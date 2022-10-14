ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Unicorp’s next step of I-Drive redevelopment project takes shape

By WFTV.com News Staff, Ryan Lynch
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2exsFa_0iZ2Bj0100

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Smoke & Donuts BBQ restaurant soon will open a new brick-and-mortar location in Orlando.

The barbecue and doughnut eatery will open its location at 601 N. Primrose Drive in the Milk District on Nov. 1, pending permitting and licensing, said co-owner Juliana Pena.

The company has its food trailer parked outside the former Kernel Encore popcorn shop as it does construction in the 2,212-square-foot building.

Video: Orange County business owners discuss growth in I-Drive area The I-Drive business improvement district hosted a roundtable to talk about growth in a busy area for tourists in Orange County. (WFTV)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

What’s next for lawsuit over Orlando’s $1B RoseArts District

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. The developer behind the $1 billion RoseArts District project is eyeing a first phase that includes nearly 1,600 apartments and 150,000 square feet of retail space on the site of the former Lake Orlando Golf Club in the city’s Rosemont community.
ORLANDO, FL
allears.net

Tolls Return to Expressways Around Disney World

If you’ve ever driven to Disney World, you probably know there’s an additional cost that a lot of guests might not know to account for: tolls on expressways. You might have to go through a few toll booths when driving to Disney World, and they will generally add up to around a total of $5. Recently, tolls were suspended due to Hurricane Ian, but they’ll be returning soon.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Celebrate National Pasta Day with these Orange County restaurants

ORLANDO, Fla. – National Pasta Day is Oct. 17, and for those with a taste for carbs will have plenty of ways to celebrate in Orlando (not that you ever need an excuse to enjoy a good pasta dish!). Whether it’s ravioli, spaghetti, linguini, tortellini, fettucine or any other...
ORLANDO, FL
attractionsmagazine.com

Give Kids The World’s Night of a Million Lights is back

Named the “Number One Thing To Do In December In Orlando” by USA Today when it debuted in 2020, Night of a Million Lights is back for its third year in a new venue: Island H2O Water Park in Kissimmee, Fla. Proceeds from Night of a Million Lights...
KISSIMMEE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
115K+
Followers
131K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy