Unicorp’s next step of I-Drive redevelopment project takes shape

Smoke & Donuts BBQ restaurant soon will open a new brick-and-mortar location in Orlando.

The barbecue and doughnut eatery will open its location at 601 N. Primrose Drive in the Milk District on Nov. 1, pending permitting and licensing, said co-owner Juliana Pena.

The company has its food trailer parked outside the former Kernel Encore popcorn shop as it does construction in the 2,212-square-foot building.

