Tuscaloosa, AL

Wichita Eagle

Alabama’s Henry To’oTo’o Reacts to Upset Loss at Tennessee

No. 6 ’s last-second 52-49 win over No. 3 Alabama on Saturday night, the Volunteers’ first victory over the Crimson Tide since 2006, was arguably the biggest win of the college football season so far. In the loss, Alabama committed a school record 17 penalties, a sign the team didn’t play with enough discipline in Knoxville.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Wichita Eagle

Just In: Vols Ranking Revealed After Victory Over Alabama

There was no doubt Tennessee was going to rise in the rankings following their win over No.3 Alabama on Saturday night, but the question was just how high. The AP poll has been revealed and Tennessee ranks at No.3 behind Ohio State and Georgia. The Vols received 15 first place...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Wichita Eagle

Alabama Secondary Outmatched By Tennessee Pass Attack

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - Alabama knew going in that the Tennessee passing attack was lethal, and it was proven true as the Tide lost to the Volunteers 52-49. The defense did force Hendon Hooker to throw his first interception in 262 pass attempts, but the sixth-year quarterback finished 21-30 with 385 passing yards and five touchdowns.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Wichita Eagle

Watch: Josh Heupel Reacts to Tennessee’s Win Over Alabama

Tennessee downed No.3 Alabama inside of Neyland Stadium on Saturday night 52-49. Fans stormed the field and madness ensued. Following the win, Josh Heupel discussed the performance with the media. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
KNOXVILLE, TN

