FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 first-ever events take over streets throughout Grand Rapids
Saturday was the perfect fall day for two first-ever events in Grand Rapids: Fall on Fulton and October on Ottawa.
WWMTCw
Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy unveils nature preserve in Allegan
ALLEGAN, Mich. — A new nature preserve opened Saturday in Allegan. The Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy unveiled a new Armintrout-Milbocker Nature Preserve. The 140-acre property is a few minutes from downtown Allegan, according to a Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy representative. “This is a dream that has been in the...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
‘Tiny home’ development with a mission gets the go-ahead in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS — A nonprofit targeting homelessness in Grand Rapids is moving forward with a tiny home development in the city’s Madison Square neighborhood. Mel Trotter Ministries last week won approval from the city planning commission to rezone three industrial lots at 101, 119 and 135 Garden St. SE into a planned redevelopment district, which allows for multiple uses.
This Michigan Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the State
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Michigan. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
$500K trailhead marks northern end of 92-mile rail trail
CADILLAC, MI – A $500,000 trailhead is the new marker for the northern end of the White Pine Trail, which runs from Comstock Park to Cadillac. The 92-mile rail-trail follows the route of the former Grand Rapids and Indiana Railroad. The new trailhead in Cadillac is the first formal marker of the trail’s northern terminus.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Change-Ups: Vongsakoun joins GL Casino
Lam Vongsakoun joined Wayland-based Gun Lake Casino as its vice president of hospitality. Vongsakoun will oversee the current food and beverage operation, and future hotel expansion. Vongsakoun’s experience includes implementing award-winning programs to run multifaceted food and beverage operations at large gaming entertainment resorts in several states. During his career, he has demonstrated an ability to mentor fellow team members and effectively managed salary-level staff while supervising hundreds of team members.
Country club plans golf course at site once eyed for homeless housing in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A site once eyed to provide housing for people experiencing homelessness is now being developed as a new nine-hole golf course expansion by the Kalamazoo Country Club. Plans for the development are waiting approval through the city of Kalamazoo’s site plan review process. The property, located just...
Power restored to hundreds near Allegan
Consumers Energy crews have restored power to over a thousand customers Saturday morning.
Busy street in Grand Haven closing for several weeks for apartment construction
GRAND HAVEN, MI – A busy Grand Haven street will close for the next three weeks for ongoing work on an apartment development. Jackson Street/Harbor Drive between Third Street and Columbus Avenue is scheduled to close on Monday, Oct. 17, according to a notice from the city of Grand Haven. It’s expected to reopen after 5 p.m. on Nov. 4.
Landscaper offers advice to avoid winter woes
The word 'winterizing' might bring to mind snow tires, deicing fluid, and checking the furnace. However, when it comes to lawns and gardens, a landscaper in Kalamazoo recommends netting or wrapping some trees to prevent them from attracting certain four-legged antlered friends.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
2022 40 Under 40 award recipient: Zachary Verhulst
Zachary Verhulst is walking in his father’s footsteps. His father was a small business owner and Verhulst has replicated that by creating a business of his own. Verhulst is the founder and managing principal of Pure Architects, an architectural firm in Grand Rapids. “I made a decision to embark...
Is This the Safest City in Michigan?
The past few years have been difficult, no doubt. With the COVID-19 pandemic, multiple natural disasters and mass shootings, many of us may be feeling more unsafe than ever. A new study looked at which U.S. cities are best at protecting their residents from harm. To determine where Americans can...
West Michigan boating supply store closing its doors after nearly 60 years
GRANDVILLE, MI — After serving West Michigan’s boaters for almost six decades, a marine supply store is closing. Grand Valley Marine, at 3711 28th St. SW in Grandville, will close as its owner enters semi-retirement. “It’s been a long time coming,” said owner Jeff Noel. Along...
Get 3 books for $1 at Grand Rapids Public Library’s book sale this month
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The Grand Rapids Public Library is holding a used book sale later this month. The Friends of the Grand Rapids Public Library is hosting the sale, which takes place at the main library location, 111 Library St. NE, on Oct. 29-30. The event is the...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Consumers Credit Union sponsors new Van Andel Arena restaurant
A credit union in the region is sponsoring a new restaurant and bar space at the Van Andel Arena. Consumers Credit Union recently revealed its new arena partnership with the ConsumersCU Club Restaurant + Bar — formerly known as The Intermission — on the venue’s first floor. The ConsumersCU Club will open its doors at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Inside Track: Vugteveen brings light to senior living services
Troy Vugteveen is a pastor’s son, and his career has, through all of its varied facets, always been about humble service to others and sharing the love of Christ. The Christian Living Services/Holland Home president and CEO has been in his position for less than a year, having succeeded Mina Breuker after her retirement in late 2021.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
2022 40 Under 40 recipient: Ollie Howie
Ollie Howie is a 27-year-old Harvard grad and new Grand Rapids transplant making an impact in the venture capital industry. As the managing director for the New Community Transformation Fund (NCTF), Howie is responsible for guiding the work of the organization to achieve its mission by sourcing deal flow and building relationships with investors and the community.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
2022 40 Under 40 award recipient: Latricia Trice
Latricia Trice has spent more than a decade climbing up the marketing ladder locally and internationally. She recently became the supervisor of corporate social responsibility at Amway Corporation, where she leads global and domestic social impact strategies, initiatives, programs and partnerships that support health/nutrition and economic empowerment. Trice has led...
2 Grand Rapids Toys ‘R’ Us Locations Are Celebrating Their Grand Reopening This Weekend
As a kid, I got so excited when my mom would take me and my brother Bob to Toys 'R' Us. We would go around a birthday, Christmas time, or when we did well on a report card. I never thought my favorite childhood toy store would close. But on...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
2022 40 Under 40 award recipient: Alexander Thibodeau
Alexander Thibodeau is an attorney at Foster Swift Collins & Smith’s Grand Rapids office. While he has carved out a legal profession in Grand Rapids by focusing on general and commercial litigation, Thibodeau also has “transplanted” himself into the community. Thibodeau is a member of the Grand...
