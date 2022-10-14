ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larimer County, CO

travellens.co

17 Best Things to Do in Boulder, CO

Boulder is a city just 30 minutes from the state capital Denver. It’s the county seat of Boulder County and is one of the most populated cities in the entire state of Colorado. Situated at the foot of Colorado’s world-famous Rocky Mountains, Boulder teems with natural resources and geographical...
BOULDER, CO
i-70scout.com

CPW relocates bear from residential area of Littleton to better habitat

The Official News of Watkins, Bennett, Strasburg, Byers, Deer Trail, and Agate. LITTLETON, COLO. – After receiving a report of a bear hit by a car near Ken Caryl Avenue and Kipling Parkway in Littleton, Colorado around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers received a second call of a bear in a tree in a residential area not far from the intersection. Officers from CPW and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office monitored the bear throughout the evening, suspecting it was the same bear that had been hit by a car. When the bear was still in the tree in the morning, the decision was made to tranquilize and evaluate the bear.
LITTLETON, CO
denverite.com

East Colfax residents protest site of future condos along Denver-Aurora border

Chants in several different languages could be heard in the streets and alleys in the East Colfax neighborhood Saturday morning. Protesters marched from New Freedom Park to Yosemite and 14th Streets along the Denver-Aurora border to voice their displeasure over plans to build luxury condominiums in the area. The Aurora...
AURORA, CO
Cadrene Heslop

Denver Residents To Get Cash Up To $1000 Per Month

If you or someone you love lives in Denver, Colorado, here is a state relief program geared to help with your financial troubles. Many Americans live paycheck to paycheck meanwhile others are struggling to make ends meet without a job. This new project aims to help residents heavily burdened by high costs of living. For the households accepted into the program, the receipent will recieve $1,000 per month.
DENVER, CO
denverite.com

The two largest pumpkins ever weighed in Colorado will be on display this weekend in Denver and Aurora

They are the two largest pumpkins ever grown in Colorado. They were grown by different people. But they are related, and both will be making public appearances this weekend. Greta, the second largest pumpkin officially recorded in Colorado, will make a special appearance at Aurora Fire Station 11 this Friday to provide some Halloween spirit and promote Fire Prevention Week.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Chain checks coming to Golden as winter approaches

An important reminder from the Colorado State Patrol in Golden:Don't be fooled by the lovely fall weather; winter is coming.That means commercial vehicle drivers must have tire chains ready to go.State Patrol says Friday was a good day. They conducted a chain carry compliance operation and 84% of commercial drivers had chains or approved alternative traction devices. More chain checks will take place along I-70 on Monday and again on Wednesday, Oct. 26.
GOLDEN, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Colorado Food Lovers Are Raving About This Amazing Ramen Restaurant

Look out, microwaved ramen, because this Colorado ramen restaurant has local food lovers really buzzing. Is it the best ramen restaurant in Colorado?. While I'd never claim to be an extraordinary chef, I can certainly whip up a mean bowl of ramen noodles. It's not that hard, right? Smash the bag, put it in a bowl of water, hit start on the microwave, and in less than 5 minutes, you're blowing on some hot ramen noodles. I used to cook them on the stove but I got too impatient, can you relate? Ramen has gotten so popular that to the surprise of some, there are restaurants dedicated entirely to this tasty entree. In fact, there's one specific ramen bar in Colorado that people are really digging on.
COLORADO STATE
David Heitz

Opinion: Unusual places where the homeless sleep in Denver

Before I experienced homelessness due to untreated mental illness in 2019, I never gave a second thought as to where people experiencing homelessness sleep at night. In Denver, some sleep in the woods down by the Platte River. I went there a lot because it felt safer than the city streets. But I used to worry about critters snuggling up against me. On two occasions I saw a porcupine down there.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Crash, fire cause I-25 closure near Loveland

LOVELAND, Colo. — Interstate 25 was closed in both directions near Loveland for about five hours after a crash involving two semi-trucks Friday. The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said two semis hit each other in the southbound lanes at Highway 34, and one of them caught fire at around 12:20 p.m. A driver had burn injuries but they are not life-threatening.
LOVELAND, CO
CBS Denver

Cloudy, cooler with sprinkles heading into Sunday.

DENVER(CBS)-  A weak cold front has dropped in over most of Colorado to kick off the weekend. This front pulled high temperatures down by about 10 to 15 degrees cooler than Friday. Lower elevations were in the 60s and 70s for Saturday afternoon Denver's high only made it to 62 degrees at Denver International Airport.There is a little moisture with the cooler air. Enough to provide good cloud cover over the state along with a chance for a few evening sprinkles over the Front Range and Eastern Plains overnight into Sunday morning.The added cloud cover may keep overnight low temperatures above...
COLORADO STATE

