ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Suspect in Raleigh shooting is 15 years old and in critical condition, police say

By Bill Chappell
WEKU
WEKU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4en9rH_0iZ2AtTQ00

The mass shooting in Raleigh, N.C., that killed five people including a police officer was carried out by a 15-year-old who is now in critical condition, officials said on Friday.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody after a lengthy standoff, police said.

Police release names of the victims

The victims include three women — Mary Marshall, 35; Susan Karnatz, 49; and Nicole Conners, 52 — along with 16-year-old James Roger Thompson and Gabriel Torres, 29, an off-duty police officer who was on his way to work, as member station WUNC reports.

The shooting began in the streets of a subdivision in Hedingham, a neighborhood bracketed by a golf course and the Neuse River Greenway northeast of downtown, Raleigh Police Chief Stella Patterson said at a news conference Friday morning.

The shooter then fled onto the greenway, where he shot more victims in a crime scene that spans more than two miles, Patterson said.

Responding to questions from reporters, Patterson did not say whether the suspect might be related to any of the victims, and she declined to say what type of weapon was used or how the suspect acquired it.

"This investigation is ongoing," she said.

There have now been 532 mass shootings this year

When calls came in about the violence, Patterson said, "I was coming from a law enforcement conference where we were talking about gun violence, talking about making our community safer." She added, "I was immediately taken aback, shocked by what occurred."

In addition to those who died, two other people were injured: Marcille Gardner, 59, and Raleigh Police Officer Casey Clark, 33. Clark was treated and released from a nearby hospital, Patterson said.

With the violence in Raleigh, the U.S. has now seen 532 mass shootings so far in 2022, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which tracks mass shootings. The deadly incident wasn't the only mass shooting in North Carolina on Thursday: Four people were hurt in a shooting in the town of New Bern, some 115 miles southeast of the capital, according to the archive.

"We have doubled our determination now to end senseless gun violence that has its grips on our country and now on our city," Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said. "I know that brings us all sadness and anger. We have to do something."

"Enough," Biden says after the latest shooting

President Biden on Friday expressed his condolences to those mourning the losses in North Carolina, saying federal agencies are working to help local authorities. But he also said, "Enough."

"We've grieved and prayed with too many families who have had to bear the terrible burden of these mass shootings," Biden said in a statement issued by the White House. "Too many families have had spouses, parents, and children taken from them forever."

In June, the U.S. adopted its first major gun safety legislation in decades. Now, Biden said, it's time to do more.

"We must pass an assault weapons ban," he said. "The American people support this commonsense action to get weapons of war off our streets. House Democrats have already passed it. The Senate should do the same. Send it to my desk and I'll sign it."

Comments / 22

newway
2d ago

Reporting is OK until they start the socialist line of explaining why Americans shouldn't own guns. Try just reporting the news We can figure out the rest.

Reply(11)
15
Related
WCNC

Mass shooting in Raleigh carries haunting warning of danger, even in everyday life

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The nation continues to process the aftermath of a mass shooting that killed five people in Raleigh, North Carolina this week. Family members and friends said some of the victims were gunned down while doing normal, everyday activities. An off-duty police officer was killed while on his way to work, one of the women who died was on her porch talking to a neighbor, another woman was walking her dog when she was killed, and another was out exercising.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Stunned families mourn, celebrate victims shot in east Raleigh neighborhood

The victims were of different races and ranged in age from 16 to their late 50s. They were: an off-duty Raleigh police officer, Gabriel Torres, 29, who was on his way to work when he was shot, and James Roger Thompson, 16, a junior at Knightdale High School; Mary Marshall, 34; Nicole Conners, 52, and Susan Karnatz, 49.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Raleigh shooter was 15; brother among five dead

RALEIGH, N.C. — Sources tell WRAL News that 15-year-old Austin Thompson is the person hospitalized, suspected of killing five and injuring two others in a shooting spree in an east Raleigh neighborhood on Thursday. One of the victims was his 16-year-old brother, James Roger Thompson, a junior at Knightdale...
RALEIGH, NC
HuffPost

Teen Suspected Of Killing 5 In North Carolina In Critical Condition

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A 15-year-old boy fatally shot two people in the streets of a neighborhood in North Carolina’s capital city, then fled toward a walking trail where he opened fire, killing three more people and wounding two others, police said Friday. Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson...
RALEIGH, NC
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
141K+
Followers
14K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy