The San Francisco 49ers, after the past two weeks, now have questions over injuries in key positions. The 49ers, in past seasons, have had problems with injuries. The Niners players that got hurt during the last two weeks were Emmanual Mosley, Nick Bosa, and Jimmie Ward being out for a while. Along with the injuries in week 4, it became worse with Charvarius Ward, and tackle Mike McGlinchey Sunday against the Falcons. San Francisco, with these injuries, will have to compete against strong opponents, in the upcoming weeks. San Francisco injuries, especially in the defense are affecting this season and most likely end the season for them.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO