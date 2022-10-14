ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, MI

WWMTCw

Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy unveils nature preserve in Allegan

ALLEGAN, Mich. — A new nature preserve opened Saturday in Allegan. The Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy unveiled a new Armintrout-Milbocker Nature Preserve. The 140-acre property is a few minutes from downtown Allegan, according to a Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy representative. “This is a dream that has been in the...
ALLEGAN, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

‘Tiny home’ development with a mission gets the go-ahead in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS — A nonprofit targeting homelessness in Grand Rapids is moving forward with a tiny home development in the city’s Madison Square neighborhood. Mel Trotter Ministries last week won approval from the city planning commission to rezone three industrial lots at 101, 119 and 135 Garden St. SE into a planned redevelopment district, which allows for multiple uses.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

$500K trailhead marks northern end of 92-mile rail trail

CADILLAC, MI – A $500,000 trailhead is the new marker for the northern end of the White Pine Trail, which runs from Comstock Park to Cadillac. The 92-mile rail-trail follows the route of the former Grand Rapids and Indiana Railroad. The new trailhead in Cadillac is the first formal marker of the trail’s northern terminus.
CADILLAC, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Change-Ups: Vongsakoun joins GL Casino

Lam Vongsakoun joined Wayland-based Gun Lake Casino as its vice president of hospitality. Vongsakoun will oversee the current food and beverage operation, and future hotel expansion. Vongsakoun’s experience includes implementing award-winning programs to run multifaceted food and beverage operations at large gaming entertainment resorts in several states. During his career, he has demonstrated an ability to mentor fellow team members and effectively managed salary-level staff while supervising hundreds of team members.
WAYLAND, MI
WOOD TV8

Landscaper offers advice to avoid winter woes

The word 'winterizing' might bring to mind snow tires, deicing fluid, and checking the furnace. However, when it comes to lawns and gardens, a landscaper in Kalamazoo recommends netting or wrapping some trees to prevent them from attracting certain four-legged antlered friends.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

2022 40 Under 40 award recipient: Zachary Verhulst

Zachary Verhulst is walking in his father’s footsteps. His father was a small business owner and Verhulst has replicated that by creating a business of his own. Verhulst is the founder and managing principal of Pure Architects, an architectural firm in Grand Rapids. “I made a decision to embark...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
My Magic GR

Is This the Safest City in Michigan?

The past few years have been difficult, no doubt. With the COVID-19 pandemic, multiple natural disasters and mass shootings, many of us may be feeling more unsafe than ever. A new study looked at which U.S. cities are best at protecting their residents from harm. To determine where Americans can...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Consumers Credit Union sponsors new Van Andel Arena restaurant

A credit union in the region is sponsoring a new restaurant and bar space at the Van Andel Arena. Consumers Credit Union recently revealed its new arena partnership with the ConsumersCU Club Restaurant + Bar — formerly known as The Intermission — on the venue’s first floor. The ConsumersCU Club will open its doors at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Inside Track: Vugteveen brings light to senior living services

Troy Vugteveen is a pastor’s son, and his career has, through all of its varied facets, always been about humble service to others and sharing the love of Christ. The Christian Living Services/Holland Home president and CEO has been in his position for less than a year, having succeeded Mina Breuker after her retirement in late 2021.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

2022 40 Under 40 recipient: Ollie Howie

Ollie Howie is a 27-year-old Harvard grad and new Grand Rapids transplant making an impact in the venture capital industry. As the managing director for the New Community Transformation Fund (NCTF), Howie is responsible for guiding the work of the organization to achieve its mission by sourcing deal flow and building relationships with investors and the community.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

2022 40 Under 40 award recipient: Latricia Trice

Latricia Trice has spent more than a decade climbing up the marketing ladder locally and internationally. She recently became the supervisor of corporate social responsibility at Amway Corporation, where she leads global and domestic social impact strategies, initiatives, programs and partnerships that support health/nutrition and economic empowerment. Trice has led...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

2022 40 Under 40 award recipient: Alexander Thibodeau

Alexander Thibodeau is an attorney at Foster Swift Collins & Smith’s Grand Rapids office. While he has carved out a legal profession in Grand Rapids by focusing on general and commercial litigation, Thibodeau also has “transplanted” himself into the community. Thibodeau is a member of the Grand...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

