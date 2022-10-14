President Samuel L. Stanley Jr.'s resignation: A timeline

The MSU Board of Trustees released a statement following the resignation announcement of President L. Samuel Stanley Jr. In the statement, the board expressed appreciation for Stanley's service and stated it will cooperate with Stanley during the resignation process. "The MSU Board of Trustees appreciates President Stanley's service over the past three years," the statement said. "President Stanley arrived at a difficult time and provided steady leadership to guide us forward while the entire world was experiencing severe disruption and uncertainty. The Board of Trustees will work cooperatively with President Stanley during this transition and more details will be shared with the campus community as information is available."This united statement from the board follows about a month of controversy. It was reported that various trustees blamed Stanley for failure in the Title IX certification process and called for him to leave.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO