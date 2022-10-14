ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

It's time for Kansas to build a longer table in ending hunger for our neighbors

By Paige Olson
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 2 days ago
“There is no wall high enough to stop a mother with hungry children in her arms. Longer tables is what this conference is, not higher walls.”

These are the words of Chef Jose Andres, founder of the World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit devoted to providing meals in the wake of natural disasters, while speaking at the second White House Conference on Hunger, Health and Nutrition. The conference's goal is to end hunger and increase healthy eating and physical activity by 2030.

The first conference took place in 1969, and resulted in the expansion of SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) and the school lunch program, authorized WIC and made progress on many other programs that help millions of people today. Despite this, Americans are still hungry. Kansans are still hungry.

One in 10 Kansans are food insecure. The rate is even higher for children at one in seven. To put this in perspective, that means in an average third-grade class, three students don’t know where their next meal will come from. Add in increased grocery bills due to inflation, and we see Kansas families struggling even more to put food in their kids' lunchboxes and on their dining room tables.

Over the past three years, we saw that increasing food security is possible. Free meals ensured that every child received two meals a day for free in school. The maximum amount of SNAP dollars were given to program participants, many of whom are working families. Advanced payments on child tax credits moved families out of poverty

Even though these programs helped create stability for so many, they are not permanent. SNAP benefits will be scaled back Oct. 31. Universal school meals were discontinued over the summer, and the advanced payments on the child tax credit have yet to be reauthorized. Our tables keep getting shorter.

At this year's conference, President Biden set the goal of ending hunger by the year 2032. It might seem ambitious, but presenters throughout the conference reassured the audience that it is doable. Chef Andres said, “I believe complex issues have very simple solutions.”

At Kansas Appleseed, we know that Chef Andres is right.

Removing barriers to food assistance programs reduces food insecurity. Providing free school meals to kids so they have access to at least two meals a day reduces food insecurity. Speeding up the elimination of the food sales tax so it takes full effect in 2023 would reduce food insecurity sooner rather than later. Every Kansan has the power to make these simple solutions a reality — through our voices and our votes.

From school boards to congressional races, we must demand more from our elected officials. We must elect officials who will commit to creating better food policies by making pandemic-era food programs and flexibilities permanent and expanding SNAP access to ensure that every Kansan has access to healthy food.

You have the power to put food insecurity on the ballot this year. When deciding who to vote for this year, ask candidates about their plan to end hunger and how they will better support hungry Kansans. Tell them your story and your experiences with food insecurity.

Hold them to a commitment to build longer tables. Because Kansas is hungry now, and we can’t wait another 53 years to do something about it.

Paige Olson is an anti-hunger advocate at Kansas Appleseed Center for Law and Justice and is based in Iola.

KANSAS STATE
