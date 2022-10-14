Read full article on original website
ksl.com
Have You Seen This? Looks like a new family just moved into the neighborhood
COLORADO — I live in a part of Lehi that seems to be constantly under construction. While it's annoying to navigate around all the cement trucks in the neighborhood and get the occasional roofing nail stuck in our tires, it's also fun to meet the families moving in. There's...
travellens.co
17 Best Things to Do in Boulder, CO
Boulder is a city just 30 minutes from the state capital Denver. It’s the county seat of Boulder County and is one of the most populated cities in the entire state of Colorado. Situated at the foot of Colorado’s world-famous Rocky Mountains, Boulder teems with natural resources and geographical...
Did you know? 18 interesting facts about Colorado
1. Denver lays claim to the invention of the cheeseburger - The trademark for the name Cheeseburger was awarded on March 5, 1935 to Louis Ballast. His Humpty Dumpty restaurant at 2776 North Speer Blvd. is pictured. It’s now a Key Bank. Photo Courtesy of Rocky Mountain News. 2....
i-70scout.com
CPW relocates bear from residential area of Littleton to better habitat
The Official News of Watkins, Bennett, Strasburg, Byers, Deer Trail, and Agate. LITTLETON, COLO. – After receiving a report of a bear hit by a car near Ken Caryl Avenue and Kipling Parkway in Littleton, Colorado around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers received a second call of a bear in a tree in a residential area not far from the intersection. Officers from CPW and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office monitored the bear throughout the evening, suspecting it was the same bear that had been hit by a car. When the bear was still in the tree in the morning, the decision was made to tranquilize and evaluate the bear.
denverite.com
East Colfax residents protest site of future condos along Denver-Aurora border
Chants in several different languages could be heard in the streets and alleys in the East Colfax neighborhood Saturday morning. Protesters marched from New Freedom Park to Yosemite and 14th Streets along the Denver-Aurora border to voice their displeasure over plans to build luxury condominiums in the area. The Aurora...
Denver Residents To Get Cash Up To $1000 Per Month
If you or someone you love lives in Denver, Colorado, here is a state relief program geared to help with your financial troubles. Many Americans live paycheck to paycheck meanwhile others are struggling to make ends meet without a job. This new project aims to help residents heavily burdened by high costs of living. For the households accepted into the program, the receipent will recieve $1,000 per month.
Is The Drive To Colorado’s Only Whataburger Worth It? We Didn’t Think So
The only Colorado location for the famous Whataburger is down in Colorado Springs. Is it worth the 1-2 hour drive from Northern Colorado and Denver? Our experience says no. Is Whataburger In Colorado Springs Worth The Drive?. There are many famous burger joints around the country, with two of the...
Denver Colorado’s Schomp Family’s Lavish Mansion is For Sale
A piece of Denver history is available for purchase - but it comes with a hefty price tag. The Schomp Mansion, known for its ties to the long-standing Colorado automotive group, has hit the real estate market, giving someone new the chance to live in this luxurious residence. Step Inside...
One Thing Lovelanders Can Smile About With the King Soopers/Albertsons Merger
It's going to be very big deal if/when the $25 billion merger between the two grocery chains goes through. Lovelanders will be keeping their collective fingers crossed, because it could very well include a wanted change. It could end up being one of the biggest mergers in American business history,...
denverite.com
The two largest pumpkins ever weighed in Colorado will be on display this weekend in Denver and Aurora
They are the two largest pumpkins ever grown in Colorado. They were grown by different people. But they are related, and both will be making public appearances this weekend. Greta, the second largest pumpkin officially recorded in Colorado, will make a special appearance at Aurora Fire Station 11 this Friday to provide some Halloween spirit and promote Fire Prevention Week.
Another Popular Colorado Landmark May Be Renamed and Here’s Why
Many mistakes have been made throughout America's history which is one of the reasons why a landmark in Colorado may undergo a name change. According to a report from CBS News, Mount Evans, a 14'er located in Clear Creek County, Colorado is undergoing review for a possible name change by the Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board.
No, Northern Colorado Police Departments Aren’t Selling Shirts — It’s a Scam
As evidenced by a recent Facebook post from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO), our local police departments are busy — way too busy to be selling T-shirts. Still, this hasn't stopped scammers from trying to steal your information under the guise of selling fake law enforcement merch. According...
Chain checks coming to Golden as winter approaches
An important reminder from the Colorado State Patrol in Golden:Don't be fooled by the lovely fall weather; winter is coming.That means commercial vehicle drivers must have tire chains ready to go.State Patrol says Friday was a good day. They conducted a chain carry compliance operation and 84% of commercial drivers had chains or approved alternative traction devices. More chain checks will take place along I-70 on Monday and again on Wednesday, Oct. 26.
Manitou Springs Home Has an Amazing View of Garden of the Gods
A Black House with a Yellow Door is for Sale in Fort Collins for $619K. This Fort Collins home has a trendy black exterior along with a bright yellow door listed for $619K. You Could Live in a Historical Denver Landmark for $15 Million. This 131-year-old building in Denver is...
Students surprise Colorado teacher with $8K to replace stolen car
A Colorado teacher got a heartwarming surprise from his students this week, a check to buy a new car.
Colorado Food Lovers Are Raving About This Amazing Ramen Restaurant
Look out, microwaved ramen, because this Colorado ramen restaurant has local food lovers really buzzing. Is it the best ramen restaurant in Colorado?. While I'd never claim to be an extraordinary chef, I can certainly whip up a mean bowl of ramen noodles. It's not that hard, right? Smash the bag, put it in a bowl of water, hit start on the microwave, and in less than 5 minutes, you're blowing on some hot ramen noodles. I used to cook them on the stove but I got too impatient, can you relate? Ramen has gotten so popular that to the surprise of some, there are restaurants dedicated entirely to this tasty entree. In fact, there's one specific ramen bar in Colorado that people are really digging on.
Opinion: Unusual places where the homeless sleep in Denver
Before I experienced homelessness due to untreated mental illness in 2019, I never gave a second thought as to where people experiencing homelessness sleep at night. In Denver, some sleep in the woods down by the Platte River. I went there a lot because it felt safer than the city streets. But I used to worry about critters snuggling up against me. On two occasions I saw a porcupine down there.
Crash, fire cause I-25 closure near Loveland
LOVELAND, Colo. — Interstate 25 was closed in both directions near Loveland for about five hours after a crash involving two semi-trucks Friday. The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said two semis hit each other in the southbound lanes at Highway 34, and one of them caught fire at around 12:20 p.m. A driver had burn injuries but they are not life-threatening.
Missing at-risk 16-year-old reunited with his family
Officials across Larimer County who were trying to locate a missing 16-year-old boy have found him and he is now back with his family.
Cloudy, cooler with sprinkles heading into Sunday.
DENVER(CBS)- A weak cold front has dropped in over most of Colorado to kick off the weekend. This front pulled high temperatures down by about 10 to 15 degrees cooler than Friday. Lower elevations were in the 60s and 70s for Saturday afternoon Denver's high only made it to 62 degrees at Denver International Airport.There is a little moisture with the cooler air. Enough to provide good cloud cover over the state along with a chance for a few evening sprinkles over the Front Range and Eastern Plains overnight into Sunday morning.The added cloud cover may keep overnight low temperatures above...
