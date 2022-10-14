Read full article on original website
Alabama’s Henry To’oTo’o Reacts to Upset Loss at Tennessee
No. 6 ’s last-second 52-49 win over No. 3 Alabama on Saturday night, the Volunteers’ first victory over the Crimson Tide since 2006, was arguably the biggest win of the college football season so far. In the loss, Alabama committed a school record 17 penalties, a sign the team didn’t play with enough discipline in Knoxville.
College Football Roundup: Tennessee, Week 7 Action Shakes Up The Playoff Race
Yes, the sun did rise today, providing some warmth and solace to fans in South Bend, Tuscaloosa, and Stillwater. With this weekend marking the halfway point of the 2022 season already, the time for hiding, sugar-coating, and excuses is over – as Bill Parcells once said, teams are what their record says they are.
Just In: Vols Ranking Revealed After Victory Over Alabama
There was no doubt Tennessee was going to rise in the rankings following their win over No.3 Alabama on Saturday night, but the question was just how high. The AP poll has been revealed and Tennessee ranks at No.3 behind Ohio State and Georgia. The Vols received 15 first place...
Alabama Secondary Outmatched By Tennessee Pass Attack
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - Alabama knew going in that the Tennessee passing attack was lethal, and it was proven true as the Tide lost to the Volunteers 52-49. The defense did force Hendon Hooker to throw his first interception in 262 pass attempts, but the sixth-year quarterback finished 21-30 with 385 passing yards and five touchdowns.
“I Smoked it Slow, but it was Dang Good:” What Tennessee Said After 52-49 Win Over Alabama
Tennessee coach Josh Heupel was understandably late to his postgame press conference, especially after the fans at Neyland Stadium rushed the field in celebration and tore down a goalpost. Here's what he and some of the Volunteers had to say after the 52-49 victory to snap a 15-game losing streak...
Watch: Josh Heupel Reacts to Tennessee’s Win Over Alabama
Tennessee downed No.3 Alabama inside of Neyland Stadium on Saturday night 52-49. Fans stormed the field and madness ensued. Following the win, Josh Heupel discussed the performance with the media. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Nation’s Top RB Jerrick Gibson Enjoys ‘Electric Atmosphere’ on Rocky Top
Tennessee hosted elite 2024 IMG Academy RB Jerrick Gibson on Saturday for the second time in 3 weeks. The nation’s top back in the class discussed the visit with the Vols with Volunteer Country. “The electric fan base and atmosphere,” Gibson said of what has stood out about the...
