sunday night's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? the couple sought the blessing of Usman's mother — the only thing that would allow them to wed. However, Usman's family shared why they're jaded when...
'Sister Wives' : Kody Brown Calls Relationship with Wife Meri 'Amiable' But Not a 'Married Situation'
Kody Brown is getting real about his relationship with spiritual wife Meri. During Sunday's episode of Sister Wives, the TLC reality star, 53, opened up about the status of his longtime polygamous marriage to Meri and how his split from Christine has affected his unions with the other wives. "I...
1776 Actor Says They're Giving '75 Percent' on Broadway But 'Salary Is Good' in Candid Interview
"They're gonna get 75 percent, but that 75 percent will be great," 1776 star Sara Porkalob said in an interview that has Broadway Twitter abuzz over her honesty about her current show Sara Porkalob is making a splash with their Broadway debut, both onstage and off. The 1776 star, who uses she/they pronouns, has Broadway Twitter abuzz with their recent Vulture interview in which they criticized the show's leadership while admitting to only giving "75 percent" onstage in their performance as Edward Rutledge. "Giving 100 percent of myself to...
MAFS' Dr. Jessica Griffin Marries Jon Francetic on 'Perfect Magical Day': 'One for the Books'
"Our love story is one for the books… and it will always be my favorite love story," Griffin shared celebrating her wedding to Jon Francetic Dr. Jessica Griffin and Jon Francetic are now husband and wife! The Married at First Sight counselor and season 6 cast mate tied the knot in an outdoor ceremony Sunday held at Ventosa Vineyards in Seneca Lake, NY. Both Griffin and Francetic shared photos on Instagram from their wedding and opened up about what their "perfect magical day" meant to them. "Jon, before you....
