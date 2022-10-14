Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Grading 49ers' offense, defense in Week 6 loss to Falcons
ATLANTA — The 49ers returned home Sunday afternoon after spending the previous 10 days in the Eastern time zone. The 49ers were happy to be heading home, but they were certainly not pleased to be returning to the Bay Area with a 28-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. “Self-inflicted...
Albany Herald
Marcus Mariota 'Truly Grateful' for Falcons 'Second Chance'
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota has endured an arduous path to get back to a starting signal caller in the NFL, but without the difficulties, the former Tennessee Titan doesn't feel he'd be in the position he's in today. The date was Oct. 13, 2019.
Albany Herald
49ers Provide Daunting Challenge to Falcons Rushing Attack
The Atlanta Falcons have put together one of the best rushing attacks five games into the 2022 campaign. The Falcons are fourth in the NFL in rushing after averaging 164.6 yards on the ground.
Albany Herald
Bailey Zappe guides Patriots past Browns 38-15
Bailey Zappe threw for a career-high 309 yards and the visiting New England Patriots held on to a late lead to defeat the Cleveland Browns 38-15 on Sunday afternoon. Zappe completed 24 of 34 passes and tossed two touchdowns to lead New England (3-3) to its second consecutive win. Rhamondre Stevenson finished with 76 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries, and four receivers eclipsed the 60-yard mark.
Albany Herald
Rams kick into gear late, get past plummeting Panthers
Wide receiver Ben Skowronek scored on a 17-yard run in the final seconds of the third quarter to help lift the Los Angeles Rams past the visiting Carolina Panthers 24-10 on Sunday. Darrell Henderson Jr. scored on a 2-yard run midway through the fourth quarter as the Rams (3-3) picked...
Albany Herald
Seahawks stifle Cardinals, survive 19-9
Rookie Kenneth Walker III, making his first career start, rushed for 97 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries and Seattle kept the Arizona Cardinals' offense out of the end zone as the host Seahawks posted a 19-9 victory Sunday afternoon. Jason Myers kicked four field goals -- from 39,...
Albany Herald
Pass-happy Colts exact revenge on Jaguars
Matt Ryan set a franchise record for completions with 42, including a game-winning 32-yard touchdown pass to rookie Alec Pierce with 17 seconds left Sunday as the host Indianapolis Colts rallied for a 34-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ryan, who attempted 58 passes and threw for 389 yards with...
Albany Herald
Giants force late turnovers, topple Ravens 24-20
The New York Giants picked a perfect time to make their first interception of the year. Julian Love's interception set up Saquon Barkley's go-ahead, 1-yard touchdown with 1:43 remaining to lift the Giants to a 24-20 win over the visiting Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at East Rutherford, N.J.
Albany Herald
Steelers top Bucs as Mitch Trubisky relieves injured Kenny Pickett
Mitchell Trubisky tossed a 6-yard touchdown pass to Chase Claypool early in the fourth quarter to lift the host Pittsburgh Steelers to a 20-18 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Trubisky relieved rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, who sustained a concussion midway into the third quarter after he was...
Albany Herald
Vikings knock off Dolphins 24-16 to win fourth straight
Kirk Cousins completed 20 of 30 passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Minnesota Vikings to a 24-16 win over the host Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon. The Vikings (5-1) won their fourth consecutive game and sealed the outcome when Dalvin Cook broke loose for a 53-yard touchdown run with 3:15 remaining.
Albany Herald
What Sunday’s Win Really Means for the Bills
The idea that the Bills prevented an expedited Patrick Mahomes scoring drive at the end of the game on Sunday to hang on and win exorcizes some number of demons. Had Mahomes carved up the Buffalo secondary again in some multiple of 13 seconds to steal the game, Bills coach Sean McDermott would have had a real pickle on his hands, needing to amass a quantity of cleansing sage for Orchard Park too large for standard shipping.
Deion Sanders explains lack of interest in bolting for NFL job
Former NFL star Deion Sanders explained in a recent interview he would not want to coach in the NFL and gave a simple answer to why that would be the case.
Albany Herald
Bills beat Chiefs to claim top spot in AFC
Josh Allen threw the decisive 14-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Knox with 1:04 remaining and Taron Johnson sealed the contest with an interception 13 seconds later as the Buffalo Bills notched a 24-20 victory over the host Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Allen passed for 329 yards and three touchdowns...
Yardbarker
FUMBLE! Falcons Scoop & Score to Take Big Lead vs. 49ers
The Atlanta Falcons are riding high in the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers. After scoring on the team's opening drive, the Falcons doubled their lead late in the first quarter with the help of the defense. With the 49ers facing 3rd-and-1 on their own 20-yard line, running back...
Yardbarker
Can San Francisco 49ers Survive Injury Wave?
The San Francisco 49ers, after the past two weeks, now have questions over injuries in key positions. The 49ers, in past seasons, have had problems with injuries. The Niners players that got hurt during the last two weeks were Emmanual Mosley, Nick Bosa, and Jimmie Ward being out for a while. Along with the injuries in week 4, it became worse with Charvarius Ward, and tackle Mike McGlinchey Sunday against the Falcons. San Francisco, with these injuries, will have to compete against strong opponents, in the upcoming weeks. San Francisco injuries, especially in the defense are affecting this season and most likely end the season for them.
FOX Sports
49ers' Bosa has groin injury, won't play against Falcons
ATLANTA (AP) — 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa will not play Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons because of a groin injury. Bosa was listed as questionable in practice this week but was ruled out before the game. Bosa leads the NFL with six sacks and has 15 tackles, six tackles for a loss and 16 quarterback hits.
NBC Sports
Four reasons 49ers will take down lowly Falcons on Sunday
The 49ers' Sunday matchup with the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will end up being the second-ugliest game of NFL Week 6. Second only to that hideous attempt at "football" that took place Thursday night. Atlanta is terrible and San Francisco -- albeit very banged up -- still has an...
Rams inactives: Donald, Kupp and Higbee all active vs. Panthers
The Rams listed five players as questionable to play in Week 6 against the Panthers, including Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp and Tyler Higbee. Sean McVay said he expected all three of them to play Sunday, and all three are indeed active. That’s good news for the Rams, who have been...
