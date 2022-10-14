President Samuel L. Stanley Jr.'s resignation: A timeline
A tumultuous two months for MSU leadership ends with President Samuel L. Stanley announcing his resignation on Thursday, Oct. 13, with a video message sent to the MSU community. How did we get here? Watch for the important dates on the eight weeks leading up to the resignation, disputes between the Board of Trustees and how the MSU community has handled it all.Reporting by Morgan Womack, Vivian Barrett, Wendy Guzman. Video Production by Chloe Trofatter.
