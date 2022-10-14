ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
True Blue LA

Dodgers eliminated by Padres as best-laid plans go awry

In a series full of the Dodgers not capitalizing on opportunities, the Padres opened the floodgates with a five-run seventh inning against three relievers, winning 5-3 in Game 4 to win the National League Division Series, sending the Dodgers home with 111 wins and nothing to show for it. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Dodgers: Dodger Fans Blame Series Loss on Dave Roberts

Dodger fans knew we had the talent and experience to win a World Series, but everyone had the same concern. Will Dave Roberts be able to make the right decisions and strategies to lead this team to another title? This team failed to reach a World Series after setting a franchise record of 111 wins in the regular season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Bears Tickets Available Home and Road Through SI

View the original article to see embedded media. One of the reasons why the Bears are looking at Arlington Heights for a new stadium is the chance for higher seating capacity. Soldier Field is the smallest stadium in the NFL at 61,500 seating capacity. With a smaller seating capacity comes...
CHICAGO, IL
Wichita Eagle

Pelicans Draft Pick Signs Two-Way Contract

The New Orleans Pelicans announced the signing of their draft pick E.J. Liddell to a two-way contract. The former Ohio State Buckeye was the Pelicans' No. 41 overall pick in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft. The forward tore the ACL in his right knee while playing against...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Wichita Eagle

Rams Turn Corner After Beating Panthers Entering Bye?

The Los Angeles Rams overcame a sluggish start offensively in their 24-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers. The team put up 17 second-half points after entering halftime facing a 10-7 deficit. On their initial two drives, the Rams offense was forced to punt. There were signs of a potential change...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wichita Eagle

A Look At The Three Biggest Questions For Miami Heat Entering This Season

The Miami Heat are less than a week from their season opener against the Chicago Bulls Wednesday at FTX Arena. SI.com's Robin Lundberg recently broke down the three biggest questions entering the season. Here's what he had to say:. Can Tyler Herro justify his contract?. Tyler Herro got paid; now...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy