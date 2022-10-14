ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania Bar Association’s Young Lawyers Division Honors Elliott Greenleaf’s Colin O’Boyle

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mhfv5_0iZ2Asah00
Colin J. O’Boyle.Image via Elliott Greenleaf.

The Pennsylvania Bar Association’s Young Lawyers Division has honored Elliott Greenleaf shareholder Colin J. O’Boyle — whose practice focuses on commercial litigation, healthcare litigation, and employment-related disputes — with its 2022 Michael K. Smith Award.

The PBA’s Young Lawyers Division is comprised of attorneys who have not reached their 40th birthday and attorneys who are 40 or older and have been practicing for 10 years or fewer.

The award is named in memory of a young lawyer who was committed to providing legal services for low-income people and offering law-related educational programs to students. It is presented annually to a PBA member who, through his or her exemplary personal and professional conduct, reminds lawyers of their professional and community responsibilities.

O’Boyle, who chaired the Young Lawyers Division from May 2020 to May 2021, was recognized for his many years of service in leadership. During his tenure, COVID-19 restrictions forced the YLD to cancel all traditional meetings and in-person events. O’Boyle thus helped the YLD transition to a virtual body, with monthly Zoom meetings, to continue to support young lawyers with both substantive content and mental health initiatives.

O’Boyle was also an active voice in the Board of Governors and House of Delegates by:

  • advocating to resume Wills for Heroes, a program that provides free basic estate planning documents to first responders and military veterans, with its expanded scope to include healthcare workers
  • promoting temporary legal status for 2020 law school graduates
  • encouraging remote Bar Exams to ensure safe and lower-stress test-taking
  • promoting volunteers to ensure voter access in the 2020 election

O’Boyle is particularly proud of the four-part speaker series he created to highlight successful, diverse judges and lawyers whose stories serve as both inspiration and aspiration for young lawyers.

A full-service law firm with an office in Blue Bell, Elliott Greenleaf’s attorneys are highly skilled at handling complex commercial legal matters of every sort. They enjoy a hard-earned reputation for representing clients with aggressive and effective litigation strategies, sound business counseling, and multi-faceted solutions that address the constantly evolving legal, economic, and business landscapes.

Learn more about Elliott Greenleaf.

Image via Elliott Greenleaf.

Comments / 0

Related
butlerradio.com

Local State Representative to Host Concealed Carry Seminar

There is still time to register for a seminar about gun laws to be held in our area later this week. State Representative Marci Mustello is hosting a Concealed Carry Seminar on Tuesday at the American Legion Post 778 at 6:30 p.m. Butler County District Attorney Rich Goldinger and Sheriff...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

How do I register to vote in Pa.? How do I request a mail-in ballot? Important deadlines and more midterm Election Day prep work.

NOTE: This post deals with Pennsylvania voter registration. For our New Jersey readers, voters must register by Oct. 18. Find more resources at the N.J. election website. Election Day is Nov. 8, but now is the time for Pennsylvania voters to make sure their registration is up to date and request mail-in ballots.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
paonlinecasino.com

Casino Employees’ Anti-Smoking Efforts Expand Into Pennsylvania

Casino workers are speaking up about how they feel when it comes to indoor smoking at their workplace. Casino Employees Against Smoking Effects (CEASE), which started in New Jersey, announced Wednesday that it’s expanding with new chapters for Rhode Island and Pennsylvania casinos. The announcement came at the industry’s...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pocono Update

$800,000 In Grant Funding Available In Support of Pennsylvania Veterans

$800,000 in grant funding is available for local organizations committed to providing family-sustaining jobs to Pennsylvania veterans. Pennsylvania State| $800,000 in grant funding is available for local organizations committed to connecting Pennsylvania veterans with family-sustaining jobs. The grants, through the Veterans Employment Program (VEP), are meant to eliminate barriers to employment that veterans face across the commonwealth.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lancaster Farming

What’s Next for the Over-Order Premium in Pennsylvania?

Discussions about the over-order premium appear to be the proverbial “gift that keeps on giving.” According to my colleagues who have worked for the Milk Marketing Board for 15 or more years, it has always been that way. Some characterize the over-order premium as a win-win for all,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

Request from Pennsylvania Republicans on mail-in ballots declined

HARRISBURG, PA – Pennsylvania’s expansion of mail-in voting in 2019 has left some ambiguity about which ballots get counted, and state Republicans are requesting clarity from the Department of State over the matter. While Republicans point to a recent federal ruling, the Department cites a state ruling to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania Residents Have Peak Life Satisfaction at This Age

At what age do you think Pennsylvania residents are the happiest? There’s a new study out that tells all when it comes to the age that those living in the Keystone State are at peak life satisfaction. Mixbook.com has released an interactive map showing peak life satisfaction in each...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
gettysburgian.com

Opinion: Stop Doug Mastriano. Vote for Josh Shapiro on Nov. 8.

In a few short weeks, Americans will head to the polls and take part in the 2022 midterm elections. Pennsylvanians will be picking a new governor as incumbent Governor Wolf is term-limited and cannot seek reelection. After a close primary in May, Doug Mastriano won the Republican nomination for this coveted position. Josh Shapiro, incumbent Attorney General, ran uncontested and won the Democratic primary. Looking at both Shapiro’s and Mastriano’s records and campaigns, Shapiro is the better choice for governor of Pennsylvania.  
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Pennsylvania counties prepare for a marathon mail-in ballot count to earn their share of new state election money

Election boards in almost all of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties are gearing up for a monumental task. Sixty-four of them applied for and received a share of $45 million in new state grant money. The cash pool is designed to cover nine different types of election costs counties have had to bear by themselves for decades. Think staff salaries, ballot printing, and postage.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania’s Top 10 Most Burglarized Cities

If you’re looking to buy a home or rent an apartment, perhaps crime is on your mind. So, what Pennsylvania cities are the most burglarized in the state?. The crew at GVLock.com has put together a study to determine the top 10 most burglarized cities in Pennsylvania. They have some positive things to say about Pennsylvania law enforcement. “If you feel safer as a homeowner in Pennsylvania these days, the truth is that you are,” they state. “Police and law enforcement have focused on bringing the rate of violence in the state down. In recent years, like the national trend, violent crime in Pennsylvania has dropped; this is especially true for the western part of the state.” The article adds, “Since 2017, non-violent crimes, however, seem to be on the rise in many areas. An increase in burglary, theft and property crimes in some cities has been blamed on drug problems and the opioid epidemic which is currently affecting the entire nation. Using the latest statistics, we have updated our list to show the top 10 most burglarized and crime-ridden cities in Pennsylvania in 2019.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Pennsylvania’s minimum wage is no longer a living wage. Here’s where Josh Shapiro, Doug Mastriano stand on raising it

Inflation might be grabbing the major headlines, but stagnant wages are certainly deserving of attention. Once upon a time, Pennsylvania was ahead of the curve on raising the minimum wage. In 2006, then-Gov. Ed Rendell signed legislation that would raise the minimum wage in Pennsylvania to $7.15 per hour — higher than the federal minimum wage.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MONTCO.Today

Mary Van Brunt Named Next President of Spring Hill College

Gwynedd Mercy University is proud to announce that Mary Van Brunt has been named the next president of Spring Hill College in Mobile, Ala. Dr. Van Brunt has served as Gwynedd Mercy University’s Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs since 2018. She will assume her new role in January 2023.
MOBILE, AL
abc27.com

Are prepaid tolls tax exempt in Pennsylvania?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A recent abc27 investigation revealed that Pennsylvania sales tax is sometimes improperly included in online purchases. So what about prepaid EZ-pass tolls?. Cam Fitzgerald of Cumberland County, Pennsylvania, noticed something wasn’t right when she bought a $7 EZ-pass transponder and $35 worth of prepaid tolls...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
14K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy