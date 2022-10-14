ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

A juror in the Parkland shooting case says she felt threatened by another juror

By The Associated Press
WEKU
WEKU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zl0iq_0iZ2AuM900

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Prosecutors of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz called for an investigation Friday after a juror said another panelist threatened her during the deliberations that ended with a life sentence for Cruz's murder of 17 people four years ago at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Prosecutor Carolyn McCann told Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer during a brief hearing that prosecutors are not trying to invalidate Thursday's jury vote and reported the threat only for safety reasons and so the Broward County Sheriff's Office can investigate.

In their written motion asking for the hearing, prosecutors said the juror told them another juror did something during deliberations that "she perceived to be a threat."

McCann said they did not ask any further questions because they didn't want to taint any investigation and said the Broward state attorney's office has no intention of getting involved further.

"We don't want to touch this with a 10-foot pole," she said.

Scherer agreed that if a possible crime was committed, deputies should investigate. The information has been turned over to sheriff's investigators, who will contact the juror.

Florida criminal defense attorneys Richard Escobar and David Weinstein, who are both former prosecutors, said in interviews that even if a threat was made to a juror, the jury's decision cannot be overturned because of double jeopardy, or trying the same defendant twice for the same crime.

Weinstein pointed to a 1990s case involving two drug kingpins who bribed a jury and were acquitted. Even under that circumstance, prosecutors couldn't retry the duo for drug trafficking, but did convict them on charges stemming from the bribery.

The judge says two jurors tried to speak to her

Scherer said two jurors tried to speak to her after Thursday's decision was announced, she said, but she told them that wouldn't be appropriate.

Scherer said a bailiff told her later that one juror wanted to speak to her during Thursday's reading of the decision. That juror sat slumped over during the 50-minute reading but did nothing obvious to indicate he wanted Scherer's attention. When the jurors were polled, he agreed the life sentence was the panel's decision.

Jurors have told local TV stations that the final vote was 9-3 for death, with one of the three voters for life adamant she would never change her mind. Under Florida law, a death sentence requires a unanimous vote, and jurors decided there was no point in continuing deliberations.

That means Scherer will sentence Cruz to life without parole at a Nov. 1 hearing — a punishment whose announcement left many families of the victims angered, baffled and in tears. They will be allowed to address Cruz at the hearing.

Jury foreman Benjamin Thomas told local reporters "It really came down to a specific (juror) that he (Cruz) was mentally ill."

Cruz, 24, pleaded guilty a year ago to murdering 14 Stoneman Douglas students and three staff members, and wounding 17 others on Feb. 14, 2018.

Cruz's jury unanimously agreed there were aggravating factors to warrant a possible death sentence, such as agreeing that the murders were "especially heinous, atrocious, or cruel."

But one or more jurors also found mitigating factors, such as untreated childhood problems stemming from his birth mother's excessive drinking during pregnancy. In the end, the jury could not unanimously agree that the aggravating factors outweighed the mitigators.

The jurors pledged during the selection process that they could vote for a death sentence, but some parents, including some who attended the trial almost daily, wondered whether they were all being honest.

A juror says the deliberations "were very tense"

Juror Denise Cunha sent a short handwritten note to the judge Thursday defending her vote for a life sentence and denying she intended to vote that way before the trial began.

"The deliberations were very tense and some jurors became extremely unhappy once I mentioned that I would vote for life," Cunha wrote. She did not explain her vote. McCann said she is not the juror who reported the possible threat.

Thomas did not say whether that adamant life vote was Cunha's.

Comments / 9

Shaun Du Fosee
2d ago

of course he has mental issues......doesn't stop him being held accountable for killing 17 people, he forfeited his right to suck oxygen with the rest of us.....but because 3 jurors decided his life has more value than his victims, the taxpayer will be paying millions of dollars over the next 60-70 years feeding, housing, educating and keeping him safe from harm.....many have had a less than perfect childhood, even horrid childhoods and have never picked up a gun and hunted down others....that's not a reasonable reason/excuse.....he earned the death penalty...

Reply(4)
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

Will Nikolas Cruz life sentence spur reform for Florida's death penalty law?

FORT LAUDERDALE -- It wasn't long ago that Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz would have been looking at a near-certain death sentence for murdering 17 people in Parkland, even if his jury could not unanimously agree on his fate.Until 2016, Florida law allowed trial judges to impose a death sentence if a majority of the jurors agreed. With a 9-3 vote Thursday supporting Cruz's execution, Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer would have likely sent him to Death Row for the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High.Now, however, a vote of anything less than 12-0 means an automatic sentence of life without...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Another Parkland sentencing trial juror shares her experience, reasoning

MIAMI – One juror did not go as far as to say she felt threatened following the Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial.  Melody Vanoy shares she felt disrespect from other jurors after deciding not to give the confessed Parkland school shooter the death penalty. "The energy was so heated we wanted to get out of the room," Vanoy said.Vanoy was one of three jurors choosing to spare Nikolas Cruz from death and send him behind bars for life. After the fact, it became so tense in the deliberation room that she says another juror asked to go for a walk."They had...
PARKLAND, FL
CBS Miami

Jury foreman: 'It didn't go the way I would have liked'

FORT LAUDERDALE -- The foreman of the jury that weighed whether Nikolas Cruz should be sentenced to life or death said after the verdict that he was not in favor of the jury's decision to impose a life sentence but three others were.CBS4 reporter Peter D'Oench spoke to foreman Benjamin Thomas, 43, outside his Broward County home after he returned from the courthouse."I don't like how it turned out but it's how the jury system works," he said. "It really came down to a juror who felt he was mentally ill, and because of that she didn't feel he deserved...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Teen accused in deadly Broward crash laughs in court

MIAMI - One of the teens accused in a crime spree in Broward that ended in a deadly crash was kicked out of court Monday morning. Prosecutors are still trying to determine if the 13 and 15-year-old suspects will be tried as adults.As a matter of station policy, CBS 4 does not name suspects who are minors, unless they have been charged as adults.  The 15-year-old went before Judge Stacy Ross Monday morning. He is accused of breaking into a Fort Lauderdale home on August 28th and stealing their Mercedes, while the homeowners slept.Investigators say he was the one...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
pethelpful.com

Video of Shelter Dog Whose Owners Turned Their Back on Her Is So Sad

The life of a shelter dog is never easy, but can you imagine adjusting to a new, isolated life after being rejected by your family? That's the difficult reality for Lola, a 5-year-old shelter dog in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. After being rescued as a stray and returned to the address on her microchip, her former family 'slammed the door in her face,' and left her to face shelter life alone.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
141K+
Followers
14K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy