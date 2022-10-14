Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alex Rodriguez torches Yankees for “ridiculous” Aaron Judge strategy
Former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez has traditionally defended old-school baseball: bunts, sacrifice flies, moving runners, hit and run, starting pitchers covering most of the game, and other situations that are slowly changing in MLB. This approach or philosophy is extensive to lineup construction. With Yankees’ star Aaron Judge...
Francisco Lindor's Daughter, 21 Months, Interrupts MLB Conference to Ask for the Manager: Watch
The New York Mets shortstop shares daughter Kalina, who turns 2 next month, with wife Katia Reguero Lindor New York Mets player Francisco Lindor's 21-month-old daughter was only focused on one thing after her dad's win against the San Diego Padres on Saturday — hanging out with the Mets manager! After the Mets defeated the Padres 7-2 in Game 2 of the National League Wild Card series, Lindor sat down for a press conference where his daughter Kalina made a special appearance. As the 28-year-old shortstop was answering questions,...
Padres, Phillies face compact schedule for NLCS
San Diego and Philadelphia will begin championship series next week at Petco Park and could play seven games in eight days if it goes the distance
AOL Corp
Phillies Minor Leaguer Corey Phelan Dies at 20 from Cancer
The Philadelphia Phillies are mourning the loss of minor league pitcher Corey Phelan, who died at 20 from cancer, the team announced Oct. 13. Phelan, a left-handed pitcher who was signed as an undrafted free agent out of high school in 2020, was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in April. “Corey...
Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck
Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
Yardbarker
Aaron Judge may have priced himself out of the Yankees’ range
After the magisterial season superstar slugger, Aaron Judge just enjoyed, the Yankees are looking at their checkbook, wondering how they will be able to fit all the zeros without extending the page. Judge was offered a seven-year deal worth $31.5 million per season before the 2022 campaign began, but it...
Mets legend Keith Hernandez backpedals from earlier criticism of Phillies
On Saturday, the Philadelphia Phillies advanced to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2010 after eliminating the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. After a down September, which saw the Phillies barely hang on to the third wild-card spot in the NL, they've since stunned the St. Louis Cardinals and the defending World Series Champions in the postseason.
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to insane in-the-park playoff home run
When October rolls around in Major League Baseball, any sort of home run will understandably get some attention around the nation. But when the Philadelphia Phillies took on the Atlanta Braves in the National League Division Series on Saturday afternoon, an inside-the-park home run from Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto stole the show.
Wil Myers had greatest way of celebrating Padres’ NLDS victory
Wil Myers is officially The People’s Champ in San Diego. Myers and the Padres knocked off the heavily-favored Los Angeles Dodgers with a thrilling come-from-behind victory in Game 4 of their NLDS series on Saturday. After the game, Myers and wife Maggie celebrated by bar-hopping around downtown San Diego and buying shots for everyone at every single bar. The 6-foot-3 slugger Myers was quite the sight living it up among the Padres fans and even got behind the bar at one point, presumably to pour the shots himself.
Bryce Harper had awesome reaction to Phillies’ electric crowd
The crowd at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia was absolutely electric for Game 3 of the NLDS between the Phillies and Atlanta Braves on Friday. Bryce Harper loved what he saw from the Philly faithful. The Phillies were hosting their first playoff game since 2011, and the park was completely...
Yardbarker
All Of San Diego Is Buying Into The Padres’ New Mascot
Ever since a goose came out onto the field and took center stage during Game 2 of the NLDS at Dodger Stadium, the San Diego Padres and their fanbase have been galvanized. Perhaps this goose could turn into their own personal “rally goose” as they try to take down the Los Angeles Dodgers.
MLB Hall Of Fame Pitcher Dead At 69
The baseball world is mourning the loss of a legendary Major League Baseball pitcher on Friday morning. Bruce Sutter, a longtime reliever for the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals, passed away this week, according to a statement from the Cardinals. Sutter was 69 years old. "We are saddened over...
Bruce Sutter dead at 69: Hall of Fame pitcher who won World Series in 1980s sadly dies
BRUCE SUTTER has sadly passed away at the age of 69. The Hall of Fame pitcher's death was announced on Thursday morning. Sutter was a member of St Louis Cardinals' 1982 World Series winning team. He played in Major League Baseball from 1976 to 1988 with three different teams. The...
Yankees’ Aaron Boone ripped by YES analysts for leaving Oswaldo Cabrera in LF in fateful 9th inning
If there’s not an old joke, there should be: YES is full of yes men, and after Yankees’ losses, the postgame panel usually spends its time rationalizing the pinstriped failures. Sharp-edged criticism is rare. But in the postseason, with YES play-by-play announcer Michael Kay — benched because of the national telecasts — now at the studio table, the commentary is different.
Manny Machado Swears Repeatedly on MLB Network During Padres Celebration
Manny Machado swore up a storm on MLB Network while celebrating Padres win over the Dodgers.
Phillies fans triggered noise notification warnings during Game 4 of the NLDS
The Philadelphia Phillies closed out the NLDS on Saturday afternoon with an 8-3 win in Game 4, eliminating the Atlanta Braves in front of a raucous crowd at Citizens Bank Park. Just how loud was it in Philly on Saturday? According to Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal's cell phone, the decibel...
The astronomical 9-figure contract Aaron Judge could receive
The Aaron Judge sweepstakes are going to dominate the MLB offseason for as long as he’s on the market. The New York Yankees are going to do whatever they can to fend off the competition to re-sign their star outfielder after watching him hit 62 home runs in a contract year. The problem is that the contract that Judge appears set to earn could be worth an unprecedented amount of money.
Dodgers: The Dodgers Suffer Partially Due to Poor Umpire Calls
The Dodger bats didn’t do themselves favors but neither did home plate umpire John Tumpane
Alex Rodriguez criticizes Yankees for 1 big mistake
Former New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez, now an analyst for FOX Sports, is not on board with some decisions made by the Yankees this season. Specifically, Rodriguez is questioning the Yankees’ decision to bat Aaron Judge in the leadoff position. Following the Yankees’ 4-2 loss to the...
Dodgers Fans React to Bad Missed Strike Calls in Game 3 of the NLDS
It's been a shaky start behind the plate.
Larry Brown Sports
