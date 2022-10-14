ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Volusia Council District 4 candidates talk about impact fees, fairgrounds

By Eileen Zaffiro-Kean, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
 2 days ago
ORMOND BEACH — Two years ago, Troy Kent beat political newcomer Ken Smith in that year's Zone 2 Ormond Beach City Commission race.

In an August rematch, both men ran for the District 4 Volusia County Council seat. It was a close election. Smith finished on top with 30.85% of votes, and Kent was right behind him with 30.17% of votes.

In a few weeks, the two will go head-to-head in the Nov. 8 general election to see who breaks their 1-1 elections tie.

The winner will be sworn into office in January for the position, which pays $47,797 annually.

Heather Post is the current District 4 Council representative, but she decided not to seek re-election.

Council terms are normally four years, but the District 4 candidates are competing for a two-year term this election because of redistricting. Every 10 years after the U.S. Census numbers are released, voting zone boundaries are redrawn to incorporate changes in population and maintain similar numbers of people in each district.

Read more about Volusia County Council District 4 candidates:Explosive development, taxes, environment on minds of Volusia Council District 4 candidates

Learn about Volusia County Council At-large District candidates:Military vets square off in Volusia County Council at-large race

An overview of Volusia County elections:Who's running for election in Volusia, Flagler counties? Everything you need to know.

To maintain the staggering of Council elections mandated by the County Charter, the winners of the District 2 and 4 races will be elected to two-year terms this year and be up for re-election in 2024. Winners of the District 1, 3, 5 and at-large seats will be elected to four-year terms this year and be up for re-election in 2026.

Kent has raised more than $107,000 for his campaign, while Smith has reported raising a little over $20,370.

Meet Volusia Council candidate Troy Kent

Kent is a lifelong Volusia County resident who graduated from Seabreeze High School. He has spent his 24-year career in education working as both a Volusia County teacher and assistant principal.

The 47-year-old married father of three has also been heavily involved in Ormond Beach government for two decades. Kent is currently serving his ninth two-year term on the Ormond Beach City Commission.

Kent said he decided to run for the District 4 Council seat "to straighten out the nonsense at the county level" and "to get their financial house in order."

"I am running for County Council District 4 because I feel that we, as a county, can do better," Kent said. "I am running because I want to continue to serve my community by putting the residents first. I want to be a part of the positive change and find solutions for the infrastructure failures like the LPGA bridge nightmare and the debacle at Tymber Creek Road and Airport Road."

He said he also wants to protect Volusia County neighborhoods from short-term rentals and the problems associated with them.

"Most of us value our homes as our single largest investment and a place where we can relax and feel safe with our family and friends," Kent said. "Many do not want to live next to a hotel, as we bought our homes in residentially zoned areas and we want them to stay safe, residential neighborhoods."

More about Volusia Council candidate Ken Smith

Smith was born in St. Augustine, and when he was 2 his family relocated to Ormond Beach.

The 41-year-old Smith owns and runs Wall-Y-World Gallery in Ormond Beach, an art and custom picture-framing business his father started in 1987. He took over the family business in 2013.

This is Smith's second attempt at running for an elected office. In 2020 he competed against Kent in the District 2 Ormond Beach City Commission race, but lost.

Once re-elected, Kent appointed Smith to serve on Ormond Beach's Police Advisory Board, which Smith now chairs.

Smith, who has the backing of County Chair Jeff Brower, said his top priorities are stopping overdevelopment, protecting wetlands, holding taxes steady and protecting fresh water from pollution.

Smith said he's running for the Council seat because "the rate of development has overtaken the county's ability to keep people safe."

"We don't have enough deputies, firemen or even 911 operators to handle our current population," he said. "It's time to focus on what the citizens need and stop allowing the developers to destroy our quality of life. I'm just an average citizen that is fed up with the

pay to play politics that has taken over Volusia."

Candidates' views on impact fees

Kent and Smith were asked what they thought of the Council's recent decision to raise impact fees, a decision that will need more votes to settle on precise amounts for the fees.

Kent said Ormond Beach recently did a study on raising its impact fees, and it was suggested that the current $800 road impact fee charge for a 1,000-square-foot restaurant jump to $25,000.

That would mean a 2,000-square-foot restaurant would pay $50,000 in road impact fees, and a 4,000-square-foot restaurant would pay $100,000.

"I said 'this is just outrageous,' " Kent said. "I'm OK with impact fees going up, but we're penalizing the latest guy in."

He said it's time to have the impact fee discussion because "we all know growth doesn't pay for itself." But considering anything close to what Ormond Beach looked at would be "grossly unfair," he said.

Smith thinks Volusia County's impact fees should be raised for everyone, and he doesn't want to see any loopholes that allow a reduced rate for some and not others. He also doesn't want local governments to send large cash infusions to some new projects and not others.

"There should be no deals for developers," he said. "They should all pay upfront. I want to make sure everyone pays their fair share."

He doesn't want to see some developers only paying for a new traffic light when they should also be contributing to the cost of new roads.

He would be open, though, to impact fees rising and lowering across the board as economic and development situations dictate. Smith wants county officials to regularly monitor impact fees and not forget about them for years or decades at a time.

He said Ormond Beach hasn't changed its impact fees since 1997.

What should become of the Volusia County Fairgrounds?

Kent and Smith also shared their views on the County Council's recent discussion about vastly improving and developing the Volusia County Fairgrounds. Council members talked about possibly adding an open-air arena, a sports complex with multiple fields and courts, splash park, kayak ramp, walking and running paths, an early Florida historical village, environmental educational center, new landscaping, shaded rest areas, an RV park and more.

Smith doesn't like the idea.

"I think the fairgrounds should stay fairgrounds," he said.

He thinks the kind of things Council members are discussing will drive farmers away from the fairgrounds and destroy the focus on agriculture. He thinks the site off of State Road 44 near Interstate 4 should remain a large undeveloped area.

Kent has a very different opinion.

"I think it is a great idea," Kent said. "People know the county fairgrounds for the fair and Cracker Day. Let's make it a destination. I love the idea of an outdoor amphitheater here instead of having to go to St. Augustine for concerts. I support an RV Park, which could make money."

You can reach Eileen at Eileen.Zaffiro@news-jrnl.com

