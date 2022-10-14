ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Debary, FL

Deputies: 6 arrested in DeBary drug house raid

By Matt Reeser, WFTV.com
 2 days ago
DEBARY, Fla. — Six people were arrested on drug charges after Volusia County deputies raided a suspected drug house in DeBary on Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office said it had received numerous complaints from residents about possible drug activity at a home off Amigos Road in DeBary.

When deputies raided the home, they found 14 people living inside the home in “deplorable conditions.”

Investigators said residents were using makeshift electrical lines and a generator to power the home.

Deputies said they found heroin, fentanyl, and several other drugs during a search of the home.

DeBary code enforcement and building officials determined the home was uninhabitable and boarded up all the doors and windows.

Native Floridian
2d ago

We are turning into a third world country. Might as well move to one to save money on taxes supporting them. 🙄

Reply
6
 

