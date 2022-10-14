ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin is the GOAT, and goats are making it even better. Also: cheesy booze.

By Keith Uhlig, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 2 days ago
Happy Friday, everybody! And welcome to the GOAT edition of Be Wisconsin.

I've just returned from an epic 3,879-mile road trip to Seattle and back, with the ostensible goal to ride my bicycle with friends around the Pacific Northwest for a couple of days. But I also made the journey part of the experience, and along the way I stopped and did things, including camping, hiking to waterfalls and crossing rivers on swinging suspension bridges. I also thoroughly enjoyed driving through vast swaths of incredibly open prairies.

It's been a few years since I've ventured west, and this journey reinvigorated my love for America's landscape and renewed my faith in people in general. The folks I met along the way and back were genuinely welcoming, nice and helpful. Like always when I'm on vacation, I asked myself, "Would you want to live here?" The answer always was, "Well, I could live in the mountains, or by the ocean, or even in the Plains." I love visiting those places, but I still would rather live in Wisconsin, and it felt great to be home again.

We've just got it all. Varied terrain, woods and forests, lakes and rivers and engaging towns – big and small. To me, Wisconsin is the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) in terms of livability and enjoyment.

Literal goats are also leaving hoof marks and open spaces across the state. Sophia Voight explains why park departments are hiring them more and more.

Goats with a big appetite are fighting Wisconsin's invasive plants one bite at a time

A while back I attempted to get at why we humans love goats so much.

Goat-mania running wild: How the cute, gregarious critters keep winning people's hearts

Even the Supreme Court is on their side!

Supreme Court: Goats on the roof keep their trademark at Al Johnson's Swedish Restaurant

Food and drink news

New Knowlton distillery will use milk sugar, a byproduct of making cheese, in distilling process This is brilliant! Using cheesemaking to craft booze. I already am a fan of Mullins' cheese curds, now I'll be aiming to sip their liquor.

Better Than 'State Fair' Curds preserve a chunk of Wisconsin heritage, but can these frozen, beer-battered curds live up to the name? The thing that intrigues me most about this story is the Bletsoe Cheese connection. I was heartbroken when that small factory shut down when the owners retired. These cheese curds use the same recipe.

Loretta Lynn and Green Bay

This story about Lynn's phone call to the newsroom is priceless.

Loretta Lynn's history in Green Bay spans decades, Conway Twitty and a memorable call to Press-Gazette after 1982 show at the Carlton

Didja know? A Wisconsin fact drop

Didja know that Ulysses S. Grant's English son-in-law owned a farm in Green Bay. I didn't, until listening to the audio book "Grant," by Ron Chernow, on my drive west. The book explains how Grant was none too happy when his young daughter, Nellie Grant, fell in love with an Englishman named Algernon Sartoris. As he's explaining about the relationship, Chernow mentions in one sentence that Sartoris owned a farm in Green Bay, and never addressed the subject again. What? Why would an Englishman own a farm in Wisconsin?

Contact Keith Uhlig at 715-845-0651 or kuhlig@gannett.com. Follow him at @UhligK on Twitter and Instagram or on Facebook.

