Eddy County, NM

Oil and gas, construction fuel growth in southeast New Mexico economy, State reports

By Adrian Hedden, Carlsbad Current-Argus
 2 days ago
Southeast New Mexico’s economy was on an upswing throughout the last fiscal year, driven by increases in both the fossil fuel and construction industries, appearing to rival growth in larger urban areas like Albuquerque to the north or Las Cruces to the west.

Rural oilfield counties saw some of the highest economic growth in the last quarter, state economists said, during a time of growth in extraction operations driven by increased demand amid recovery from coronavirus.

Eddy and Lea counties together represented 24 percent of the state’s total matched taxable gross receipts (MTGR) in the fourth quarter of Fiscal Year 2022, per the latest report from Economic Development Department (EDD).

MTGR is a measure of sales tax collected matched with tax payments intended to show overall economic growth.

New Mexico’s state fiscal years are named for the year they end, running from July 1 to June 30.

In Q4 of the last fiscal year, running from April to the end of June, Eddy County had the third largest MTGR at $2.6 billion while Lea County had the second highest behind only Bernalillo County, home to New Mexico’s largest metropolitan area in Albuquerque.

Meanwhile, State officials said New Mexico as a state appeared on the path to recovery from COVID-19, reporting increased businesses throughout the state both recently and since the pandemic first struck the state in early 2020.

Between the third quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 and Q3 of FY 2022, records the Department of Economic Development (EDD) showed an 8.2 percent increase in businesses throughout the state and a 10.3 percent growth since the third quarter of FY 2019, just before the health crisis began.

The state saw growth in almost every sector, according to the Department’s latest county-level quarterly reports, which showed a 20 percent increase in all industries in Q4 compared with the same time frame last year.

More businesses meant more tax revenue for the state, with the EDD reporting 31 of the state’s 33 counties had increases in MTGR.

Statewide MTGR rose by $1.6 billion, about 8 percent, between Q3 and Q4 of FY 2022, read the report, bolstered by a 38 percent growth in construction MTGR and retail trade at 8 percent.

Eddy County sees growth in oil and gas revenue

Extraction, including mining and oil and gas, made up 37 percent of Eddy County’s economic activity in Q4, records show, followed by retail trade at 12 percent and construction at 10 percent.

MTGR in the county grew steadily through the past four years, the report read, about $774 million more in the fourth quarter than the average during the past 16 quarters of $1.8 billion.

This was led by a 119 percent increase in MTGR from oil and gas in the last year, records show, totaling about $951.4 million in Q4 of FY 2022 – an increase of about $517.6 million.

Lea County brought in slightly more dollars than Eddy County in oil and gas MTGR with about $1.1 billion reported from that sector in Q4 of FY 2022, but less overall growth at 104 percent.

There was also a 196 percent growth in wholesale trade in Eddy County, records show, to a total of about $240.9 million.

Retail trade and construction were the county’s other two leading industries, bringing in about $304 million and $260.4 million in MTGR, respectively.

Otero County construction industry booming

Construction was by far the biggest growth sector and most lucrative in Otero County, with the sector growing by 529 percent in the last quarter, bringing in about $309.8 million MTGR – the most of any industry in the county.

That was followed by retail trade at $115 million in MTGR.

Construction made up more than half of Otero County’s MTGR at 52 percent, followed retail trade at 19 percent.

In total, Otero County’s MTGR grew by 72 percent between Q3 and Q4, read the report, an uptick of about $250 million.

“This increase was driven solely by the construction industry,” the report read.

Retail leads growth in tourist-heavy Lincoln County’s

A popular destination for vacationers to Ruidoso for renowned ski slopes and forest vistas, Lincoln County was led by retail trade in the last quarter which generated about $55.9 million in MTGR, growing by 25 percent in the last year and 44 percent since Q4 2019 before the pandemic.

That was followed in dollars by construction at $26 million MTGR, records show, which dipped by 10 percent in the last year and accommodation and food services at about $25.9 million in MTGR, marking a slight decrease as well by 4 percent.

Retail trade grew by 44 percent since Q4 2019, while accommodation and construction were up 41 percent and 69 percent, respectively during the same period.

Adrian Hedden can be reached at 575-628-5516, achedden@currentargus.com or @AdrianHedden on Twitter.

